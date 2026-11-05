Beef Giant JBS Faces Laundering Complaints

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BRAZIL · BUSINESS

Key Facts The case Campaigners filed 14 complaints in Europe accusing JBS, the world’s largest meat company, of laundering deforestation money.

The claim A study they commissioned links JBS suppliers to 6.5 million hectares of Amazon deforestation.

JBS’s reply JBS rejects the claim and says it monitors its supplier farms by satellite.

The status These are complaints, not charges, and none has been tested by a court or regulator.

Why US readers care JBS is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and sells beef to the US.

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A coalition of European lawyers and campaign groups says JBS, the world’s largest meat company, took in money from cattle raised on illegally cleared Amazon land. They filed 14 complaints in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Ireland this week, asking regulators to investigate JBS and the banks, investors and auditors that serve it.

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For US readers, the case matters because JBS shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and its beef reaches American shoppers. JBS rejects the claims, and none of the allegations has been tested by a court or a regulator.

What the Coalition Says

The Transnational Legal Coalition, a new network of lawyers and advocacy groups that includes Mighty Earth, a US environmental campaign group, the Global Legal Action Network, a legal charity, and the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, a Berlin-based rights group, announced the complaints on Wednesday 4 November 2026. It filed them in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Ireland, and sent a separate criminal complaint to Dutch prosecutors against JBS N.V., the company’s Dutch parent.

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The coalition’s argument is simple. Under European anti-laundering rules, it says, money from cattle raised on land cleared in breach of the law counts as the proceeds of crime.

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The Study Behind the Case

The complaints rely on a study commissioned from AidEnvironment, a research group that tracks deforestation in supply chains. It links JBS’s direct and indirect suppliers to more than 6.5 million hectares of Amazon deforestation, an area of about 65,000 square kilometres, almost the size of Ireland.

Of that area, about 3.4 million hectares are tied to direct suppliers and about 3.2 million to indirect suppliers, meaning ranches that sell to JBS’s suppliers. The coalition also says more than 80% of the suppliers it sampled showed deforestation in protected areas.

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What JBS Says

JBS rejects the claims. It says it has monitored supplier farms by satellite since 2010, checking more than 600,000 square kilometres a day.

The company says it automatically blocks farms with illegal deforestation, embargoed areas, overlaps with Indigenous land or signs of slave labour.

Why It Matters

The complaints reach beyond JBS to the financial firms around it. The coalition says banks, auditors and law firms should have spotted and reported the risk, so it is also asking regulators to check whether they met their legal duties.

The case lands as Europe tightens rules on goods linked to deforestation and as JBS, listed in New York, courts US investors. The filings give campaigners a new legal route that does not depend on Brazilian courts.

What It Means for You

If you own JBS shares or a fund that holds them, the filings add legal and reputational risk, although no authority has said it will act. The coalition has asked regulators in four countries to open files.

If you buy beef, nothing changes in stores today. Retailers that source from Brazil may face more questions about proof of origin.

In Plain English

JBS is a Brazilian-founded company that slaughters and sells beef, pork and chicken around the world, and since 2025 its shares trade in New York. Money laundering means hiding the illegal origin of money by passing it through legitimate business.

A supply chain is the chain of ranches and plants behind a piece of meat. Direct suppliers sell cattle straight to JBS, while indirect suppliers raise or fatten the animals earlier and sell them on.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether any of the four regulators or the Dutch prosecutors will open an investigation, or how long that would take. The study’s figures come from the campaigners and have not been tested in court.

It is also unclear how much of the land counted was cleared illegally, as opposed to legally.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Complaints Against JBS?

A group of European lawyers and campaign groups filed 14 complaints in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Ireland. They say cash from cattle raised on illegally cleared Amazon land is dirty money under anti-laundering law.

Has JBS Been Charged With a Crime?

No. The filings ask authorities to investigate, and JBS rejects the allegations.

What Does JBS Say?

JBS rejects the claims and says it checks its supplier farms by satellite. It says it automatically blocks farms with illegal deforestation, embargoed land, overlaps with Indigenous land or signs of slave labour.

Does This Affect JBS Shares or US Beef?

Nothing changes in US stores today. Investors may watch for any move by regulators, because JBS shares trade in New York.

Sources: Transnational Legal Coalition, complaints and statements, 4 November 2026; Mighty Earth, campaign group; AidEnvironment, supply-chain study commissioned by the coalition; JBS, company statement on its supplier monitoring.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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