Brazil Stocks Fall 1.4% Before Rate Decision | Morning Call, Nov 4
Key Facts
- Brazil’s central bank rate committee, Copom, announces its Selic decision tonight, and the market goes into it bruised, uncertain and watching for any hint on how the bank reads the post-election fiscal worry.
- The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, closed at its lowest in at least six months, 165,529, after six straight falls; it sits 20.8% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 and 10.0% above its 12-month low of 150,454.
- The real, Brazil’s currency, closed at 5.49 to the US dollar, its weakest in at least six months, while the global dollar index actually fell, so this is a Brazilian story, not a worldwide one.
- The RT calendar consensus is for the Selic, the central bank’s benchmark rate, to hold at 13.75%; Polymarket bettors give a 0.25-point cut only about 11%, so the wording of the statement may matter more than the number.
- Today’s domestic data is thin, with São Paulo inflation at dawn and formal jobs in the afternoon; industrial production and purchasing-manager surveys arrive tomorrow, and no earnings or ex-dividend dates are confirmed for today.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket gives no change in the Selic 88.1% and a 0.25-point cut 11.0% (3 November, 11:14 p.m. ET).
Today’s Focus
Brazil wakes up to a rate decision with its stock market in a sulk. The Ibovespa has fallen six sessions in a row and is down 13.84% over 20 sessions, while the real has weakened 0.97% against the dollar over the same stretch.
The cause is local. Since the election, the sell-off began on 26 October, the first session after the 25 October runoff, when the Ibovespa fell 13.9% in one day, and investors are watching for a fiscal plan, meaning how the government will balance its books. Meanwhile the global dollar index slipped, so the real’s slide is not a worldwide dollar rally.
That makes tonight’s Copom statement the first big domestic signal of the week. Copom is the committee at the central bank that sets the Selic, and the market will parse every adjective about inflation expectations and public spending.
The RT calendar consensus is a hold at 13.75%, while Polymarket bettors put a 0.25-point cut at about 11%. Either way, a confident tone could calm the long-term interest rates that have jumped since the vote.
What matters today. Tonight’s Copom statement, due after trading ends, is the first test of whether the central bank can steady a market spooked by fiscal doubts.
Today’s Economic Events
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|165,529
|-1.42%
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,569
|+0.36%
|USD/BRL
|5.49
|+0.97%
Source: market close, 3 November 2026.
01 The setup in one read
Think of B3 this morning as a patient waiting for a doctor’s verdict. The Ibovespa closed at its lowest in at least six months after six straight falls, and the dollar closed at its highest against the real in the same period.
Tonight Copom speaks. Its 282nd meeting ends today, and the decision is due after the market closes, around 18:30 in Brasilia time according to the RT calendar, which is 21:30 in Lisbon.
Traders therefore have a day to fill without the answer. Expect cautious positioning, with the real and the long-term interest-rate futures — bets on where borrowing costs will sit years out — telling the story more than the headline index.
Our research could not find an indicated open for the index or the dollar, so the tables below show a dash where that number would be. We prefer a blank to a guess.
The evidence points to a fiscal-credibility sell-off rather than a global one: the Ibovespa fell while the S&P 500 rose, and the dollar index weakened as the real fell. That fits a local, post-election worry about public finances, though we have no indicated open to confirm how the market starts today.
Sentiment is stretched, and history says a fall this big is a coin toss afterwards, not a one-way street. The variable to watch is the Copom statement tonight and whether long-term rates ease the next morning.
02 Where Brazil is set to open
|Instrument
|Last close
|Indicated
|Watch today
|Ibovespa (main stock index)
|165,529, lowest close in at least six months
|—
|Round number of 160,000 below; 12-month low of 150,454 set on 3 November 2025
|USD/BRL (real per US dollar)
|5.49, highest close in at least six months
|—
|12-month high of 5.59 from 22 December 2025, 1.8% above the last close
|Selic (central bank benchmark rate)
|13.75%
|Consensus hold, per RT calendar
|Statement tone on inflation and fiscal risk, after the close
|US 10-year Treasury yield
|4.974%
|—
|Higher US yields tend to pressure emerging-market currencies
|US dollar index (DXY)
|101.39
|—
|Weaker global dollar did not help the real yesterday
The table reads as a map of nerves, not of direction. The only pre-open signal we can state with confidence is that the real is the fragile link, since the global dollar index fell while the Brazilian currency did not benefit.
The nearest levels are blunt. For stocks, 160,000 is the next round number and 150,454 the 12-month low; for the currency, 5.50 is the round number and 5.59 the high of the past year. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live Board
Brazil Morning Call — Live Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
166,608.52
-0.57%
+8.76%
167,563.47
168,994
166,249
—
USD/BRL
5.49
+0.56%
+1.75%
5.46
5.50
5.42
—
EUR/BRL
6.16
+0.34%
-0.46%
6.14
6.17
6.09
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
BRENT
98.28
+3.87%
+54.72%
94.62
98.71
93.44
47,930
WTI
90.55
+2.76%
+51.93%
88.12
91.05
86.65
290,460
IRON ORE
161.91
—
+54.60%
161.91
161.91
1
GOLD
4,123
+1.23%
+3.26%
4,073
4,156
4,067
199,203
SILVER
52.53
+0.79%
+9.75%
52.12
53.50
51.62
69,725
LITHIUM
60.55
-2.16%
-0.39%
61.88
62.70
60.34
116,633
SOY
1,190
-0.29%
+6.25%
1,193
1,210
1,187
129,820
CORN
440.75
-0.79%
+1.26%
444.25
447.75
440.00
186,241
WHEAT
599.25
+0.13%
+8.02%
598.50
606.50
596.00
87,153
COFFEE
277.40
-0.84%
-32.93%
279.75
284.40
276.40
15,946
SUGAR
18.60
+0.70%
+31.82%
18.47
18.87
18.35
78,404
ORANGE JUICE
136.15
+3.54%
-26.47%
131.50
139.80
134.05
794
COTTON
78.45
+0.44%
+20.27%
78.11
78.38
77.73
19,255
BEEF
214.48
-1.62%
-2.74%
218.00
217.83
212.48
36,364
CATTLE
320.58
-3.45%
-1.58%
332.02
325.90
317.00
13,730
COCOA
5,290
-3.04%
-17.29%
5,456
5,539
5,254
24,882
PETR4
46.52
-1.27%
+50.73%
47.12
48.04
46.33
36,578,500
VALE3
63.00
+1.04%
-4.09%
62.35
63.16
62.15
17,433,800
SUZB3
52.06
-0.55%
+6.42%
52.35
52.44
51.15
6,187,700
KLABIN
17.49
-3.26%
-5.33%
18.08
18.07
17.45
4,918,900
SLCE3
16.35
-1.51%
+12.09%
16.60
16.76
16.13
1,407,000
ABEV3
15.44
+1.25%
+17.07%
15.25
15.48
15.13
36,644,400
ITUB4
39.87
+0.40%
+2.36%
39.71
40.04
39.33
21,869,400
BBDC4
13.84
-1.56%
-26.45%
14.06
14.15
13.73
55,705,900
BBAS3
16.44
-0.30%
-27.29%
16.49
16.71
16.34
25,241,600
B3SA3
14.28
-0.14%
+8.33%
14.30
14.44
14.04
19,812,600
WEGE3
48.08
-3.94%
+10.48%
50.05
49.93
47.65
11,524,300
PRIO3
62.49
+0.56%
+65.27%
62.14
64.44
61.93
10,732,300
RENT3
29.32
-0.48%
-29.76%
29.46
29.71
28.91
10,453,400
AZZA3
14.27
+2.15%
-50.86%
13.97
14.62
13.92
2,724,400
CSNA3
4.11
+0.74%
-52.81%
4.08
4.29
4.01
17,539,400
GGBR4
23.98
-3.62%
+25.62%
24.88
25.14
23.83
15,051,100
ENEV3
26.34
+0.27%
+39.42%
26.27
26.76
26.01
8,916,400
LREN3
9.58
+2.02%
-38.03%
9.39
9.84
9.30
30,244,400
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 On the B3 radar today — Copom’s Selic decision after the close
|Item
|When
|Why it matters
|Copom interest-rate decision
|About 18:30 BRT, after the close
|Consensus in the RT calendar is a hold at 13.75%; tone matters more than size
|IPC-Fipe inflation (São Paulo consumer prices)
|05:00 BRT
|Forecast 0.7 against 0.51 previously; a hotter reading backs a cautious Copom
|Net payrolls (formal jobs)
|14:30 BRT
|Forecast 161.7 against 165.83 previously; a strong labour market limits room to cut
|US crude oil stocks (EIA)
|12:30 BRT
|Oil moves feed into Petrobras, the state-controlled oil giant, which dominated trading yesterday
|Earnings, ex-dividends, corporate events
|—
|None confirmed for today in our research
The day is built around one evening event. Dawn inflation and afternoon jobs data only shape how loudly Copom can sound.
Tuesday’s releases that our calendar feed had not yet filled: JOLTs Job Openings (a US survey of vacancies; consensus 7.13 million, previous 7.079 million), JOLTs Job Quits (consensus 3.05 million, previous 3.066 million) and Brazil’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, a factory survey where readings below 50 mean contraction (consensus 43, previous 44.8).
Today’s US data: ADP Employment Change, a private-sector payrolls report, at 13:15 Lisbon time (consensus 65,000, previous 90,000), then ISM Services Employment (from the Institute for Supply Management’s services survey; consensus 50, previous 50.1) and ISM Services New Orders (consensus 59.5, previous 59.8) at 15:00, plus ISM Services Business Activity (consensus 56, previous 56.5). The EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (previous −0.624 million barrels), a gauge of storage at the main US oil hub, follows at 15:30. Firm US data tends to lift the dollar, which would add pressure on the real. Source: RT economic calendar (RT).
Tomorrow the calendar fills: industrial production at 09:00 and the S&P Global services and composite purchasing-manager surveys at 10:00, both Brasilia time. Forecasts show industrial output weak and the services survey below 50, which signals contraction.
04 Copom and the macro backdrop
The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, has stood at 13.75% since 17 September, according to the central bank’s own data. Two 0.25-point cuts took effect on 6 August and 17 September, after the year began at 15.00%.
The RT calendar consensus for today is a hold, and the pricing of Brazil’s interest-rate futures was not available to us, so the exact market wager is less clear than usual.
Politics is the louder story. Economist André Lara Resende, who helped design the 1994 Real Plan that ended hyperinflation, proposes cutting the Selic toward 7.5% within a year, and some allies of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva back him. Finance Minister Dario Durigan says no rate-cap plan is under study, and critics warn about the central bank’s independence.
The official statement will appear on the central bank website, bcb.gov.br.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket’s “Bank of Brazil decision in November?” market, with US$152,332 traded, prices no change at 88.1%, a 0.25-point cut at 11.0% and a cut of 0.5 point or more at 1.0% (as of 11:14 p.m. ET, 3 November). For December, the same platform gives no change 65.0% and a 0.25-point cut 23.5%.
These are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
05 Corporate stories to watch today
Petrobras, the state-run oil company, fell 3.8% on Tuesday (its PETR4 shares closed at R$50.71, about US$9.24 at 5.49 reais per dollar), the heaviest trading among the large caps we checked. That weighed on the Ibovespa, and today’s US oil-inventory report at 12:30 Brasilia time may move it again.
Mercado Bitcoin, a Brazilian crypto exchange, suspended deposits and withdrawals on Monday, 2 November, after what it calls a contained security incident. Hypernative, a blockchain-security firm, estimates more than US$40 million left wallets linked to the exchange, but the company has confirmed no loss figure and says no client lost money.
06 The levels to watch at the open
For the Ibovespa, the nearest floor is the round 160,000 and then the 12-month low of 150,454. Overhead, the 9 October peak of 209,067 is far away, so the first real hurdle is simply the recent range.
For the real, the key marks are 5.50 and the 12-month high of 5.59 from 22 December 2025. A close beyond 5.59 would put the real at its weakest in a year.
Here is the RT base rate, which is history and not a forecast. After 12 earlier falls in the Ibovespa as large as this 20-session drop, it was higher 20 sessions later in 6 of 12 cases, a median of −0.1% with a worst case of −29.0%.
For the dollar against the real, in 18 earlier rises of this size, it was higher 20 sessions later in 7 of 18 cases (39%), with a median of −1.0%. Across Latin America, the Colombian peso and Mexican peso also weakened yesterday while Mexico’s IPC index rose, so Brazil’s worry is not shared by every neighbour.
07 What to watch
- Copom statement: Tonight after the close: the hold-or-cut call and the language on inflation and public spending.
- Long-term rates: Whether futures yields ease after the decision; they are the clearest read on fiscal worry.
- Real near 5.50: A break of the 5.59 12-month high would mark a new phase for the currency.
- Thursday data: Industrial production at 09:00 and purchasing-manager surveys at 10:00 Brasilia time.
Background: Wheat Fund Falls 1.57% as Corn Slips 0.98%.
Background: Oil Fund Rises 0.83% as Fuel Shortage Persists.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the Copom decision today?
The RT calendar lists it for 21:30 Lisbon time, which is 18:30 in Brasilia, after B3 closes.
What is the Selic expected to do?
The RT calendar consensus is a hold at 13.75%, while Polymarket bettors give a 0.25-point cut about 11% (3 November, 11:14 p.m. ET).
Why is the real weak?
The sell-off began on 26 October, the first session after the 25 October runoff; the global dollar index fell, so the move is mainly local.
Are there earnings today?
We could not confirm any earnings or ex-dividend dates for today.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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