Brazil Stocks Fall 1.4% Before Rate Decision | Morning Call, Nov 4

Key Facts Brazil’s central bank rate committee, Copom, announces its Selic decision tonight , and the market goes into it bruised, uncertain and watching for any hint on how the bank reads the post-election fiscal worry.

, and the market goes into it bruised, uncertain and watching for any hint on how the bank reads the post-election fiscal worry. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, closed at its lowest in at least six months, 165,529, after six straight falls ; it sits 20.8% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 and 10.0% above its 12-month low of 150,454.

; it sits 20.8% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 and 10.0% above its 12-month low of 150,454. The real, Brazil’s currency, closed at 5.49 to the US dollar, its weakest in at least six months , while the global dollar index actually fell, so this is a Brazilian story, not a worldwide one.

, while the global dollar index actually fell, so this is a Brazilian story, not a worldwide one. The RT calendar consensus is for the Selic, the central bank’s benchmark rate, to hold at 13.75% ; Polymarket bettors give a 0.25-point cut only about 11%, so the wording of the statement may matter more than the number.

; Polymarket bettors give a 0.25-point cut only about 11%, so the wording of the statement may matter more than the number. Today’s domestic data is thin, with São Paulo inflation at dawn and formal jobs in the afternoon ; industrial production and purchasing-manager surveys arrive tomorrow, and no earnings or ex-dividend dates are confirmed for today.

; industrial production and purchasing-manager surveys arrive tomorrow, and no earnings or ex-dividend dates are confirmed for today. Prediction markets: Polymarket gives no change in the Selic 88.1% and a 0.25-point cut 11.0% (3 November, 11:14 p.m. ET).

Today’s Focus Brazil wakes up to a rate decision with its stock market in a sulk. The Ibovespa has fallen six sessions in a row and is down 13.84% over 20 sessions, while the real has weakened 0.97% against the dollar over the same stretch. The cause is local. Since the election, the sell-off began on 26 October, the first session after the 25 October runoff, when the Ibovespa fell 13.9% in one day, and investors are watching for a fiscal plan, meaning how the government will balance its books. Meanwhile the global dollar index slipped, so the real’s slide is not a worldwide dollar rally. That makes tonight’s Copom statement the first big domestic signal of the week. Copom is the committee at the central bank that sets the Selic, and the market will parse every adjective about inflation expectations and public spending. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The RT calendar consensus is a hold at 13.75%, while Polymarket bettors put a 0.25-point cut at about 11%. Either way, a confident tone could calm the long-term interest rates that have jumped since the vote. What matters today. Tonight’s Copom statement, due after trading ends, is the first test of whether the central bank can steady a market spooked by fiscal doubts.

Brazil’s financial morning call.

Today’s Economic Events Brazil — IPC-Fipe Inflation (Oct, MOM): consensus 0.7, previous 0.51 Chile — Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes: no forecast published Mexico — Consumer Confidence (Oct): consensus 45, previous 45.1 Mexico — Consumer Confidence n.s.a (Oct): previous 45.2 Colombia — Exports (Sep, YOY): consensus 3.4, previous 15.1 Brazil — Net Payrolls (Sep): consensus 161.7, previous 165.83 Brazil — Interest Rate Decision: consensus 13.75, previous 13.75 United States — MBA Mortgage Applications (Oct/30): previous 3.4 United States — MBA Mortgage Market Index (Oct/30): previous 195 United States — MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate (Oct/30): previous 7.37

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 165,529 -1.42% S&P 500 (US) 7,569 +0.36% USD/BRL 5.49 +0.97%

Source: market close, 3 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Think of B3 this morning as a patient waiting for a doctor’s verdict. The Ibovespa closed at its lowest in at least six months after six straight falls, and the dollar closed at its highest against the real in the same period.

Tonight Copom speaks. Its 282nd meeting ends today, and the decision is due after the market closes, around 18:30 in Brasilia time according to the RT calendar, which is 21:30 in Lisbon.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Traders therefore have a day to fill without the answer. Expect cautious positioning, with the real and the long-term interest-rate futures — bets on where borrowing costs will sit years out — telling the story more than the headline index.

Our research could not find an indicated open for the index or the dollar, so the tables below show a dash where that number would be. We prefer a blank to a guess.

Assessment — Rate decision meets a fragile market MEDIUM The evidence points to a fiscal-credibility sell-off rather than a global one: the Ibovespa fell while the S&P 500 rose, and the dollar index weakened as the real fell. That fits a local, post-election worry about public finances, though we have no indicated open to confirm how the market starts today. Sentiment is stretched, and history says a fall this big is a coin toss afterwards, not a one-way street. The variable to watch is the Copom statement tonight and whether long-term rates ease the next morning.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa (main stock index) 165,529, lowest close in at least six months — Round number of 160,000 below; 12-month low of 150,454 set on 3 November 2025 USD/BRL (real per US dollar) 5.49, highest close in at least six months — 12-month high of 5.59 from 22 December 2025, 1.8% above the last close Selic (central bank benchmark rate) 13.75% Consensus hold, per RT calendar Statement tone on inflation and fiscal risk, after the close US 10-year Treasury yield 4.974% — Higher US yields tend to pressure emerging-market currencies US dollar index (DXY) 101.39 — Weaker global dollar did not help the real yesterday

The table reads as a map of nerves, not of direction. The only pre-open signal we can state with confidence is that the real is the fragile link, since the global dollar index fell while the Brazilian currency did not benefit.

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The nearest levels are blunt. For stocks, 160,000 is the next round number and 150,454 the 12-month low; for the currency, 5.50 is the round number and 5.59 the high of the past year.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,608.52 -0.57% L 166,249day rangeH 168,994 +8.76% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 48% advancing 16 ▲ advancing17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.49 +0.56% EUR / BRL 6.16 +0.34% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.28 +3.87% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +2.09% AZZA3, LREN3 Utilities +0.27% ENEV3 Other +0.08% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Consumer Staples -0.13% SLCE3, ABEV3 Energy -0.36% PETR4, PRIO3 Financials -0.40% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -0.61% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -1.91% SUZB3, KLABIN Industrials -2.21% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,608.52 -0.57% Ibovespa166,608.52 -0.57% Mexico 70,819.80 +0.91% S&P/BMV IPC70,819.80 +0.91% Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P IPSA10,465.26 -1.52% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,471.38 -1.40% MSCI COLCAP2,471.38 -1.40% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,608.52 -0.57% +8.76% 167,563.47 168,994 166,249 — USD/BRL 5.49 +0.56% +1.75% 5.46 5.50 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.16 +0.34% -0.46% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 98.28 +3.87% +54.72% 94.62 98.71 93.44 47,930 WTI 90.55 +2.76% +51.93% 88.12 91.05 86.65 290,460 IRON ORE 161.91 — +54.60% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 4,123 +1.23% +3.26% 4,073 4,156 4,067 199,203 SILVER 52.53 +0.79% +9.75% 52.12 53.50 51.62 69,725 LITHIUM 60.55 -2.16% -0.39% 61.88 62.70 60.34 116,633 SOY 1,190 -0.29% +6.25% 1,193 1,210 1,187 129,820 CORN 440.75 -0.79% +1.26% 444.25 447.75 440.00 186,241 WHEAT 599.25 +0.13% +8.02% 598.50 606.50 596.00 87,153 COFFEE 277.40 -0.84% -32.93% 279.75 284.40 276.40 15,946 SUGAR 18.60 +0.70% +31.82% 18.47 18.87 18.35 78,404 ORANGE JUICE 136.15 +3.54% -26.47% 131.50 139.80 134.05 794 COTTON 78.45 +0.44% +20.27% 78.11 78.38 77.73 19,255 BEEF 214.48 -1.62% -2.74% 218.00 217.83 212.48 36,364 CATTLE 320.58 -3.45% -1.58% 332.02 325.90 317.00 13,730 COCOA 5,290 -3.04% -17.29% 5,456 5,539 5,254 24,882 PETR4 46.52 -1.27% +50.73% 47.12 48.04 46.33 36,578,500 VALE3 63.00 +1.04% -4.09% 62.35 63.16 62.15 17,433,800 SUZB3 52.06 -0.55% +6.42% 52.35 52.44 51.15 6,187,700 KLABIN 17.49 -3.26% -5.33% 18.08 18.07 17.45 4,918,900 SLCE3 16.35 -1.51% +12.09% 16.60 16.76 16.13 1,407,000 ABEV3 15.44 +1.25% +17.07% 15.25 15.48 15.13 36,644,400 ITUB4 39.87 +0.40% +2.36% 39.71 40.04 39.33 21,869,400 BBDC4 13.84 -1.56% -26.45% 14.06 14.15 13.73 55,705,900 BBAS3 16.44 -0.30% -27.29% 16.49 16.71 16.34 25,241,600 B3SA3 14.28 -0.14% +8.33% 14.30 14.44 14.04 19,812,600 WEGE3 48.08 -3.94% +10.48% 50.05 49.93 47.65 11,524,300 PRIO3 62.49 +0.56% +65.27% 62.14 64.44 61.93 10,732,300 RENT3 29.32 -0.48% -29.76% 29.46 29.71 28.91 10,453,400 AZZA3 14.27 +2.15% -50.86% 13.97 14.62 13.92 2,724,400 CSNA3 4.11 +0.74% -52.81% 4.08 4.29 4.01 17,539,400 GGBR4 23.98 -3.62% +25.62% 24.88 25.14 23.83 15,051,100 ENEV3 26.34 +0.27% +39.42% 26.27 26.76 26.01 8,916,400 LREN3 9.58 +2.02% -38.03% 9.39 9.84 9.30 30,244,400 Largest moves today WEGE3 48.08 -3.94% BRENT 98.28 +3.87% GGBR4 23.98 -3.62% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 +3.54% CATTLE 320.58 -3.45% KLABIN 17.49 -3.26% COCOA 5,290 -3.04% WTI 90.55 +2.76% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.57%, with breadth negative — 16 of 33 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Brazil Pauses Rate Cuts at 13.75% as Stocks Rise 1.2% Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — Copom’s Selic decision after the close

Item When Why it matters Copom interest-rate decision About 18:30 BRT, after the close Consensus in the RT calendar is a hold at 13.75%; tone matters more than size IPC-Fipe inflation (São Paulo consumer prices) 05:00 BRT Forecast 0.7 against 0.51 previously; a hotter reading backs a cautious Copom Net payrolls (formal jobs) 14:30 BRT Forecast 161.7 against 165.83 previously; a strong labour market limits room to cut US crude oil stocks (EIA) 12:30 BRT Oil moves feed into Petrobras, the state-controlled oil giant, which dominated trading yesterday Earnings, ex-dividends, corporate events — None confirmed for today in our research

The day is built around one evening event. Dawn inflation and afternoon jobs data only shape how loudly Copom can sound.

Tuesday’s releases that our calendar feed had not yet filled: JOLTs Job Openings (a US survey of vacancies; consensus 7.13 million, previous 7.079 million), JOLTs Job Quits (consensus 3.05 million, previous 3.066 million) and Brazil’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, a factory survey where readings below 50 mean contraction (consensus 43, previous 44.8).

Today’s US data: ADP Employment Change, a private-sector payrolls report, at 13:15 Lisbon time (consensus 65,000, previous 90,000), then ISM Services Employment (from the Institute for Supply Management’s services survey; consensus 50, previous 50.1) and ISM Services New Orders (consensus 59.5, previous 59.8) at 15:00, plus ISM Services Business Activity (consensus 56, previous 56.5). The EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (previous −0.624 million barrels), a gauge of storage at the main US oil hub, follows at 15:30. Firm US data tends to lift the dollar, which would add pressure on the real. Source: RT economic calendar (RT).

Tomorrow the calendar fills: industrial production at 09:00 and the S&P Global services and composite purchasing-manager surveys at 10:00, both Brasilia time. Forecasts show industrial output weak and the services survey below 50, which signals contraction.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, has stood at 13.75% since 17 September, according to the central bank’s own data. Two 0.25-point cuts took effect on 6 August and 17 September, after the year began at 15.00%.

The RT calendar consensus for today is a hold, and the pricing of Brazil’s interest-rate futures was not available to us, so the exact market wager is less clear than usual.

Politics is the louder story. Economist André Lara Resende, who helped design the 1994 Real Plan that ended hyperinflation, proposes cutting the Selic toward 7.5% within a year, and some allies of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva back him. Finance Minister Dario Durigan says no rate-cap plan is under study, and critics warn about the central bank’s independence.

The official statement will appear on the central bank website, bcb.gov.br.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s “Bank of Brazil decision in November?” market, with US$152,332 traded, prices no change at 88.1%, a 0.25-point cut at 11.0% and a cut of 0.5 point or more at 1.0% (as of 11:14 p.m. ET, 3 November). For December, the same platform gives no change 65.0% and a 0.25-point cut 23.5%.

These are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Petrobras, the state-run oil company, fell 3.8% on Tuesday (its PETR4 shares closed at R$50.71, about US$9.24 at 5.49 reais per dollar), the heaviest trading among the large caps we checked. That weighed on the Ibovespa, and today’s US oil-inventory report at 12:30 Brasilia time may move it again.

Mercado Bitcoin, a Brazilian crypto exchange, suspended deposits and withdrawals on Monday, 2 November, after what it calls a contained security incident. Hypernative, a blockchain-security firm, estimates more than US$40 million left wallets linked to the exchange, but the company has confirmed no loss figure and says no client lost money.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the nearest floor is the round 160,000 and then the 12-month low of 150,454. Overhead, the 9 October peak of 209,067 is far away, so the first real hurdle is simply the recent range.

For the real, the key marks are 5.50 and the 12-month high of 5.59 from 22 December 2025. A close beyond 5.59 would put the real at its weakest in a year.

Here is the RT base rate, which is history and not a forecast. After 12 earlier falls in the Ibovespa as large as this 20-session drop, it was higher 20 sessions later in 6 of 12 cases, a median of −0.1% with a worst case of −29.0%.

For the dollar against the real, in 18 earlier rises of this size, it was higher 20 sessions later in 7 of 18 cases (39%), with a median of −1.0%. Across Latin America, the Colombian peso and Mexican peso also weakened yesterday while Mexico’s IPC index rose, so Brazil’s worry is not shared by every neighbour.

07 What to watch

Copom statement: Tonight after the close: the hold-or-cut call and the language on inflation and public spending.

Tonight after the close: the hold-or-cut call and the language on inflation and public spending. Long-term rates: Whether futures yields ease after the decision; they are the clearest read on fiscal worry.

Whether futures yields ease after the decision; they are the clearest read on fiscal worry. Real near 5.50: A break of the 5.59 12-month high would mark a new phase for the currency.

A break of the 5.59 12-month high would mark a new phase for the currency. Thursday data: Industrial production at 09:00 and purchasing-manager surveys at 10:00 Brasilia time.

Background: Wheat Fund Falls 1.57% as Corn Slips 0.98%.

Background: Oil Fund Rises 0.83% as Fuel Shortage Persists.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Copom decision today?

The RT calendar lists it for 21:30 Lisbon time, which is 18:30 in Brasilia, after B3 closes.

What is the Selic expected to do?

The RT calendar consensus is a hold at 13.75%, while Polymarket bettors give a 0.25-point cut about 11% (3 November, 11:14 p.m. ET).

Why is the real weak?

The sell-off began on 26 October, the first session after the 25 October runoff; the global dollar index fell, so the move is mainly local.

Are there earnings today?

We could not confirm any earnings or ex-dividend dates for today.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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