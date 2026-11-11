Argentina Raises Passport Fees by 30%

A check-in hall at Ezeiza, Argentina's main international airport, where flights to the United States begin (file photo, 2022). (Photo: Vmzp85, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ARGENTINA · TRAVEL DOCUMENTS

Argentina will charge ARS 130,000 (about US$84) for a regular passport from Saturday 21 November 2026, up from ARS 100,000 (about US$65), after the Government updated the fees of Renaper, the national registry of persons. The national identity card, the Documento Nacional de Identidad (DNI), rises to ARS 20,000 (about US$13) for most procedures.

For US readers, the change matters to Argentine-Americans renewing documents, to foreign residents who need a DNI, and to expats in Buenos Aires. All amounts are in Argentine pesos (ARS) and are converted at about 1,546 pesos per US dollar, the interbank market rate on 11 November.

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Key Facts Passport Regular ARS 130,000 (about US$84), express ARS 260,000 (about US$168), instant ARS 429,000 (about US$277).

DNI ARS 20,000 (about US$13); express ARS 52,000 (about US$34); instant ARS 114,000 (about US$74).

Foreigners First identification for foreign citizens costs ARS 40,000 (about US$26).

Indexation Fees are set in a fee unit worth ARS 1,000 (about US$0.65), adjusted every six months for inflation.

Start New prices apply from Saturday 21 November 2026.

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The New Prices

The regular passport rises 30%, to ARS 130,000 (about US$84), and the express version to ARS 260,000 (about US$168). The instant passport, available only at authorised offices, costs ARS 429,000 (about US$277).

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The same increase applies to the exceptional passport for foreigners and to travel documents for stateless people and refugees, which go from ARS 100,000 (about US$65) to ARS 130,000 (about US$84). Both groups therefore pay the same as Argentine citizens for a regular passport.

The Obelisco on Avenida 9 de Julio in central Buenos Aires. Photo: leonardo samrani, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Changes for the DNI

Most standard DNI procedures now cost ARS 20,000 (about US$13), according to the new schedule. The DNI, short for Documento Nacional de Identidad, is Argentina’s national identity card.

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Faster modes cost more: ARS 52,000 (about US$34) for the express card and ARS 114,000 (about US$74) for the instant card, which is available only at designated offices. For foreign citizens, the first identification costs ARS 40,000 (about US$26).

How the Fee Formula Works

The Government now prices procedures in a “documentary fee unit”, or UAD, set at ARS 1,000 (about US$0.65). The value of the unit is to be updated every six months for inflation.

The order says the aim is a regular update mechanism that sustains the technology, design and security standards of travel documents. It also cites the financing of the agency.

What It Means for You

The fees apply to Argentine passports and to identity documents issued in Argentina, not to US passports. Argentine-Americans with dual citizenship and foreign residents who need a DNI will face the new prices from 21 November.

Anyone who needs an express or instant document should compare the price with the time saved. The date of the next update under the six-month rule has not been published.

Our guide to the Argentine diaspora in the United States covers visas and votes. Expats can also read our guide to living in Buenos Aires and the wider Argentina news hub.

What Is Not Known

We found no official statement on whether appointments booked before 21 November are charged at the old or the new price. We also found no statement on how the first DNI for newborns will be priced under the new schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will an Argentine passport cost from 21 November 2026?

A regular passport will cost ARS 130,000 (about US$84), the express version ARS 260,000 (about US$168) and the instant passport ARS 429,000 (about US$277). The regular price rises 30% from ARS 100,000 (about US$65).

How much does the DNI cost now?

Most DNI procedures cost ARS 20,000 (about US$13), with the express card at ARS 52,000 (about US$34). The instant card costs ARS 114,000 (about US$74).

What is a UAD?

A UAD, or documentary fee unit, is the new pricing unit, set at ARS 1,000 (about US$0.65). Its value is to be adjusted every six months for inflation.

Do foreign residents pay more for the DNI?

Foreign citizens pay ARS 40,000 (about US$26) for a first identification. That is double the standard price of ARS 20,000 (about US$13) for most procedures.

Sources: Renaper order 759/2026 and Interior Ministry resolution 151/2026, published in Argentina’s Official Gazette, the state’s legal journal, on 11 November 2026 (boletinoficial.gob.ar); Renaper fee schedule (argentina.gob.ar/interior/renaper); exchange rate of 11 November 2026, about 1,546 pesos per US dollar.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error