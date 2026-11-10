Argentine Province Moves Vote to February

IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.32% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.44% USD/CLP983.68▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,300▲ 5.77% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.05% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.65% BRENT 91.50 ▼ 1.16% WTI 86.01 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▼ 1.09% GOLD 4,040 ▼ 1.82% SILVER 51.41 ▼ 2.20% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.89 ▼ 2.39% PETR4 45.06 ▼ 0.29% VALE3 65.04 ▼ 1.62% ITUB4 41.18 ▼ 1.29% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.98% ABEV3 15.65 ▲ 0.26% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 0.76% B3SA3 14.37 ▼ 3.23% WEGE3 51.16 ▲ 0.83% PRIO3 59.61 ▲ 0.37% SUZB3 54.72 ▲ 0.96% RENT3 29.95 ▼ 2.85% AZZA3 14.61 ▼ 3.37% CSAN3 2.69 ▼ 2.89% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.47 ▲ 1.65% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.44 ▲ 1.73% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.04 ▲ 0.33% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 1.45% NATU3 5.61 ▼ 1.75% BRKM5 2.95 ▼ 2.32% RANI3 8.38 ▼ 4.34% CSNA3 4.44 ▼ 1.11% IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.38% USD/MXN 18.62 ▲ 0.46% USD/CLP 983.68 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,300 ▲ 5.77% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.67% BRENT 91.50 ▼ 1.16% WTI 86.01 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▼ 1.09% GOLD 4,040 ▼ 1.82% SILVER 51.41 ▼ 2.20% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.89 ▼ 2.39% PETR4 45.06 ▼ 0.29% VALE3 65.04 ▼ 1.62% ITUB4 41.18 ▼ 1.29% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.98% ABEV3 15.65 ▲ 0.26% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 0.76% B3SA3 14.37 ▼ 3.23% WEGE3 51.16 ▲ 0.83% PRIO3 59.61 ▲ 0.37% SUZB3 54.72 ▲ 0.96% RENT3 29.95 ▼ 2.85% AZZA3 14.61 ▼ 3.37% CSAN3 2.69 ▼ 2.89% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.47 ▲ 1.65% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.44 ▲ 1.73% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.04 ▲ 0.33% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 1.45% NATU3 5.61 ▼ 1.75% BRKM5 2.95 ▼ 2.32% RANI3 8.38 ▼ 4.34% CSNA3 4.44 ▼ 1.11%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Argentina Latin America

Argentine Province Moves Vote to February

By · · 4 min read
A curving road in Neuquén city with apartment towers and a construction crane under cumulus clouds
File photo. The city of Neuquén, capital of Neuquén Province, Argentina, undated. Photo: miroab, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

ARGENTINA · ELECTIONS

Neuquén, a key Argentine province for Vaca Muerta, the country’s shale oil and gas field, will vote on Sunday, 14 February 2027. Governor Rolando Figueroa set the date by decree 1860/2026 on Monday, 9 November.

That is about eight months before the national presidential vote, which El Economista, an Argentine business outlet, calls the first big test of the year for President Javier Milei’s camp. It gives US investors in Vaca Muerta and President Javier Milei an early read on local politics.

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Key Facts

  • What Neuquén Province will elect its governor and 35 lawmakers on Sunday, 14 February 2027.
  • Why early The national presidential vote is due in October 2027, about eight months later.
  • Also voting The provincial capital elects a mayor and votes on a city charter change.
  • Filing Candidate lists are due 11 December 2026; campaigning may start 16 December.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting platform, gives President Javier Milei a 44.5% chance of winning in 2027 (12:27 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026).

A province that matters for oil money will vote months before the rest of Argentina.

What Neuquén Will Decide

Voters will choose a governor and vice governor, plus 35 lawmakers for the provincial Legislature and 18 alternates. Mayors, councillors and local commissions are also on the ballot in dozens of towns.

In the capital, also called Neuquén, residents elect a new mayor and 20 councillors. They also answer yes or no on a change to the city charter that would set a maximum of 20 councillors.

Infobae, an Argentine news site, reported on 10 November that Figueroa has not said whether he will seek a second term. Diario Río Negro, a regional newspaper, wrote on 9 November that a second term is widely expected.

The Neuquén River winding through a mountain valley in northern Neuquén province under a clear sky
File photo, 2022. The Neuquén River in the north of the province. Photo: Kenia2023 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Why the Date Moved

Diario Neuquino, a local newspaper, reported on 10 November that the candidate filing deadline is 11 December and that the ballot will be electronic. The future of the national primaries, known as PASO, is still open, which adds uncertainty to the calendar.

Our earlier report covers the government plan to scrap the PASO.

Milei’s Stake in the Vote

El Economista says the vote is the first test for Milei’s camp. His party, La Libertad Avanza (LLA), must decide whether to run its own ticket or ally with local forces, it added.

Nadia Márquez, an LLA national senator from the province, publicly questioned the early date, both outlets reported. See our guide to the 2027 presidential race.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, traders gave Milei 44.5% to win the 2027 presidency and Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires Province, 33.5%. About US$1.44 million has been traded on that market (12:27 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026).

These prices are bets, not polls, and the market covers the national race, not Neuquén. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the provincial Boletín Oficial (official gazette) to read decree 1860/2026 ourselves. The date, number and offices come from named media reports.

It is not known who will run for governor, whether LLA will field its own ticket, or what happens to the PASO primaries. Diario Neuquino reports that the electronic ballot will be used.

What It Means for Readers

Investors in Vaca Muerta will get a provincial verdict on Figueroa, who governs the province. Our report on the province’s credit rating upgrade shows how much the region matters.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Neuquén vote?

On Sunday, 14 February 2027, about eight months before Argentina’s national presidential vote in October 2027.

What is on the ballot?

The governor and vice governor, 35 provincial lawmakers with 18 alternates, and local posts in dozens of towns. The capital also elects a mayor.

Why does it matter for Javier Milei?

His party, La Libertad Avanza, has not said whether it will run alone or ally with the governor’s camp. The result will be an early read on his support.

Sources: Infobae, 10 November 2026; Diario Neuquino, 10 November 2026; Diario Río Negro, 9 November 2026; El Economista, 10 November 2026; Polymarket, 10 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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