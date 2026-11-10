Argentina vs Uruguay Friendly, Time and TV

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ARGENTINA · URUGUAY · FOOTBALL

Key Facts Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Power Index Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

When Friday 13 November 2026, 8 p.m. in Buenos Aires, 6 p.m. US Eastern (23:00 UTC).

Where La Bombonera, the Boca Juniors stadium (officially Estadio Alberto J. Armando), Buenos Aires.

Squad Coach Lionel Scaloni named 28 players, the first list since Lionel Messi retired from the national team.

Watch in the US No US broadcaster announced as of 10 November.

Tickets Online only, from about US$61 to US$188 per seat at 1,545 pesos per dollar.

Argentina vs Uruguay, an international friendly and the Río de la Plata classic, the long-running rivalry between two neighbours, kicks off on Friday 13 November 2026 at 8 p.m. in Buenos Aires, which is 6 p.m. on the US East Coast. The Argentine Football Association (AFA, the national federation) confirmed La Bombonera, the Boca Juniors stadium, as the venue.

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It is the first Argentine squad named since Lionel Messi, the team’s long-time captain, played his last match for the country. For US viewers the open question is television, because no American broadcaster has been named yet.

Kick-Off, Venue and Time Zones

The AFA’s notice of 16 October lists the match for Friday 13 November at 8 p.m. at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando, the official name of La Bombonera. Its ticket notice of 3 November repeats the date and names the Boca Juniors stadium.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Argentina does not use daylight saving time, and the United States moved back to standard time on 1 November. Buenos Aires is therefore two hours ahead of New York, so 8 p.m. there is 6 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Central and 3 p.m. Pacific.

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How to Watch in the United States

As of 10 November we found no announcement of a US broadcaster or streaming service for Argentina vs Uruguay, and the AFA notices name none. We therefore cannot say where American viewers will find the match.

Check the listings of your sports and Spanish-language channels from Wednesday 11 November. We will add the channel here once it is announced.

Argentina’s Squad Without Messi

Scaloni, Argentina’s head coach, named 28 players on Tuesday 3 November, including four goalkeepers and nine defenders. Lionel Messi is not among them, after his farewell match on Tuesday 6 October, a 3-0 win over Benin, the West African national team, at the Monumental, River Plate’s stadium in Buenos Aires, in which he scored.

The list includes Julián Álvarez, Franco Mastantuono, Santiago Castro and Thiago Almada up front. The midfield is built around Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández and Exequiel Palacios, and the defence around Lisandro Martínez, Leonardo Balerdi and Nicolás Tagliafico, with Gonzalo Montiel returning.

The list mixes players from European clubs with players from River Plate in Buenos Aires and from Palmeiras, a Brazilian club. The same group is meant to cover both November matches.

Uruguay Under Diego Forlán

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced on 6 November that coach Diego Forlán had named 28 players for Argentina and for a second friendly against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday 17 November in Uruguay. Argentina is therefore the first of Uruguay’s two matches in the November international window.

We do not list Uruguay’s individual call-ups, because we did not read the names on the AUF’s own page. Uruguay’s own politics and economy are covered in our guide to who holds power in Uruguay.

Head-to-Head: What the Record Shows

The two countries have met close to 190 times since the early 1900s. Published tallies range from 188 to 194 matches and all put Argentina ahead, but we could not confirm an official count, so we give none.

A World Cup qualifier at La Bombonera on Thursday 16 November 2023 ended in a 2-0 Uruguay win, with goals from defender Ronald Araujo and forward Darwin Núñez. The most recent meeting was a qualifier in Montevideo on Friday 21 March 2025, which Argentina won 1-0 through a 68th-minute goal by Thiago Almada.

Tickets and Prices in US$

The AFA sold tickets only online through Deportick, an Argentine ticketing website, from 4 November, and buyers must collect them at the box offices of the stadium of Huracán, a Buenos Aires club from 10 to 12 November, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Fans who have not collected a ticket are refused entry on match day. The notice lists prices with a dollar sign, which in Argentine notices means pesos: 95,000 for the general stand (about US$61), 140,000 for the upper seats (about US$91) and 290,000 for preferential seats (about US$188).

We converted at about 1,545 pesos per dollar on 10 November; children from 3 years old pay the full seat price, and children up to 10 in the general stand pay 19,000 (about US$12). Visitors planning a trip can start with our Buenos Aires city page.

The wider country picture sits in our guide to Argentina’s role in Latin America.

In Plain English

A friendly is an international match that counts for no trophy or qualifying table. Coaches use it to test players and tactics.

La Bombonera is Boca Juniors’ stadium in the La Boca district of Buenos Aires. The AFA runs Argentine football, and the AUF runs Uruguayan football.

What It Means for the Next Four Years

For Argentina this is the first test of a squad built without Messi, who leaves after a career that included the 2022 World Cup title. Scaloni uses the two November matches to see how his younger players cope with a full stadium and an old rival.

For Uruguay it is an early look at Forlán’s group away from home against an old rival. Neither match changes a ranking or a qualifying table, so the value lies in selection and form rather than points.

Argentina then travels to Córdoba for its second friendly, against Costa Rica on Tuesday 17 November. Our Argentina coverage follows both matches.

What Is Not Known

No US broadcaster or streaming service has been announced, and we have not seen a confirmed starting line-up for either side. Argentina’s federation lists its squad only as an image, and we took the names from reporting on that list.

The exact all-time record between the two teams is also not settled, because sources count the matches differently. We will update this guide if a US channel is named.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What time is Argentina vs Uruguay on 13 November 2026?

Kick-off is 8 p.m. in Buenos Aires on Friday 13 November, according to the Argentine Football Association. That is 6 p.m. US Eastern time, because Argentina is two hours ahead of the US East Coast in November.

Where is Argentina vs Uruguay being played?

At La Bombonera, Boca Juniors’ stadium in Buenos Aires, officially the Estadio Alberto J. Armando. The federation’s ticket notice of 3 November lists the Boca Juniors stadium as the venue.

How can I watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the United States?

As of 10 November no US broadcaster or streaming service has been announced. Check the schedules of your sports and Spanish-language channels in the days before the match.

Is Lionel Messi playing against Uruguay?

No. He is not on the 28-player list Lionel Scaloni named on 3 November, and his last match for Argentina was a 3-0 win over Benin on 6 October.

How do I buy tickets for Argentina vs Uruguay?

Tickets were sold only online through Deportick, an Argentine ticketing website, from 4 November. Buyers must collect them at the Huracán stadium box offices between 10 and 12 November; anyone who has not collected one is refused entry on match day.

Sources: Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA), notice Amistosos de noviembre, 16 October 2026; AFA, ticket sale notice for Argentina vs Uruguay, 3 November 2026; AFA, list of called-up players for the friendlies, 3 November 2026; Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol (AUF), Convocados para la Fecha FIFA de noviembre, 6 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error