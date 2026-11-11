São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Metal Guitar Night in Vila Olímpia — November 11, 2026

São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Wednesday 11 November 2026, offers three very different evenings. The American guitarist Marty Friedman, formerly of the metal band Megadeth, plays Manifesto, a live-music venue in Vila Olímpia, with floor tickets from R$300 (about US$54) at half price. On Avenida Paulista, Blue Note São Paulo, a jazz club, hosts “Bob Marley in Jazz”, and the Teatro Popular do Sesi, a theatre run by an industry-funded social service, stages an orchestra concert, both at 8 p.m.

Tonight at a Glance Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. — Date Wednesday, 11 November 2026. Times are São Paulo time (UTC-3, three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time).

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 21.5°C (71°F) at 6 p.m. with a 55 per cent chance of rain, then 19.1°C (66°F) and 0 per cent at 10 p.m.

— Top pick Marty Friedman at Manifesto, Vila Olímpia, doors 8 p.m., meet-and-greet 6:30 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Avenida Paulista, São Paulo’s main cultural and business avenue, with two of tonight’s three picks.

— Entry prices Manifesto floor R$600 full price (about US$107) or R$300 half price (about US$54), plus a 15 per cent fee. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.58 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 10 November, the latest fixing).

— Safety note Carry an umbrella for the early evening, use official ride apps after dark and keep your phone out of sight on the street.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Manifesto, Rua Ramos Batista 207, Vila Olímpia, doors 8 p.m. Marty Friedman, an American guitarist who once played lead guitar in Megadeth, performs a one-night show. Floor tickets cost R$600 (about US$107) at full price or R$300 (about US$54) at half price, plus a 15 per cent fee.

Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening and Late Night)

1. Marty Friedman, Manifesto Marty Friedman is an American guitarist best known for his years in Megadeth, a thrash-metal band. Tonight’s date is listed as “Marty Friedman em São Paulo”, with doors at 8 p.m. and a separate meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. When Wednesday 11 November 2026, doors 8 p.m. Meet-and-greet 6:30 p.m.

Genre Metal and rock guitar.

Entry Floor R$600 full price (about US$107), R$300 half price (about US$54). Mezzanine R$850 (about US$152) full, R$425 (about US$76) half. A 15 per cent service fee is added. The meet-and-greet costs R$400 (about US$72) plus fee and does not include a show ticket. The page shows no sold-out label.

Address Manifesto, Rua Ramos Batista 207, Vila Olímpia.

Verdict The priciest night on the list and the one with the most distinct audience. For foreigners: tickets are sold through Clube do Ingresso, a ticketing site, and the fee is on top of the face value.

2. Bob Marley in Jazz, Blue Note São Paulo Blue Note São Paulo is a jazz club inside the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista. Its schedule lists “Bob Marley in Jazz”, a jazz reinterpretation of Bob Marley’s hits, in its Sala 1 room. When Wednesday 11 November, 8 p.m., according to the club’s schedule.

Genre Jazz, with reggae songs.

Entry The club’s page does not show a price and links to Eventim, a ticketing site. We found no sold-out label for this show.

Address Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Avenida Paulista 2073, Consolação.

Verdict The easiest choice if you are staying near Paulista. For foreigners: check the price on Eventim first, because the club does not print it.

3. Concert for 80 years of the Dorina Nowill Foundation, Teatro Popular do Sesi The Fundação Dorina Nowill para Cegos, a Brazilian foundation that serves blind and low-vision people, marks 80 years with a concert. The Orquestra Bachiana Sênior SESI-SP plays under the conductors João Carlos Martins and Laércio Sinhorelli Diniz, with the pianist Marcelo Bratke as guest. When Wednesday 11 November 2026, 8 p.m.

Genre Orchestral and classical music.

Entry The listing says the price is not stated. It adds that audio description and Libras, Brazilian sign language, are offered.

Address Teatro Popular do Sesi, Avenida Paulista 1313, Bela Vista.

Verdict A civic occasion rather than a club night. For foreigners: ask the theatre whether entry is free or ticketed before you go, because the listing does not say.

File photo: the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista, which houses Blue Note São Paulo. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 11, 2026.

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Also Tonight and Later This Week

— Tonight A samba night called Samba com Atitude, with the pagode (relaxed samba) group Pagode da 27 and guests, runs at the Cachaçaria Água Doce Conde, a bar serving cachaça (sugar-cane spirit), at Avenida Andrômeda 874 in Alphaville, a suburb west of the city in Barueri. The bar opens at 4 p.m., entry is free until 8 p.m., and after that tickets cost R$30 (about US$5) plus a R$4.50 fee.

— Tuesday 17 November Blue Note São Paulo lists a Miles Davis tribute, “Bitches Brew” (the trumpeter’s 1970 album), by the Musicman Jazz group at 8 p.m.

— Tuesday 17 November Bourbon Street Music Club, a jazz and blues club at Rua dos Chanés 127 in Moema, lists its weekly Jazz Sessions at 8 p.m., with Setor A at R$40 (about US$7) and Setor B at R$35 (about US$6).

The Night in Context

Wednesday in São Paulo is a night for specialists. Tonight’s three picks serve a metal fan, a jazz and reggae listener and a classical audience, and they barely overlap.

Two of them sit on Avenida Paulista, the long avenue that runs along São Paulo’s ridge. Blue Note is at number 2073 and the Teatro Popular do Sesi at number 1313.

Manifesto is in Vila Olímpia, a district of office towers and bars in the south-west. It draws a younger crowd on show nights, so expect a standing floor.

The prices tell the story. A floor ticket for Marty Friedman at R$600 (about US$107) costs twenty times the Alphaville samba ticket at R$30 (about US$5).

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If you want the cheapest evening, the samba bar in Alphaville is it, but it is a drive from the city. For a central night, the Paulista pair is better value in time.

The foundation concert is a reminder that the avenue is also a cultural address. Sesi, the industry-funded social service, runs a theatre there that stages orchestras and classical programmes.

Rain is the one risk tonight. Open-Meteo gives a 55 per cent chance at 6 p.m., which falls to 17 per cent at 8 p.m. and 0 per cent by 10 p.m., so the walk home should be dry.

Allow extra time between the office rush and your show. Traffic on Paulista and around Vila Olímpia is heavy in the early evening, and a wet road makes it slower.

The rule for a Wednesday is simple. Choose one venue, check the price on the ticketing page, and book your ride before the rain clears the roads.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, São Paulo’s underground. Line 2-Green stops at Consolação beside the Conjunto Nacional, and the Vila Olímpia station is on Line 9-Emerald, a CPTM suburban train line.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s own page or the platform it names, such as Clube do Ingresso or Eventim. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Weather Bring an umbrella for 6 p.m. (55 per cent chance of rain). It is 21.5°C (71°F) at 6 p.m. and 19.1°C (66°F) at 10 p.m.

— Safety Keep your phone out of sight on the street, use official ride apps after dark and carry a copy of your passport rather than the original.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Blue Note The club’s page shows “11 nov” and 8 p.m. without a year or a price, and we could not read the Eventim page. We list it because the club’s schedule is current.

— Teatro Popular do Sesi The listing gives no price and does not say whether tickets remain. We could not reach the Sesi website to confirm.

— Wayne Shorter tribute A ticket-site snippet pointed to a Wayne Shorter tribute at 10:30 p.m. at Blue Note, but the club’s own schedule shows no such show on 11 November, so we do not list it.

— Manifesto The ticket page shows no sold-out label, but we could not confirm availability on a second site.

— Other venues Bourbon Street’s calendar starts on 14 November, and the Blue Note and Sesc São Paulo sites (Sesc is a Brazilian social-services and arts network) gave no further listings for tonight, so we list nothing more.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in São Paulo tonight, Wednesday 11 November 2026?

Marty Friedman plays Manifesto in Vila Olímpia, “Bob Marley in Jazz” plays Blue Note São Paulo at 8 p.m., and an orchestra concert for the Dorina Nowill Foundation is at the Teatro Popular do Sesi at 8 p.m.

How much is the Marty Friedman show in São Paulo?

Floor tickets cost R$600 (about US$107) at full price and R$300 (about US$54) at half price, plus a 15 per cent fee. Mezzanine tickets cost R$850 (about US$152) and R$425 (about US$76).

What is the weather in São Paulo tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 21.5°C (71°F) at 6 p.m. with a 55 per cent chance of rain. By 10 p.m. it is 19.1°C (66°F) with no chance of rain.

Is there a free option in São Paulo tonight?

The Samba com Atitude bar in Alphaville has free entry until 8 p.m., and then tickets cost R$30 (about US$5). It is in Barueri, west of the city, so it needs a ride.

Sources: Clube do Ingresso, Blue Note São Paulo, BaresSP event listing, Clube do Ingresso (samba), Bourbon Street Music Club, Open-Meteo (weather service, 11 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5840, 10 November 2026).









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