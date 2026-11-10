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since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Argentina Latin America

Argentine Provinces Split Votes From Milei

By · · 5 min read
The pink facade of the Casa Rosada presidential palace behind an iron fence, with two men in the foreground
Casa Rosada, the presidential palace on Plaza de Mayo, with two visitors in the foreground, in an undated file photo. The photo does not show Milei or any reaction to the Brazilian vote. Photo: Ben Tavener / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

ARGENTINA · POLITICS

Key Facts

  • What At least 11 of Argentina’s 23 provinces plan to hold local votes on separate dates in 2027.
  • When The national vote is Sunday 24 October 2027; Santa Fe votes in April and June, Tucumán on 9 May.
  • Who Catamarca province will vote with the nation; Buenos Aires province, the largest, is undecided.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a US betting market, prices President Milei at about 45% and Buenos Aires Governor Kicillof at 34% (10 November).
  • Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Governors from Santa Fe to Tucumán want their own election days, which would keep local races out of the shadow of the presidential contest. President Javier Milei’s government has pushed for the opposite.

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Argentina’s governors are quietly redrawing the 2027 election calendar, and at least 11 of the country’s 23 provinces plan to vote on their own dates rather than on the national election day. The national vote for president, vice president and part of Congress is due on Sunday 24 October 2027, the fourth Sunday of October.

The split matters to US readers who hold Argentine bonds or stocks because it turns one election into a string of local tests in the months before the main event. It also decides whether President Javier Milei can lean on his own popularity to carry allied governors, a plan that would work best if provincial and national votes fell on the same day.

Which Provinces Have Chosen a Date

Santa Fe province plans party primaries on 18 April and its general election on 13 June, Governor Maximiliano Pullaro has said, though the decree is not yet signed. Governor Osvaldo Jaldo of Tucumán province has set that province’s vote for 9 May 2027.

Salta is aiming for 16 or 23 May, and Chaco expects a vote in September. Misiones, Corrientes, Mendoza, Río Negro, Chubut, Jujuy, Tierra del Fuego and Neuquén have also signalled separate votes, most with no firm date yet.

The National Flag Memorial in Rosario at dawn, lit beside a reflecting pool, with the Paraná River in the background
The National Flag Memorial in Rosario, Santa Fe province, at dawn in a 2015 file photo. Photo: Scarabinol, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
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Why Governors Want Their Own Day

Separate dates let a governor run on local record and local issues instead of on the fate of the president. Some provinces have little choice, because Tierra del Fuego’s constitution requires a separate vote and Mendoza’s provincial law makes one the default.

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Corrientes will not elect a governor in 2027, but it plans a separate date for legislative and local races. Catamarca is the clearest exception: Governor Raúl Jalil will vote on 24 October 2027 together with the presidential race.

What the Presidency Wants

Milei’s government has pushed for provincial and national votes on the same day where possible, so that the president’s name helps allied candidates, and a split cuts against that plan. Governors who split are tying their fate less closely to the Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace.

Our earlier reports on the push to suspend primaries and on Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires province, as Milei’s main rival show how much rides on these calendar choices. Each governor is betting on whether a local or a national campaign is the safer path.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a US prediction platform, lists the winner of Argentina’s 2027 presidential election with about US$1.44 million traded. On 10 November it priced Milei at about 45%, Kicillof at about 34% and former economy minister Sergio Massa at about 15%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Investors should expect a long run of provincial votes starting with the Santa Fe primaries on 18 April 2027, each read as a sign of how Milei’s coalition is doing. Our guide to who holds power in Argentina and our Argentina coverage track the main players.

For most travellers the effect is limited to campaign activity in provinces that vote early. Each province’s electoral authority announces its own polling day, so check local notices before travelling near one.

What Is Not Known

Several dates remain open or unofficial, including Salta’s, Chaco’s, Chubut’s and Misiones’, and the count of provinces varies between reports. Buenos Aires province, the largest, has not said whether it will split, and La Rioja has made no official announcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Argentine provinces plan separate 2027 elections?

At least 11 of 23 have signalled separate dates, including Santa Fe, Tucumán, Salta, Chaco and Mendoza. The final number depends on decisions several governors have not yet made.

When is Argentina’s 2027 presidential election?

The national vote is due on Sunday 24 October 2027, the fourth Sunday of October. It elects the president and vice president and renews part of Congress.

Which provinces will vote with the nation?

Catamarca has said it will vote on 24 October 2027 with the presidential race. No other province has announced a similar plan.

What does the Milei government want?

It has pushed for provincial and national elections on the same day where possible. Governors who split are seen as loosening their ties to the president.

Sources: Argentine national election date set by the Código Electoral Nacional, the national electoral code (fourth Sunday of October); announcements by the governments of Santa Fe, Tucumán, Catamarca and other provinces, October to November 2026; Polymarket, Argentina Presidential Election Winner market, read 10 November 2026.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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