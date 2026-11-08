Pope Leo Lands in Argentina, Met by Milei

Pope Leo XIV landed in Buenos Aires on Sunday 8 November 2026 on his first visit to Argentina as pope. President Javier Milei received him at the foot of the aircraft at Aeroparque Jorge Newbery, the downtown airport.

Leo is the first US-born pope and a native of Chicago. US readers have a stake because of closures and a holiday that affect travellers in Buenos Aires.

Who: Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pope, welcomed by President Javier Milei.

What: first papal visit to Argentina under Leo, lasting until Wednesday 11 November.

Where: Aeroparque airport, Buenos Aires, landing shortly after 16:30 local time (about 19:30 GMT).

Next: Córdoba on Tuesday 10 November, then Peru after the Argentine leg.

As of 8 November 2026, 20:30 GMT

In plain English: Aeroparque is the airport in central Buenos Aires, and SIDE is the State Intelligence Secretariat, Argentina’s intelligence agency. The Casa Rosada is the pink presidential palace where Milei works.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

What We Know

The pope’s flight on Aerolíneas Argentinas, the national flag carrier, arrived from Uruguay, where he spent 6 to 8 November. He landed shortly after 16:30 local time (about 19:30 GMT).

Milei received him at the foot of the aircraft after a red carpet was laid out. Karina Milei, the president’s sister and Secretary General of the Presidency, was among the officials present.

A military band played the national anthem during the welcome. Argentine bishops were among those who greeted the pope.

This evening he is due to pay tribute at the monument to General José de San Martín, the independence hero, in Plaza San Martín. He then goes to the Casa Rosada for an official ceremony and a meeting with Milei.

A reception follows at the Palacio Libertad, a cultural centre in the capital. Officials, civil society and diplomats are due to attend.

Under the published programme, Monday 9 November is a national holiday under Decree 1103/2026, a decree of necessity and urgency. On Tuesday 10 November the pope travels to Córdoba, a major city in central Argentina, and returns to Buenos Aires that afternoon.

On Wednesday 11 November he is due to visit a federal prison and celebrate Mass at Luján, a pilgrimage town west of the capital, before leaving for Peru. These are the published plans, and details may shift.

SIDE said on Saturday 7 November 2026 that it had arrested one person over death threats against the pope. A federal court in Campana, a city north of Buenos Aires, ordered the arrest.

Streets around the Vatican embassy in Recoleta have been closed to cars since Saturday 7 November. Closures along Avenida del Libertador in Palermo were phased in from 4 November.

A passenger concourse at Aeroparque Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires, where the pope landed. Photo: Vitorabdala / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Argentina 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Milei and the pope will discuss politics in private. Crowd numbers have not been confirmed.

The suspect’s identity and motive are also unknown, and the person remains a suspect until a court rules. We give no clock times for the evening events because reports differ.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

Visitors to Buenos Aires should expect car closures in Recoleta and Palermo, two central districts popular with tourists. Monday is a national holiday, so check opening hours and transport before you go, as set out in our report on the holiday decree.

Argentines in the United States now see a Chicago-born pope on Argentine soil. We have seen no sign of an effect on Argentine markets.

For background, read our earlier reports on the trip here and here. His Uruguay stop is covered in our landing report.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Pope Leo land in Argentina?

He landed at Aeroparque in Buenos Aires shortly after 16:30 local time (about 19:30 GMT) on Sunday 8 November 2026. It was his first visit to Argentina as pope.

How long will the pope stay?

He stays until Wednesday 11 November, then flies on to Peru. The programme is published, but details may shift.

Is the visit secure?

Argentina has closed streets around the Vatican embassy in Recoleta. SIDE also arrested one person over death threats, who remains a suspect until a court rules.

Is Monday 9 November a holiday?

Yes, Monday 9 November is a national holiday under Decree 1103/2026, a decree of necessity and urgency. Streets around the Vatican embassy in Recoleta have also been closed to cars since 7 November.

Sources: Casa Rosada (casarosada.gob.ar), the SIDE announcement of 7 November 2026, the Argentine federal court in Campana, the Official Gazette (Boletín Oficial) of 28 September 2026 and the Holy See press office (press.vatican.va). Related Rio Times reports: visit preparations, earlier coverage, holiday decree and Uruguay landing.