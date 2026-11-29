CAIRO · Culture

CAIRO — Egyptian pop star Amr Diab plays Al Manara Arena on 3 December, the first big night of the month. This is the monthly guide to things to do in Cairo in December 2026, for residents and long-stay visitors.

Most tickets are sold in Egyptian pounds, so every price here shows the US dollar value first. We convert at 54.58 pounds to the dollar, the RT market-data rate for 29 November 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Tickets come from TicketsMarche, a Cairo online ticket seller, and Tazkarti, Egypt’s ticketing platform used for Cairo Opera House shows. We read every price and sold-out status on 29 November 2026, and they can change.

Key Facts Amr Diab plays Cairo’s Al Manara Arena on Thursday 3 December; tickets start at US$23.

Open-air Zed Park hosts the band Ghostly Kisses on 4 December and rapper Saint Levant on 5 December.

The fifth Cairo Art Book Fair runs 16 to 19 December ; a four-day pass costs US$7.

Cairo Opera House stages performances on 1, 8, 11, 14 and 17 December.

Prices are in US$ first, converted at 54.58 Egyptian pounds per dollar.

Cairo’s December runs from Opera House nights and open-air gigs to a fifth art book fair and a New Year’s Eve singalong. The month, day by day.

Zamalek island on the Nile at dusk. File photo. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Rio de Janeiro › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

1 to 5 December: Opera House, Amr Diab and Zed Park

Tuesday 1 December, 8:00 PM Dagestan State Dance Ensemble: Lezginka Cairo Opera House, Main Hall, Gezira · Tickets on Tazkarti; the Opera House page lists no price A folk-dance troupe from Dagestan, a region of Russia, opens the month in the Opera House’s Main Hall. Check Tazkarti for current prices.

Thursday 3 December, show 5:00 PM (doors 3:00 PM) Amr Diab Live! Al Manara Arena, Cairo · EGP 1,250 regular (US$23), 2,750 fan pit (US$50), 8,000 front row (US$147), 8,500 premier standing (US$156) · TicketsMarche The early start means the crowd arrives in daylight, and doors close at 10:00 PM. Full tickets are required from age 10, and under-10s are not admitted.

Thursday 3 to Saturday 5 December, 8:00 PM The Caucasian Chalk Circle Falaki Mainstage Theater, Abdeen, Downtown · EGP 350 to 450 (US$6 to US$8) · TicketsMarche Atelier El Masrah, a Faculty of Fine Arts theatre troupe, stages Bertolt Brecht’s play in Egyptian Arabic. Omar Raafat directs, with humour, music and movement.

Thursday 3 and Friday 4 December, 8:00 PM Taha Desouky: Ana Zay Elfol Maly The Theater, Mövenpick, 6th of October City · EGP 750 to 2,000 (US$14 to US$37) · TicketsMarche Comedian Taha Desouky brings a show that has toured several continents back to Cairo. The same show returns on 10 and 11 December, and children under 7 are not admitted.

Friday 4 December, show 9:00 PM (doors 7:00 PM) Ghostly Kisses Live in Cairo Zed Park, Sheikh Zayed · EGP 2,000 general (US$37), 3,000 VIP (US$55) · TicketsMarche Early-bird tickets have sold out, so only first-wave general and VIP seats remain. Guests must be 16 or older, and doors close promptly at showtime.

Saturday 5 December, show 7:00 PM (doors 3:00 PM) Saint Levant Zed Park, Sheikh Zayed · EGP 3,750 fan pit (US$69), still on sale; general admission and VIP sold out · TicketsMarche The ticket page shows only the fan pit still on sale on 29 November. Ages 12 to 15 must come with an adult.

8 to 11 December: Khairat, the Museum and Old Cairo

Tuesday 8 December, 8:00 PM Concert of composer Omar Khairat Cairo Opera House, Grand Theatre (Main Hall), Gezira · Tickets on Tazkarti; the Opera House page lists no price A weeknight concert by the composer Omar Khairat in the Opera House’s main auditorium. Tazkarti sells the tickets.

Thursday 10 December, show 8:00 PM (doors 7:00 PM) Fairouz × Sinatra with Gaby Bishara Teatro 90, Narmer International College Theater, New Cairo · EGP 450 silver (US$8), 550 gold (US$10), 650 platinum (US$12) · TicketsMarche Singer Gaby Bishara pairs songs by Fairouz, the Lebanese singer, with Frank Sinatra standards in a Christmas jazz evening. Guests must be 16 or older.

Friday 11 December, show 9:00 PM (doors 7:00 PM) The Greatest Hits Symphonic Grand Egyptian Museum, Giza · EGP 2,000 to 7,000 across seven tiers (US$37 to US$128) · TicketsMarche The orchestra, conducted by Nader Abbassi, plays songs from films and musicals with singers Shereen Ahmed and Gala El Hadidi. The dress code is formal, and children under 12 are not admitted.

Friday 11 December, show 9:00 PM (doors 7:00 PM) Ramy Sabry at the Winter Fustat Festival Fustat Arena, Fustat, Old Cairo · EGP 900 regular (US$16), 1,300 fan pit (US$24), 2,200 front line (US$40), up to 8,334 VIP (US$153) · TicketsMarche Singer Ramy Sabry headlines the festival’s third edition. Full tickets are required from age 10, and VIP tickets cannot be exchanged or refunded.

Friday 11 December, 8:00 PM “100 Years of Singing” with Ali El Haggar Cairo Opera House, Grand Theatre (Main Hall), Gezira · Tickets on Tazkarti; the Opera House page lists no price Singer Ali El Haggar performs in the Opera House’s main auditorium. The Opera House calendar links to Tazkarti for booking.

14 to 18 December: Christmas Concerts and the Art Book Fair

Monday 14 December, 8:00 PM Christmas Concert, Cairo Opera Company Cairo Opera House, Main Hall, Gezira · Tickets on Tazkarti; the Opera House page lists no price The Cairo Opera Company, the House’s resident company, gives a Christmas concert in the Main Hall. Tazkarti sells the tickets.

Wednesday 16 to Saturday 19 December Cairo Art Book Fair, fifth edition Early-bird four-day pass EGP 405 (US$7), student EGP 335 (US$6); single day EGP 210 (US$4), student EGP 174 (US$3) · TicketsMarche More than 90 publishers from around the world take part, with daily talks, book launches and workshops. Doors open at 6:00 PM on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 1:00 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Thursday 17 December, 8:00 PM Cairo Steps (Egypt and Germany) Cairo Opera House, Main Hall, Gezira · Tickets on Tazkarti; the Opera House page lists no price The Opera House bills this evening as an Egyptian-German programme. Tazkarti sells the tickets.

Friday 18 December, evening Christmas Concert with the Cairo Celebration Choir and Orchestra Ewart Memorial Hall, American University in Cairo (AUC), Tahrir Square · EGP 600 (US$11), 800 (US$15) or 1,000 (US$18) · TicketsMarche Singers Lara Jokhadar, Amina Khairat and Elhamy Amin perform under conductor Nayer Nagui. Children under 12 are not admitted.

Late December and New Year’s Eve

Saturday 26 December, show 8:00 PM (doors 7:00 PM) Marwa Nagy: A Tribute to Umm Kulthum Teatro 90, Narmer International College Theater, New Cairo · EGP 1,000 to 2,500 across five tiers (US$18 to US$46) · TicketsMarche Singer Marwa Nagy performs songs of Umm Kulthum, the celebrated Egyptian singer, in a classic Arabic programme. Full tickets are required from age 6.

Thursday 31 December, show 8:00 PM (doors 7:00 PM) Al Gomhour Yoghany: New Year’s Eve Teatro 90, Narmer International College Theater, New Cairo · EGP 500 silver (US$9), 850 gold (US$16), 1,500 VIP (US$27) · TicketsMarche This is an interactive show, not a traditional concert. The audience sings along with a live band, and children under 7 are not admitted.

Age Limits and Venue Rules

Many shows set age limits, so check before you bring children. Amr Diab and Ramy Sabry admit full tickets from age 10, Saint Levant from 12 and Ghostly Kisses from 16.

Teatro 90 and the Ghostly Kisses show ban cameras, and outside food and drink are not allowed. The Art Book Fair is free for under-16s.

Planning Your Cairo December

Climate reanalysis for 1991 to 2020 from Open-Meteo, a weather-data service, puts December highs near 21°C and lows near 10°C. Open-air venues such as Zed Park and Fustat Arena get cool after dark, so bring a jacket.

Coptic Christmas falls on 7 January 2027, after the month ends. Orthodox Christians in Egypt celebrate it on that date.

The venues are spread across Gezira, Downtown, Giza, Old Cairo, New Cairo and Sheikh Zayed, so plan your journey home before you book a late show. For more, see the Egypt news hub, our guide to renting in Egypt as an expat and the report on when Egypt expects Ramadan to start.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where do I buy tickets for Cairo events in December?

TicketsMarche sells the Amr Diab, Zed Park, Grand Egyptian Museum and Fustat shows. Cairo Opera House concerts link from its calendar to Tazkarti, Egypt’s ticketing platform.

How much are Amr Diab tickets on 3 December?

Regular tickets cost EGP 1,250 (US$23), fan pit EGP 2,750 (US$50), front row EGP 8,000 (US$147) and premier standing EGP 8,500 (US$156). Full tickets are required from age 10.

What does the Cairo Art Book Fair cost?

The fair runs 16 to 19 December (venue to be confirmed). Early-bird four-day passes cost EGP 405 (US$7), and visitors under 16 enter free.

What is on for Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Cairo?

The Cairo Opera Company plays a Christmas concert on 14 December, and the Cairo Celebration Choir performs at Ewart Memorial Hall on 18 December. On 31 December, Al Gomhour Yoghany hosts a singalong at Teatro 90.

Is Coptic Christmas in December?

No. Coptic Christmas falls on 7 January 2027, after the month ends.

How cold is Cairo in December?

December highs are near 21°C and lows near 10°C, based on 1991 to 2020 climate reanalysis. Evenings at open-air venues feel cool.