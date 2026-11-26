CAPE TOWN · Culture

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CAPE TOWN — This is the monthly guide for people who live in Cape Town or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Cape Town in December 2026. It lists what is on from 1 December, with venues, prices and where to buy tickets.

The first weekend brings the HSBC SVNS rugby sevens, World Rugby’s international series, and Mandisi Dyantyis, a South African jazz and soul singer, plays a Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concert on 6 December at the Kirstenbosch botanical garden. Public holidays fall on Wednesday 16 December, Friday 25 December and Saturday 26 December, so plan travel and bookings around them.

Key Facts The HSBC SVNS sevens is 5 and 6 December at DHL Stadium in Green Point; tickets from US$10.

Jack White, the US rock musician, plays Kirstenbosch on Monday 14 December; tickets from US$74 before fees.

Public holidays fall on 16, 25 and 26 December, with no substitute holiday in December 2026.

Prices are in US$ first, converted at about R17.55 per dollar (Rio Times market rate, 25 November 2026).

The HSBC SVNS rugby sevens on 5 and 6 December, Jack White at Kirstenbosch on 14 December and the festive runs of The Nutcracker and Oliver! at Artscape lead the month.

Rand prices are converted at about R17.55 to the US dollar, the Rio Times market rate of 25 November 2026. Prices are shown before booking fees unless stated.

Who is who: HSBC SVNS is World Rugby’s sevens series, and SA Rugby is South Africa’s rugby governing body. Ticketmaster ZA, Webtickets, Howler and Quicket are ticket sellers, while Big Concerts and BreakOut Events are concert promoters.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why the ships are heading back to Egypt” Get the brief

GrandWest is a casino-resort in Goodwood, and Artscape is a theatre complex on the Foreshore. AfroTrax is the festival that French Montana, a US rapper, headlines.

Matthew Mole is a South African singer-songwriter, Congo Cowboys are a South African band, and the Galileo is an open-air cinema company. Time Out Cape Town is a city listings magazine.

3 to 6 December: Sean Paul, Sevens Weekend and the First Garden Concerts

Thursday 3 December Sean Paul GrandWest Grand Arena, Goodwood The Jamaican dancehall star plays the casino-resort arena in Goodwood, a drive from the city centre. Prices and the ticket seller are not confirmed in the announcements we checked, so check the promoter’s listing for prices, door and show times, and plan your ride home.

Friday 4 December, 14:00 to midnight French Montana: AfroTrax Festival The Ostrich, Cape Town The US rapper headlines the inaugural one-day AfroTrax festival, listed by Bizcommunity (a South African business news site) as running from 14:00 to midnight. Prices, the ticket seller and the full line-up are not confirmed, so check the organiser’s listing and arrange transport in advance.

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December HSBC SVNS Cape Town (rugby sevens) DHL Stadium (Cape Town Stadium), Green Point · From US$10 (R180), Category D The world’s top men’s and women’s sevens teams play across the weekend. Category C is US$16 (R280), B is US$22 (R380) and A is US$28 (R500); buy only through Ticketmaster ZA, the official seller named by SA Rugby, and check kick-off times on the SVNS schedule before you go.

Sunday 6 December, 17:15 to 19:00 (gates 16:00) Mandisi Dyantyis, Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concert Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands · US$15 to US$31 (R260 to R550) across the season The South African jazz and soul singer plays a Sunday concert of the 2026/27 garden season, which opened on 22 November. Tickets are sold through Webtickets or the Kirstenbosch ticket office, and gates open at 16:00 so you can claim a spot on the lawn.

7 to 13 December: Cocktails, Circus and Festive Stages

From Monday 7 December Cape Town Cocktail Week Participating bars across the city The bar-trade festival lists its 2026 edition on Quicket from Monday 7 December. Check Quicket for the full run of dates, venues and prices.

Tuesday 8 December Live at Kirstenbosch Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands · Tickets via Webtickets The American rock band Live plays the garden on 8 December, as reported by Time Out Cape Town in April 2026. Check Webtickets for prices and start times, because they were not published in the report.

Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 December A Festive Circus Variety Show, Zip Zap Circus The Baxter Theatre Centre, Rondebosch · Tickets via Webtickets Zip Zap is a Cape Town circus company, and its own website lists shows at 18:00 on Wednesday 9 December, and at 14:00 and 18:00 on Thursday 10, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 December. Prices are not listed there, so check Webtickets before you go.

From Friday 11 December, to 30 December The Nutcracker (ballet) Artscape Theatre, Foreshore · US$11 to US$34 (R200 to R600) Artscape lists the festive ballet from 11 December to 30 December, with a live orchestra for the performances on 11, 12 and 13 December. It runs for two hours including a 30-minute interval, and tickets are on Webtickets.

From Friday 11 December to 17 January 2027 Oliver! (musical) Artscape Opera House, Foreshore · US$13 to US$35 (R220 to R620) Artscape lists the musical from 11 December to 17 January 2027, with no children under 5 admitted. It runs for two hours including a 20-minute interval, and tickets are on Webtickets.

Saturday 12 December, gates 12:00, music until 20:00 Cape Open Air: Jeremy Loops and Bongeziwe Mabandla Muizenberg Park, Muizenberg · From US$15 (R265) plus a R35 booking fee · Under 6s free A daytime beachside music festival on the False Bay side of the peninsula, with Jeremy Loops as headliner and Bongeziwe Mabandla as the first guest artist. Time Out Cape Town reported in October 2026 that tickets are on Webtickets and that the park is a short walk from Muizenberg station.

Sunday 13 December, 17:15 to 19:00 (gates 16:00) The Billy Joel Experience, Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concert Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands A tribute show to the American singer-songwriter fills a Sunday concert slot of the season. Tickets are on Webtickets or at the Kirstenbosch ticket office.

14 to 19 December: Big Names and the Reconciliation Holiday

Monday 14 December, about 18:00 to 22:00 Jack White Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands · From US$74 (R1,295), excluding fees These are the American rock musician’s first South African shows, presented by BreakOut Events, with a second show in Johannesburg on 11 December. Tickets are on Webtickets; the listed hours are 18:00 to 22:00, so confirm them with BreakOut Events before you travel.

Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 December Fatboy Slim Cabo Beach, Cape Town · From US$34 (R600) via Howler · No under 18s The British DJ plays two nights at the beach club; Time Out Cape Town reported that the Tuesday show sold out and the Wednesday show, on the public holiday, was added. Check Howler for remaining tickets and start times.

Thursday 17 December, 20:00 Kehlani GrandWest Grand Arena, Goodwood · From US$52 (R915) The American R&B singer plays the GrandWest arena. Time Out Cape Town names Ticketmaster as the ticket seller and Big Concerts as the promoter; prices rise above the entry level, so check Ticketmaster for the full range.

Christmas Week and New Year’s Eve

Galileo season from 15 October 2026 to 15 May 2027 Galileo Open Air Cinema Kirstenbosch Garden, Century City and the Winelands The Galileo’s website lists its 2026/27 season and says it will run a special Christmas Day show of the film Klaus. Check the Galileo’s movie listings for the December programme and prices.

Sunday 27 December, 17:15 to 19:00 (gates 16:00) Lira, Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concert Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands The South African soul singer closes the December run of Sunday concerts; there is none on 20 December. Tickets are on Webtickets or at the Kirstenbosch ticket office.

Thursday 31 December, gates 19:00, music 20:30 until after midnight New Year’s Eve at Kirstenbosch Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands Matthew Mole and Congo Cowboys play the garden’s New Year’s Eve concert, and tickets are on Webtickets. Check Webtickets for prices.

Planning Your Cape Town in December

The public holidays are the Day of Reconciliation on Wednesday 16 December, Christmas Day on Friday 25 December and the Day of Goodwill on Saturday 26 December. The South African government’s list shows no substitute holiday for December 2026, so Monday 28 December is a normal working day.

The Day of Reconciliation falls in the middle of the week, so many Capetonians take a long weekend or a mid-week break. Expect busy beaches, full restaurants and heavy traffic around Muizenberg, the V&A Waterfront and the Kirstenbosch gates.

For high-demand shows, use only the official seller, because resale listings may not be accepted at the gate. Several shows finish late or are out of town, including Kenilworth, Goodwood and Kirstenbosch, so arrange your ride home before you go.

For weekly updates, check the V&A Waterfront events page, the Artscape programme and the Kirstenbosch concert listings.

More on the city: our Cape Town city guide for expats and visitors, what was on in November, the We Love Summer New Year’s Eve party and our South Africa news hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the HSBC SVNS rugby sevens in Cape Town?

It is on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December at DHL Stadium in Green Point, with tickets from R180 (about US$10). Buy only through Ticketmaster ZA.

Which public holidays fall in Cape Town in December 2026?

The Day of Reconciliation is on Wednesday 16 December, Christmas Day on Friday 25 December and the Day of Goodwill on Saturday 26 December. The government list shows no substitute holiday in December 2026.

Is there a festive show at Artscape?

Yes, The Nutcracker runs from 11 December to 30 December and Oliver! runs from 11 December to 17 January 2027. Both are booked through Webtickets.

Which concerts are at Kirstenbosch in December 2026?

The Sunday Summer Sunset concerts are Mandisi Dyantyis on 6 December, The Billy Joel Experience on 13 December and Lira on 27 December. Jack White plays on Monday 14 December, and New Year’s Eve has Matthew Mole and Congo Cowboys.