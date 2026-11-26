What to Do in Cape Town in December 2026: Sevens, Jack White and Kirstenbosch Summer Sunsets
The HSBC SVNS rugby sevens on 5 and 6 December, Jack White at Kirstenbosch on 14 December and the festive runs of The Nutcracker and Oliver! at Artscape lead the month.
CAPE TOWN · Culture
CAPE TOWN — This is the monthly guide for people who live in Cape Town or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Cape Town in December 2026. It lists what is on from 1 December, with venues, prices and where to buy tickets.
The first weekend brings the HSBC SVNS rugby sevens, World Rugby’s international series, and Mandisi Dyantyis, a South African jazz and soul singer, plays a Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concert on 6 December at the Kirstenbosch botanical garden. Public holidays fall on Wednesday 16 December, Friday 25 December and Saturday 26 December, so plan travel and bookings around them.
Key Facts
- The HSBC SVNS sevens is 5 and 6 December at DHL Stadium in Green Point; tickets from US$10.
- Jack White, the US rock musician, plays Kirstenbosch on Monday 14 December; tickets from US$74 before fees.
- Public holidays fall on 16, 25 and 26 December, with no substitute holiday in December 2026.
- Prices are in US$ first, converted at about R17.55 per dollar (Rio Times market rate, 25 November 2026).
The HSBC SVNS rugby sevens on 5 and 6 December, Jack White at Kirstenbosch on 14 December and the festive runs of The Nutcracker and Oliver! at Artscape lead the month.
Rand prices are converted at about R17.55 to the US dollar, the Rio Times market rate of 25 November 2026. Prices are shown before booking fees unless stated.
Who is who: HSBC SVNS is World Rugby’s sevens series, and SA Rugby is South Africa’s rugby governing body. Ticketmaster ZA, Webtickets, Howler and Quicket are ticket sellers, while Big Concerts and BreakOut Events are concert promoters.
GrandWest is a casino-resort in Goodwood, and Artscape is a theatre complex on the Foreshore. AfroTrax is the festival that French Montana, a US rapper, headlines.
Matthew Mole is a South African singer-songwriter, Congo Cowboys are a South African band, and the Galileo is an open-air cinema company. Time Out Cape Town is a city listings magazine.
3 to 6 December: Sean Paul, Sevens Weekend and the First Garden Concerts
Thursday 3 December
Sean Paul
GrandWest Grand Arena, Goodwood
The Jamaican dancehall star plays the casino-resort arena in Goodwood, a drive from the city centre. Prices and the ticket seller are not confirmed in the announcements we checked, so check the promoter’s listing for prices, door and show times, and plan your ride home.
Friday 4 December, 14:00 to midnight
French Montana: AfroTrax Festival
The Ostrich, Cape Town
The US rapper headlines the inaugural one-day AfroTrax festival, listed by Bizcommunity (a South African business news site) as running from 14:00 to midnight. Prices, the ticket seller and the full line-up are not confirmed, so check the organiser’s listing and arrange transport in advance.
Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December
HSBC SVNS Cape Town (rugby sevens)
DHL Stadium (Cape Town Stadium), Green Point · From US$10 (R180), Category D
The world’s top men’s and women’s sevens teams play across the weekend. Category C is US$16 (R280), B is US$22 (R380) and A is US$28 (R500); buy only through Ticketmaster ZA, the official seller named by SA Rugby, and check kick-off times on the SVNS schedule before you go.
Sunday 6 December, 17:15 to 19:00 (gates 16:00)
Mandisi Dyantyis, Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concert
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands · US$15 to US$31 (R260 to R550) across the season
The South African jazz and soul singer plays a Sunday concert of the 2026/27 garden season, which opened on 22 November. Tickets are sold through Webtickets or the Kirstenbosch ticket office, and gates open at 16:00 so you can claim a spot on the lawn.
7 to 13 December: Cocktails, Circus and Festive Stages
From Monday 7 December
Cape Town Cocktail Week
Participating bars across the city
The bar-trade festival lists its 2026 edition on Quicket from Monday 7 December. Check Quicket for the full run of dates, venues and prices.
Tuesday 8 December
Live at Kirstenbosch
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands · Tickets via Webtickets
The American rock band Live plays the garden on 8 December, as reported by Time Out Cape Town in April 2026. Check Webtickets for prices and start times, because they were not published in the report.
Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 December
A Festive Circus Variety Show, Zip Zap Circus
The Baxter Theatre Centre, Rondebosch · Tickets via Webtickets
Zip Zap is a Cape Town circus company, and its own website lists shows at 18:00 on Wednesday 9 December, and at 14:00 and 18:00 on Thursday 10, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 December. Prices are not listed there, so check Webtickets before you go.
From Friday 11 December, to 30 December
The Nutcracker (ballet)
Artscape Theatre, Foreshore · US$11 to US$34 (R200 to R600)
Artscape lists the festive ballet from 11 December to 30 December, with a live orchestra for the performances on 11, 12 and 13 December. It runs for two hours including a 30-minute interval, and tickets are on Webtickets.
From Friday 11 December to 17 January 2027
Oliver! (musical)
Artscape Opera House, Foreshore · US$13 to US$35 (R220 to R620)
Artscape lists the musical from 11 December to 17 January 2027, with no children under 5 admitted. It runs for two hours including a 20-minute interval, and tickets are on Webtickets.
Saturday 12 December, gates 12:00, music until 20:00
Cape Open Air: Jeremy Loops and Bongeziwe Mabandla
Muizenberg Park, Muizenberg · From US$15 (R265) plus a R35 booking fee · Under 6s free
A daytime beachside music festival on the False Bay side of the peninsula, with Jeremy Loops as headliner and Bongeziwe Mabandla as the first guest artist. Time Out Cape Town reported in October 2026 that tickets are on Webtickets and that the park is a short walk from Muizenberg station.
Sunday 13 December, 17:15 to 19:00 (gates 16:00)
The Billy Joel Experience, Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concert
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands
A tribute show to the American singer-songwriter fills a Sunday concert slot of the season. Tickets are on Webtickets or at the Kirstenbosch ticket office.
14 to 19 December: Big Names and the Reconciliation Holiday
Monday 14 December, about 18:00 to 22:00
Jack White
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands · From US$74 (R1,295), excluding fees
These are the American rock musician’s first South African shows, presented by BreakOut Events, with a second show in Johannesburg on 11 December. Tickets are on Webtickets; the listed hours are 18:00 to 22:00, so confirm them with BreakOut Events before you travel.
Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 December
Fatboy Slim
Cabo Beach, Cape Town · From US$34 (R600) via Howler · No under 18s
The British DJ plays two nights at the beach club; Time Out Cape Town reported that the Tuesday show sold out and the Wednesday show, on the public holiday, was added. Check Howler for remaining tickets and start times.
Thursday 17 December, 20:00
Kehlani
GrandWest Grand Arena, Goodwood · From US$52 (R915)
The American R&B singer plays the GrandWest arena. Time Out Cape Town names Ticketmaster as the ticket seller and Big Concerts as the promoter; prices rise above the entry level, so check Ticketmaster for the full range.
Christmas Week and New Year’s Eve
Galileo season from 15 October 2026 to 15 May 2027
Galileo Open Air Cinema
Kirstenbosch Garden, Century City and the Winelands
The Galileo’s website lists its 2026/27 season and says it will run a special Christmas Day show of the film Klaus. Check the Galileo’s movie listings for the December programme and prices.
Sunday 27 December, 17:15 to 19:00 (gates 16:00)
Lira, Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concert
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands
The South African soul singer closes the December run of Sunday concerts; there is none on 20 December. Tickets are on Webtickets or at the Kirstenbosch ticket office.
Thursday 31 December, gates 19:00, music 20:30 until after midnight
New Year’s Eve at Kirstenbosch
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands
Matthew Mole and Congo Cowboys play the garden’s New Year’s Eve concert, and tickets are on Webtickets. Check Webtickets for prices.
Planning Your Cape Town in December
The public holidays are the Day of Reconciliation on Wednesday 16 December, Christmas Day on Friday 25 December and the Day of Goodwill on Saturday 26 December. The South African government’s list shows no substitute holiday for December 2026, so Monday 28 December is a normal working day.
The Day of Reconciliation falls in the middle of the week, so many Capetonians take a long weekend or a mid-week break. Expect busy beaches, full restaurants and heavy traffic around Muizenberg, the V&A Waterfront and the Kirstenbosch gates.
For high-demand shows, use only the official seller, because resale listings may not be accepted at the gate. Several shows finish late or are out of town, including Kenilworth, Goodwood and Kirstenbosch, so arrange your ride home before you go.
For weekly updates, check the V&A Waterfront events page, the Artscape programme and the Kirstenbosch concert listings.
More on the city: our Cape Town city guide for expats and visitors, what was on in November, the We Love Summer New Year’s Eve party and our South Africa news hub.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the HSBC SVNS rugby sevens in Cape Town?
It is on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December at DHL Stadium in Green Point, with tickets from R180 (about US$10). Buy only through Ticketmaster ZA.
Which public holidays fall in Cape Town in December 2026?
The Day of Reconciliation is on Wednesday 16 December, Christmas Day on Friday 25 December and the Day of Goodwill on Saturday 26 December. The government list shows no substitute holiday in December 2026.
Is there a festive show at Artscape?
Yes, The Nutcracker runs from 11 December to 30 December and Oliver! runs from 11 December to 17 January 2027. Both are booked through Webtickets.
Which concerts are at Kirstenbosch in December 2026?
The Sunday Summer Sunset concerts are Mandisi Dyantyis on 6 December, The Billy Joel Experience on 13 December and Lira on 27 December. Jack White plays on Monday 14 December, and New Year’s Eve has Matthew Mole and Congo Cowboys.
Sources: springboks.rugby (SA Rugby), Time Out Cape Town (SVNS prices), artscape.co.za (Nutcracker), artscape.co.za (Oliver!), zip-zap.org, Bizcommunity (Kirstenbosch season), Time Out Cape Town (Kirstenbosch season), Bizcommunity (Jack White), Time Out Cape Town (Live), Time Out Cape Town (Cape Open Air), Quicket (Cocktail Week), Time Out Cape Town (international acts), Cape Town Etc (Kehlani), EWN (Sean Paul), TimesLIVE (Sean Paul), thegalileo.co.za, gov.za (public holidays). Rand conversion: RT USD/ZAR, 25 November 2026. Retrieved 25 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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