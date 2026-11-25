Cairo rents vary widely by district and by source. Here is what the numbers say, what a fair lease contains, and which headline law does not apply to your flat.

Photo: Daniel Mayer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Guides · Egypt

A one-bedroom flat in Cairo costs about US$200 to US$222 a month (Egyptian pounds, EGP, 10,844 to 12,000), according to Numbeo, a crowdsourced cost-of-living database, on 22 November 2026. Egypt publishes no official rent series for the districts expats choose, so every figure below comes from a named survey, agent or law firm, and we say which.

The biggest rent story in Egypt is the old rent law, but it does not cover a lease you sign today. Law No. 164 of 2025 applies only to contracts that date from before 30 January 1996, according to Eldib, an Egyptian law firm, so a new expat lease is a free-market contract.

Key Facts Rents. A Cairo one-bedroom costs about US$200 to US$222 a month; Zamalek, an island district, near US$650.

Deposit. Landlords usually ask for one to two months’ rent upfront.

Agent fee. Commonly one month’s rent, sometimes charged to both tenant and owner.

Lease. Twelve months is the usual term, and a bilingual Arabic and English contract is advised.

Old rent law. Law 164 of 2025 covers only pre-1996 leases, not new expat contracts.

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Cairo rents vary widely by district and by source. Here is what the numbers say, what a fair lease contains, and which headline law does not apply to your flat.

What Rents Look Like in Cairo

Numbeo lists a one-bedroom flat in central Cairo at EGP 12,000 (about US$222) a month and one outside the centre at EGP 10,844 (about US$200), on its page updated on 22 November 2026. The page rests on 255 contributors and 2,195 entries over the past 12 months, so it is a guide and not a census.

For a three-bedroom flat, Numbeo’s typical figure is EGP 26,529 (about US$490) in the centre and EGP 17,158 (about US$317) outside it. The range is wide, with central three-bedrooms running from EGP 16,000 to EGP 50,000 (about US$295 to US$923).

We convert at 54.17 pounds to the US dollar, the quote of 25 November 2026 from RT, a financial-data provider. Rents are quoted in pounds, so every dollar figure moves when the currency does.

Rents by Expat Neighbourhood

OWL Research, a market-research website, published average monthly rents for the second quarter of 2026 on 21 August 2026 and attributed them to Merasad Omran, a data source it does not describe. It gives Zamalek about EGP 35,000 (about US$646), New Cairo, a newer eastern suburb, EGP 28,000 (about US$517), Heliopolis, an older northeastern district, EGP 25,000 (about US$462) and Maadi, a leafy southern suburb, EGP 23,000 (about US$425).

The figures leave out flat size and furnishing. OWL describes no survey method, so treat them as a ranking of districts and not as a quote for any flat.

For where to live beyond price, including schools and safety advice, read our ranking of the best places to live in Egypt for expats. The districts named here are the same Cairo areas, so the two guides fit together.

Inside Maadi: Degla, Sarayat and New Maadi

Regypt, an Egyptian property portal, published a Maadi rent guide on 20 August 2026. It puts a one-bedroom in Degla, a sought-after Maadi quarter, at EGP 15,000 to EGP 25,000 (about US$277 to US$462) a month and a two-bedroom at EGP 25,000 to EGP 40,000 (about US$462 to US$738).

The same guide gives two-bedrooms in Sarayat, another Maadi quarter, at EGP 20,000 to EGP 35,000 (about US$369 to US$646) and in New Maadi at EGP 12,000 to EGP 22,000 (about US$222 to US$406). These are agent asking ranges, so they are the start of a negotiation and not the end.

Regypt adds that yearly service charges, the fees for building upkeep, run EGP 5 to EGP 25 per square metre (about US$0.09 to US$0.46), and that Degla is often above EGP 20. Ask whether the quoted rent already includes them.

File photo. Evening on a palm-lined street in downtown Cairo.

Deposit, Agent Fee and Payments

House Solution Egypt, an Egyptian property-services firm, says in a guide updated on 11 September 2026 that a security deposit is usually one to two months of rent. Regypt puts a typical Maadi deposit at about EGP 15,000 to EGP 50,000 (about US$277 to US$923), depending on the flat.

Vilartech, a property-technology firm, wrote on 26 September 2026 that “one month’s rent is the usual commission, and it’s common to take a month from each side: the owner and the tenant.” Vilartech presents this as market practice and not law, and it adds that commission above EGP 10,000 (about US$185) must be paid by non-cash means under a 2022 brokerage law, a threshold we could not confirm.

House Solution advises agreeing in writing whether rent is paid in pounds or dollars, and which exchange-rate source and date apply if you pay in dollars. It says bank transfers and post-dated cheques are common for long leases, and that you should always get receipts.

In Plain English An old-rent lease is a pre-1996 tenancy with a frozen rent. A new lease is a normal market contract where you and the landlord set the price.

What a Good Lease Contains

House Solution says a 12-month term is the usual choice and that you should ask for a bilingual Arabic and English lease with both versions signed. In its words, “in disputes, Arabic usually prevails,” so read the Arabic text or have it read for you.

The same guide says early-exit notice is typically 30 to 60 days, and that you should check the rules on subletting and any penalty for leaving early. It also says many residential leases are private contracts, so ask a lawyer whether registering yours makes sense.

Landlords usually ask for your passport, and House Solution says a visa or residence permit is often required for long leases and for utility registration. Premium flats may also need proof of income such as an offer letter or a bank statement.

Why the Old Rent Law Does Not Hit Your Lease

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi approved Law No. 164 of 2025 on 4 August 2025, and it took effect on 5 August 2025, according to Eldib. It covers flats leased under Laws No. 49 of 1977 and No. 136 of 1981, and it does not apply to rental agreements concluded after 30 January 1996.

Eldib says old residential leases end automatically seven years after the law took effect, which is about August 2032. Until then, according to Eldib’s summary, rents rise to 10 or 20 times the old legal rent, with floors of EGP 250, EGP 400 or EGP 1,000 a month (about US$4.62, US$7.38 or US$18.46) depending on the zone, and then by 15% a year.

New Lines Magazine, an international affairs magazine, reported on 3 February 2026 that 1.6 million old-rent contracts end after the transition and that around 6 million tenants live in fixed-rent flats. Yahia Shawkat, a housing strategist and policy analyst, told the magazine: “It’s completely pro-landlord.”

New Lines also spoke to Mohamed Roshdy, a 70-year-old Maadi landlord, who said the old system “led to landlords and tenants eating at each other.” His most expensive flat rented for EGP 20,000 a month (about US$420 at the time, according to New Lines) in October 2025, while his cheapest rose under the transition rules from EGP 10 to EGP 260 (about US$0.18 to US$4.80).

The state is trying to rehouse affected tenants. The news site Zawia3 reported on 28 October 2026 that a Housing Ministry report counted about 96,500 applicants and 106,600 forms for alternative units, and that the cabinet under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly extended the deadline to 12 January 2027.

The Costs Beyond the Rent

Numbeo puts basic utilities for an 85-square-metre flat at EGP 1,413 a month (about US$26) and 60 Mbps broadband at EGP 776 (about US$14). Add the service charges above before you compare two flats.

Egypt’s urban inflation was 12.7% in October 2026, down from 13.9% in September, according to CAPMAS, the state statistics office, as reported by Enterprise, an Egyptian business newsletter, on 10 November 2026. Fast price growth is a reason to agree renewal terms in writing, because next year’s asking rent may not match this year’s.

Two events matter for budgeting. CAPMAS, the state statistics office, is due to publish November inflation in December, and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) holds its last rate-setting meeting of the year on 17 December, according to Enterprise, an Egyptian business newsletter.

Before you commit to a district, our guides to moving to Egypt and to healthcare in Egypt for expats cover visas and hospitals. A cheap flat far from a good clinic can cost more than it saves.

What It Means for You

If you are new to Cairo, rent short-term for the first month, walk the neighbourhood at night and at rush hour, and only then sign a 12-month lease. Budget about one to two months of rent for the deposit and up to one month for an agent before you move in.

Set your budget in dollars and track the pound rate, because the rents above are quoted in pounds. A flat that costs US$450 today at 54.17 pounds to the dollar will cost more in dollars if the pound strengthens, and less if it weakens.

What Is Not Known

Egypt publishes no official rent series for individual districts, so we cannot say which survey is closest to the truth. The Numbeo, OWL and Regypt figures differ, and none of them states whether a flat is furnished.

We could not confirm whether foreigners must register a private lease, and we could not open the text of Law 164 itself, so we rely on a law firm’s summary. We also found no confirmed date for the first 15% increase on old leases, and no source says how the law will change the supply of flats for new tenants.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to rent in Cairo as an expat?

Numbeo lists a one-bedroom at about EGP 10,844 to EGP 12,000 (US$200 to US$222) a month on 22 November 2026. Zamalek averaged about US$646 in the second quarter, according to OWL Research.

How big is the deposit and agent fee?

House Solution Egypt says a deposit is usually one to two months of rent. Vilartech says an agent’s commission is usually one month’s rent, sometimes taken from both tenant and owner.

Does Egypt’s old rent law apply to my new lease?

No. Eldib says Law 164 of 2025 does not apply to agreements concluded after 30 January 1996, so a lease you sign now is a free-market contract.

Can I pay rent in US dollars?

House Solution advises agreeing in writing whether rent is paid in pounds or dollars. If dollars, also agree the exchange-rate source and date, and keep receipts.

Do I need a residence permit to rent a flat?

House Solution says a visa or residence permit is often required for long leases and utility registration. We could not confirm a legal rule, so ask the landlord and a lawyer.

Sources read on 25 November 2026: Numbeo, Cairo cost of living (updated 22 November 2026; https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living/in/Cairo-Egypt); OWL Research, Cairo rent prices 2026 (21 August 2026; https://owl-research.com/cairo-rent-prices-2026-average-rental-prices-by-neighborhood/); Regypt, Maadi rent guide (20 August 2026; https://regypt.com/en/blogs/properties-rent-maadi-guide-2026-best-areas-and-prices); House Solution Egypt, guidelines to rent as a foreigner (updated 11 September 2026; https://housesolutionegypt.com/blog/guidelines-to-rent-a-property-in-egypt-as-a-foreigner); Vilartech, broker commission in Egypt (26 September 2026; https://vilartech.com/blog/real-estate-broker-commission-egypt/); Eldib, Law No. 164 of 2025 (https://eldib.com/law-no-164-of-2025-what-egypts-new-rental-regulations-mean-for-landlords-and-tenants/); New Lines Magazine (3 February 2026; https://newlinesmag.com/spotlight/the-end-of-rent-controls-promises-disruption-in-cairo/); Zawia3 (28 October 2026; https://zawia3.com/en/alternative-housing/); Enterprise on CAPMAS inflation (10 November 2026; https://enterpriseam.com/egypt/2026/11/10/egypts-urban-inflation-slowed-to-12-7-in-october-despite-non-food-momentum/); RT USD/EGP (25 November 2026).

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