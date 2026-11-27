LAGOS · Culture

Davido, a Nigerian Afrobeats star, opens a three-night residency on 17 December. Detty December Fest runs from 18 December with Wizkid, an Afrobeats star, and Lauryn Hill, a US singer, and Flytime Fest, from a Lagos concert promoter, follows on 22 December.

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LAGOS — This is the monthly guide for people who live in Lagos or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Lagos in December 2026. Every event is listed by date, with its venue, price and ticket seller where we found them.

The first week is quiet, with the Lagos Biennial closing on 6 December and the concert by MUSON, a Lagos classical music society, the same day. From 17 December the big concerts arrive almost daily.

Christmas Day (Friday 25 December) and Boxing Day (Saturday 26 December) are public holidays in Nigeria. Detty December Fest has an official site and ticket page; the other listings rest on press reports and listings.

Each card says what we could and could not confirm.

Key Facts Davido, a Nigerian Afrobeats star, plays three nights from 17 December.

Detty December Fest runs from 18 to 30 December, opening with Wizkid.

Lauryn Hill, a US singer, headlines the festival on 21 December.

Friday 25 and Saturday 26 December are public holidays in Nigeria.

File photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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1 to 6 December: The Biennial and a Christmas Concert

14 November to Sunday 6 December Lagos Biennial 2026: The Museum of Things Unseen Eko Atlantic City, a waterfront district · Check lagos-biennial.org for access rules The Lagos Biennial, a contemporary art festival, opened its main exhibition on 14 November, and it closes on Sunday 6 December at Eko Atlantic City, a waterfront district. Its OFFish and Akete Collection programme runs to 18 December. Check lagos-biennial.org for access rules and opening times before you travel.

Sunday 6 December, 6 pm An Enchanted Christmas Concert, MUSON Choir and Orchestra Shell Zenith Bank Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan · ₦20,000 VIP (about US$15), ₦10,000 regular, ₦5,000 member, ₦2,000 student The MUSON Choir and Orchestra perform at the MUSON Centre in Onikan, Lagos Island. Ticket details are on muson.org.

17 to 20 December: Davido and the Festival Opens

Thursday 17, Friday 18 and Saturday 19 December Davido, ORIADÉ: The Residency Wole Soyinka Centre (the former National Theatre), Iganmu · Almost sold out as of mid-October Davido plays three nights at the old National Theatre in Iganmu. It was almost sold out as of mid-October, so check for resale or returns before planning around it.

Friday 18 December Detty December Fest: Grand Opening ft. Wizkid Detty Festival Stage, Lagos · Prices on the ticket page This opens the 13-day festival, which runs from 18 to 30 December. Tickets are on the festival’s ticket page (tix.dot360.co); the festival site gives no street address, so confirm the entrance before the night.

Sunday 20 December Future Fest: Asake, M$NEY in Lagos Oasis Ground, Coastal Road, Victoria Island · From ₦100,000 (about US$74) Asake, a Nigerian Afrobeats singer, headlines this homecoming show. We found no ticket page, so confirm the price and seller before you buy.

21 to 24 December: Lauryn Hill, Flytime and Christmas Eve

Monday 21 December Detty December Fest: Lauryn Hill ft. YG Marley and Zion Marley Detty Village, Lagos · Prices on the ticket page Lauryn Hill, a US singer, headlines the festival’s international night with the Jamaican reggae artists YG Marley and Zion Marley. Prices are on the festival’s ticket page.

Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 December Flytime Fest, powered by Coca-Cola Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island · Prices not published Flytime, a Lagos concert promoter, has announced the three dates. Latto, a US rapper, opens on 22 December, with A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Sexyy Red, both US rappers, also billed. The 23 and 24 December line-ups have not been announced.

Thursday 24 December Detty December Fest: DJ Tunez and Friends, Christmas Eve Special Detty Pulse Stage, Lagos · Prices on the ticket page DJ Tunez, a Nigerian DJ, headlines the festival’s Christmas Eve special on the Detty Pulse Stage. Tickets are sold on DOT Tix.

25 to 28 December: Christmas Day and After

Friday 25 December Detty December Fest: Tungba Christmas Detty Pulse Stage, Lagos · Prices on the ticket page One of the few big events on Christmas Day itself. Tickets are on the festival’s ticket page, and you should allow extra travel time on the day.

Sunday 27 December Detty December Fest ft. Summer Walker and Fridayy Detty Village, Lagos · Prices on the ticket page Summer Walker, a US R&B singer, and Fridayy, a US singer, play a big R&B night in the quieter week after Christmas. Tickets are on the festival’s ticket page, so check the ticket page for prices before paying.

Monday 28 December Detty December Fest ft. Young Thug Detty Village, Lagos · Prices on the ticket page Young Thug, a US rapper, is the final named headliner on the festival’s own page. The festival runs to 30 December, so ask the organisers whether anything follows.

Planning Your Lagos in December

Christmas Day (Friday 25 December) and Boxing Day (Saturday 26 December) are public holidays in Nigeria. Expect heavy traffic and many closures around both days.

Dollar figures in this guide use about ₦1,350 per US$, so treat them as approximate. The naira price is what you pay.

The big venues sit on Victoria Island, Lekki, Lagos Island and Iganmu, so allow generous travel time on show nights and arrange your return ride before you go. Tickets for Detty December Fest run through DOT Tix.

Check the venue and organiser pages named in each card for updates, because dates and prices may change.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Detty December Fest start and where is it?

It opens on Friday 18 December with Wizkid, and the festival’s own page says it runs to 30 December. The page names its stages but gives no street address.

Where do I buy Detty December Fest tickets?

Tickets are sold on the festival’s ticket page. Check the ticket page for prices, which the festival site does not list.

What is a quieter option in early December?

The MUSON Choir and Orchestra’s Christmas concert is on Sunday 6 December at 6 pm in the Shell Zenith Bank Hall, with details on muson.org. The Lagos Biennial at Eko Atlantic also runs until that day.

Which December days are public holidays in Nigeria?

Christmas Day (Friday 25 December) and Boxing Day (Saturday 26 December) are public holidays in Nigeria.