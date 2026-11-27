JOHANNESBURG · Culture

JOHANNESBURG — This monthly guide is for people who live in the city or are staying for weeks, and it lists what is on, where, what it costs and how to book. It covers the things to do in Johannesburg in December 2026, from 1 December on.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The month is built around a stadium weekend, with two nights at FNB Stadium (in Nasrec, southwest Johannesburg) in the middle. Wednesday 16 December (Day of Reconciliation, a national unity holiday) and Christmas Day on Friday 25 December are public holidays, so plan travel and tickets around them.

Key Facts J. Cole, a US rapper, plays FNB Stadium on Saturday 12 December.

Limp Bizkit, a US nu-metal band, plays FNB Stadium on Sunday 13 December.

Jack White, a US rock guitarist, plays Newtown on Friday 11 December.

Wednesday 16 and Friday 25 December are public holidays.

J. Cole, the US rapper, plays FNB Stadium on Saturday 12 December and Limp Bizkit, the US nu-metal band, follows on Sunday 13. Jack White, the US rock guitarist, plays Newtown on Friday 11 December.

File photo. Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city and business hub, at sunset. Photo: Frankbel, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Rio de Janeiro › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

1 to 6 December: Art and a Garden Festival

Until Saturday 5 December Reverse Futures Johannesburg Contemporary Art Foundation (JCAF) · Free · Prior booking required This exhibition closes on 5 December, so the first week is your last chance to see it. Entry is free, but you must register in advance through the Visit page at jcaf.org.za. The foundation is at 1 Durris Road, Forest Town, and the exhibition has run since 26 June.

Saturday 5 December Once Upon a Time in Joburg Johannesburg Botanical Gardens, Olifants Rd, Emmarentia · From about R700 per person (about US$42) An R&B, soul and hip-hop day festival with US artists Lucky Daye, Smino and Baby Rose, set in the botanical gardens. More acts are still to be announced. Tickets are on Howler, a South African ticket seller.

11 to 13 December: The Stadium Weekend

Friday 11 December Jack White The Old Park Station, 140 Carr St, Newtown · From R1,695 (about US$103), excluding booking fees These are his first shows in South Africa. Doors and start time vary by listing; check your Webtickets ticket. Webtickets is a South African ticket seller.

Saturday 12 December, doors 16:00, show 18:00 J. Cole, The Fall-Off Tour FNB Stadium, Nasrec · Tickets via Ticketmaster South Africa, the local arm of the global ticket seller Big Concerts, the stadium-show promoter, does not list prices or say whether tickets remain on its page, so check availability before you plan. Allow generous travel time to Nasrec on a big-event night.

Sunday 13 December, doors 16:00, show 18:25 Limp Bizkit FNB Stadium, Nasrec · Tickets via Ticketmaster South Africa The US nu-metal band plays the same stadium the night after J. Cole. Big Concerts does not list prices on its page, which does offer a Park and Ride service.

15 to 26 December: The Holiday Stretch

Wednesday 16 December is the Day of Reconciliation, a national holiday marking unity after apartheid. Many shops and offices close, so book restaurants and transport early.

Saturday 26 December is the Day of Goodwill, the traditional day for visiting family and friends after Christmas. Check opening hours before you plan errands that weekend.

Running Until Christmas Eve

Runs to Thursday 24 December Alice in Wonderland pantomime Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein · Booking via Webtickets The pantomime, a British-style family show with songs and jokes, is directed by Janice Honeyman, her 39th pantomime. Joburg Theatre lists the run from Saturday 28 November and takes bookings through Webtickets or on 0861 670 670.

Runs to Thursday 24 December Sleeping Beauty: The Musical Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein · Booking via Webtickets Joburg Theatre lists this musical from Tuesday 24 November, so it overlaps with the pantomime. Prices and show times are on the theatre’s website.

Runs to Sunday 3 January 2027 Festival of Lights at Joburg Zoo Joburg Zoo · Details on joburgtheatre.com Joburg Theatre lists this festival from Thursday 26 November. Check opening hours and entry prices with the organisers before you go.

Planning Your Johannesburg in December

Expect daytime highs of about 26 to 27°C and lows near 16°C, based on third-party weather sources. December is the summer rainy season, so afternoon thunderstorms are common and an umbrella is worth carrying to the outdoor festivals.

Public holidays are Wednesday 16 December (Day of Reconciliation), Friday 25 December (Christmas Day) and Saturday 26 December (Day of Goodwill). The Day of Goodwill falls on a Saturday, so there is no extra weekday off, according to gov.za.

Howler sells tickets for Once Upon a Time in Joburg, Webtickets for Jack White and the Joburg Theatre shows, and Ticketmaster South Africa for the stadium nights. Computicket, another South African ticket seller, carries wider listings, so check each event page for the current price.

Dollar figures in this guide use roughly R16.5 to US$1, the mid-November level, so treat them as approximate. For stadium and farm-site events, arrange your lift home before you go, as getting out can be slow after the final act.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which big concerts are in Johannesburg in December 2026?

J. Cole plays FNB Stadium on Saturday 12 December and Limp Bizkit plays there on Sunday 13 December. Jack White performs at The Old Park Station in Newtown on Friday 11 December.

Which December days are public holidays in South Africa?

Wednesday 16 December is the Day of Reconciliation (a national unity holiday), Friday 25 December is Christmas Day and Saturday 26 December is the Day of Goodwill. The last falls on a Saturday, so there is no extra weekday off.

Where do I buy tickets for Johannesburg events?

Howler sells Once Upon a Time in Joburg, Webtickets sells Jack White and the Joburg Theatre shows, and Ticketmaster South Africa sells the stadium nights. Check each event page for current prices.

What is the weather like in Johannesburg in December?

Highs are about 26 to 27°C and lows about 16°C, according to third-party sources. It is the rainy season, so afternoon thunderstorms are common.