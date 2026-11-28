What to Do in Mombasa in December 2026: Pwani Food Festival
The Pwani Food Festival opens the month on 5 December and the Sanaa Shambaa Festival follows on 19 December.
MOMBASA · Culture
MOMBASA — This is the monthly guide for people who live on the coast or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Mombasa in December 2026. Every event below has a date and a named ticket seller or listing.
The month starts with the Pwani Food Festival on the first weekend, then builds to the Sanaa Shambaa Festival on 19 December. Christmas week brings a beach festival in Kilifi.
Key Facts
- The Pwani Food Festival is on Saturday 5 December from 11:00 at Coast Gymkhana.
- The Sanaa Shambaa Festival is on Saturday 19 December from 15:00 at Mamba Village.
- Christmas week brings Owned Fest in Kilifi on 24 December.
- Kenya’s public holidays this month are Saturday 12, Friday 25 and Saturday 26 December.
The Pwani Food Festival opens the month on 5 December and the Sanaa Shambaa Festival follows on 19 December.
The First Weekend: 5 December
Saturday 5 December, from 11:00
Pwani Food Festival
Coast Gymkhana (a sports club) · Tickets from KES 400 (about US$3.08)
Coastal food, chef challenges, live entertainment and children’s activities share the day. Early-bird tickets cost KES 400 and regular tickets KES 500 (about US$3.85), and children aged 0 to 6 enter free, all on SoldOutAfrica, a Kenyan ticketing platform.
8 to 12 December
Saturday 12 December
Jamhuri Day
Public holiday across Kenya · Free
Jamhuri is Swahili for republic, and the day is a national holiday that falls on a Saturday this year. Kenya’s Public Holidays Act moves only Sunday holidays to a Monday, so no Monday off applies.
Saturday 12 December, 15:00
Diani Fight Night, 5th edition
Venue listed as Absa Bank Diani, which we could not independently confirm · Tickets from KES 500 (about US$3.85)
This is a local fight-sports night on the south coast, and the SoldOutAfrica page gives a 15:00 start. Diani is a beach resort south of Mombasa.
19 December
Saturday 19 December, 15:00
Sanaa Shambaa Festival
Mamba Village, a crocodile farm and visitor centre in Nyali, Mombasa · Tickets from KES 1,000 (about US$7.69)
The festival is listed under music events on SoldOutAfrica, and “sanaa” is Swahili for art. Tickets are on SoldOutAfrica.
Christmas on the Coast: 24 to 27 December
Thursday 24 December, from 14:00
Owned Fest Tamashani
Venue listed as “B10 beach”, Kilifi, which we could not independently confirm · Tickets from KES 500 (about US$3.85)
This is a music festival in Kilifi, a coastal town north of Mombasa. Arrange your return journey before you buy on SoldOutAfrica.
Friday 25 December
Christmas Day
Public holiday across Kenya · Free
Christmas Day is a public holiday under Kenya’s Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110, Schedule Part I).
Saturday 26 December
Boxing Day
Public holiday across Kenya · Free
Boxing Day is a public holiday under the same Act. It falls on a Saturday, so no Monday off applies.
New Year’s Eve
Thursday 31 December, 18:00
Countdown
Mombasa · Tickets from KES 1,499 (about US$11.53)
Tickets are on SoldOutAfrica, and the listing names no venue beyond Mombasa. Confirm the location on the ticket page before you buy.
Planning Your Mombasa in December
The public holidays are Jamhuri Day on Saturday 12 December, Christmas Day on Friday 25 December and Boxing Day on Saturday 26 December. None falls on a Sunday, so none moves to a Monday under Kenya’s Public Holidays Act.
Settle your transport home before you go, especially for Diani and Kilifi. Several listings give no venue or price, so confirm details on the ticket page before you travel.
Most tickets are sold through SoldOutAfrica. Prices here are in Kenyan shillings, converted at the Central Bank of Kenya rate of KES 130 to the US dollar on 19 November.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which festival takes place in Mombasa on 19 December 2026?
The Sanaa Shambaa Festival takes place on Saturday 19 December at Mamba Village, a crocodile farm and visitor centre in Nyali, Mombasa, from 15:00. Tickets start at KES 1,000 (about US$7.69) on SoldOutAfrica.
Which public holidays fall in Mombasa in December 2026?
Jamhuri Day is on Saturday 12 December, Christmas Day on Friday 25 December and Boxing Day on Saturday 26 December. None falls on a Sunday, so none moves to a Monday.
Where can I buy tickets for Mombasa events this month?
SoldOutAfrica sells tickets for the Pwani Food Festival, Sanaa Shambaa, Owned Fest, Diani Fight Night and the New Year’s Eve Countdown.
Is there anything cheap to do in Mombasa in December?
The cheapest tickets we found are for the Pwani Food Festival on 5 December, from KES 400 (about US$3.08), and children aged 0 to 6 enter free. We did not find a free adult event with a confirmed date.
Sources
- Pwani Food Festival ticket page, SoldOutAfrica event pages (Diani Fight Night, Owned Fest, Sanaa Shambaa, Countdown), Kenya Public Holidays Act, Cap. 110 (kenyalaw.org), Central Bank of Kenya exchange rates (19 November). Retrieved 28 November 2026
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