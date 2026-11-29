The attack came days after clashes in the same area between Kambari, an ethnic group of Borgu, and Fulani herders, a herding people spread across West Africa. The governor’s toll of 74 for those clashes has not been reconciled with other counts.

Security: Nigeria

Suspected armed groups killed 14 people in Lumma-Sanke, a community in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State in Nigeria, on the evening of Friday 27 November 2026. Obed Nana, the state’s commissioner for information, said on Saturday 28 November that 11 men and three women died, according to preliminary reports.

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The attackers struck at about 6:00 p.m. and burnt more than 50 houses, about 35 shops, four vehicles, five motorcycles and a filling station, Nana said. Lumma-Sanke is a different place from Lumman-Ba’are, the village attacked six days earlier, so the similar names should not be confused.

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Key Facts Who. Suspected armed groups killed 14 people, 11 men and three women, in Lumma-Sanke.

What. More than 50 houses, 35 shops, four vehicles, five motorcycles and a filling station were burnt.

Where. Lumma-Sanke, in Borgu, a local government area (council district) of Niger State, Nigeria.

When. Friday 27 November 2026, at about 6:00 p.m. local time.

As of. 29 November 2026, 19:15 GMT.

The attack came days after clashes in the same area between Kambari, an ethnic group of Borgu, and Fulani herders, a herding people spread across West Africa. The governor’s toll of 74 for those clashes has not been reconciled with other counts.

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Nana called the attack “tragic and unacceptable” and said joint teams of soldiers, police and local vigilantes, armed self-defence groups, were deployed. Military air support helped drive the attackers off, he said.

Nana added that more casualties and destruction were being reported around Gada-Oli and Baburasa, two nearby settlements, so the count is not final. Police have not named the attackers, and no arrests have been reported.

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The violence began on Saturday 21 November 2026, when attackers hit Lumman-Ba’are. Police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun and Nana said five people died there, among them the village head, Mallam Bawa Muhammad.

File photo: Kainji Dam on the River Niger at New Bussa, Niger State (Wikimedia Commons)

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Reprisals followed at Wawa, a town, and Gada-Oli. Nana’s statement says Wawa was invaded on 21 November and 38 people were reportedly killed, including children, while Ardo Umar Lapai, Niger State chairman of the herders’ association MACBAN (Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria), said at least 64 Fulani were killed in reprisal attacks across Wawa and Gada-Oli on Saturday and Sunday, a toll police have not confirmed.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago spoke at the palace of the Emir of Borgu, the area’s traditional ruler, in New Bussa, in remarks reported on 26 November, and put the dead at 74 across the clash. “There is no victor and no vanquished,” he said, asking why Kambari and Fulani communities that had coexisted for a very long time were fighting now.

Bago said the state would pay N2 million to each of the 74 bereaved families (about US$1,450 at about 1,378 naira per dollar, the central bank’s official rate on 26 November). He also announced an amnesty, a programme for people to hand in their arms, to be run with the National Centre for the Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, a federal agency.

The Social Democratic Party, the opposition in Niger State, said on 27 November that the governor’s visit was “unacceptable”, because he had never visited any community attacked by gunmen since taking office. A community source in Wawa said vigilantes mobilised for Gada-Oli after a detained suspect pointed to it.

Borgu has seen mass killings before this month: in February 2026 gunmen raided three villages in the area, and Abiodun confirmed six dead in Tunga-Makeri alone, while witnesses and local police counted dozens dead overall. The state has not said whether the November attacks are linked to those raids.

Deputy Inspector-General Shehu Umar Nadada, a senior police officer, visited Borgu for the Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria’s national police chief, and told affected communities that extra officers would be sent, after the Inspector-General, Olatunji Rilwan-Disu, ordered more Counter-Terrorism Unit personnel. The state has set no date for the amnesty or for a full count of the dead at Lumma-Sanke.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the attack happen?

Lumma-Sanke lies in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, a state inside Nigeria and not the country Niger. It is a different place from Lumman-Ba’are.

Who carried out the attack?

The state government says suspected armed groups were responsible. Police have not named anyone, and no arrests have been reported.

What is the government doing?

Governor Bago has announced an amnesty programme for people to give up their arms, to be run with a federal agency. Police leaders have sent more officers to the area.

Sources Published Sunday 29 November 2026 · Source: Niger State government statement by Obed Nana of 28 November 2026; remarks by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago reported on 26 November 2026; Niger State Police Command; Social Democratic Party statement of 27 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error