Guinea Counts Votes for Regional Councils
KAID and GMD are candidate lists whose full names are not given in the reports. No nationwide result had been found by Sunday evening.
Politics: Guinea
Guinea counted the votes on Sunday 29 November 2026 in its regional council election, and in Kaloum, a commune of Conakry, the capital, a candidate list called KAID led with 19 of 28 votes. Its rival, a list called GMD, took 9.
Only local councillors voted, and in Kaloum they voted at a single polling station. The results are provisional until the electoral authorities proclaim them and the courts of appeal validate them.
Key Facts
- Who. Guinea’s municipal councillors vote among themselves to choose 424 regional councillors.
- What. In Kaloum, KAID’s Fodé Camara beat GMD’s Makhissa Camara by 19 votes to 9.
- Where. Kaloum, a commune of Conakry, the capital of Guinea.
- When. Voting on Sunday 29 November 2026; results provisional, awaiting validation.
- As of. 29 November 2026, 15:15 GMT.
KAID and GMD are candidate lists whose full names are not given in the reports. No nationwide result had been found by Sunday evening.
In Kaloum, 29 councillors were registered and 28 voted, three of them by proxy, meaning cast on a councillor’s behalf, with no spoiled ballots. Fodé Camara of KAID took 19 votes (67.86%) and Makhissa Camara of GMD took 9 (32.14%), according to the provisional count in Kaloum.
A council of 29 members is in the band that elects a single regional councillor, so KAID would take the commune’s one seat. Guinea’s electoral directorate, the Direction générale des élections (DGE), says the vote fills 424 regional seats, 24 of them in the special zone of Conakry, which covers the capital’s communes.
The vote follows the communal elections of Sunday 31 May 2026, in which the DGE put national turnout at 58.51%. The councillors then chosen by voters are the electorate now choosing the regional councils.
An order issued in March 2026 spreads the 424 seats across the country, with the regions of Kankan holding 83, Nzérékoré 76, Labé 56 and the Conakry special zone 24. Winners are chosen in one round by simple majority and serve five-year terms that can be renewed.
In Conakry the DGE’s list of 7 November validated 54 candidacies for those 24 seats, more than two candidates for every seat. In Kaloum itself, two candidacies were validated, and Fodé Camara and Makhissa Camara faced each other.
The councils matter beyond their own regions because regional councillors form part of the electorate for the Senate, as the DGE director said on 16 July. That makes this count a first step towards the Senate, two-thirds of which is elected on 20 December while the president appoints the rest.
Army general Mamadi Doumbouya seized power in a coup in September 2021. He won the presidential election of Sunday 28 December 2025 with an official 86.72% of the vote, and the Supreme Court, the country’s highest court, proclaimed it on 4 January 2026.
The next dated step is the Senate election on Sunday 20 December 2026. Presidential decrees read on national television on Monday 9 November 2026 set the campaign dates, with the regional campaign ending on Thursday 26 November and the Senate campaign on Thursday 17 December.
No opposition statement on the Kaloum count had been found by Sunday evening. Counts from other communes were also circulating, but this report covers Kaloum because its full figures appear in more than one outlet.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are these results final?
No. They come from a commune results sheet, and the electoral authorities still have to proclaim them and the courts of appeal validate them.
Who votes in this election?
Local councillors from the communes vote, not ordinary citizens. They choose the regional councillors from among themselves.
What comes next?
The Senate election on Sunday 20 December 2026 is the next dated step. It carries the same indirect design.
Sources
Published Sunday 29 November 2026 · Source: Kaloum commune results sheet of 29 November 2026; Direction générale des élections figures on regional seats; presidential decrees of 9 November 2026; Supreme Court proclamation of 4 January 2026
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Guinea hub · Guinea regional and Senate calendar · Guinea regional election, 424 seats