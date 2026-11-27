NAIROBI · Culture

NAIROBI — This is a monthly guide for people who live here or are staying for weeks, built around the dates, venues and ticket prices that ticket platforms and organisers list. It is your working list of things to do in Nairobi in December 2026.

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December in Nairobi is a music month, and the busiest stretch is the Jamhuri Day weekend of 11 to 13 December. Jamhuri Day, on 12 December, is a national public holiday in Kenya, and it falls on a Saturday this year.

A second peak follows from 17 to 19 December, with SolFest (the festival of the Kenyan band Sauti Sol), Jack White (a US rock musician), Konshens (a Jamaican dancehall singer) and a late-night old-school party all in town.

Key Facts Fatboy Slim, a British DJ, plays Friday 11 December at Hangar 16, Wilson Airport, Nairobi’s city airfield.

Ferre Gola, a Congolese rumba singer, headlines Jamhuri Day, Saturday 12 December, at Nairobi Showground.

SolFest, the festival of the Kenyan band Sauti Sol, runs 17 to 19 December.

Jack White, a US rock musician, plays a separate show at Ngong Racecourse on 18 December.

Prices are in US$, converted at about KES 130 per dollar (Rio Times data, 25 November 2026).

Fatboy Slim plays on 11 December, Ferre Gola headlines on Jamhuri Day, and SolFest, the festival of the Kenyan band Sauti Sol, runs from 17 to 19 December. The month, day by day.

Prices below are in US$ first, with the Kenyan shilling (KES) price in brackets, converted at about KES 130 to the dollar (Rio Times market data, 25 November 2026). Ticket platforms change prices in phases, so the figures show what the pages listed on 25 November.

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Who is who: Tikiti, Ticketsasa and Mookh are Kenyan online ticket platforms, and HustleSasa runs the SolFest and Jack White ticket stores. KODA is a Nairobi nightclub and events venue, and Hit Labzz is a studio on Muchai Drive.

Organisers named below are Hameco Limited Events (tree lighting), Glee Hotel Events (wine evening), Motic Africa (Mega Choma Battle), Talent Africa Group Kenya and Homeboyz Entertainment (Konshens), Back & Forth Ltd. (old-school party) and Bram Electronic Services (watch party). Indvstry Exchange is the music-industry event series behind the writing camp, summit concert and Music Summit.

Dala Festival is the banner for the Ferre Gola show, Zzero Sufuri headlines Amaplanka Live, and Enoo Napa is the DJ at KODA.

File photo. The Nairobi skyline seen from Uhuru Park, with the KICC tower at left, taken on 8 February 2014. Photo: Ephymbaya / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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4 to 6 December: The First Weekend

Friday 4 December, 6 to 10 pm Christmas Tree Lighting at Village Market Village Market, Limuru Road · Free entry (ticket on Ticketsasa) This is the easiest free way to start the festive season. Get the no-charge ticket on Ticketsasa, which lists the hosts as Hameco Limited Events.

Friday 4 December, 7 to 10 pm The Winemakers Table Glee Nairobi, Northern Bypass Road · US$62 (KES 8,000) A wine evening hosted by Glee Hotel Events. Ticketsasa lists a single ticket type, which closes at 7 pm on the night.

Friday 4 December Sondela Nairobi at KODA KODA Nairobi, nightclub and events venue KODA lists the night with Afrokillerz, Argento Dust, CheffK, Cleido, Ghedi, Hiribae, Siirski, Tina Ardor and Vidza on the bill. The KODA ticket page carries the booking link, so check it for prices and doors.

Saturday 5 December, 4 pm to 11:59 pm Back To Rock 5 Village Market, Limuru Road · Solo US$19 (KES 2,500), Couple US$35 (KES 4,500), Group of 3 US$46 (KES 6,000) A rock night at Village Market. The US$15 (KES 2,000) early-bird price closed on 5 November, and the other tickets close at 11:59 pm on the night.

Saturday 5 December Enoo Napa: Thirteen KE Residency, Night 3 KODA Nairobi Enoo Napa, a DJ, headlines a residency at KODA, with Caiiro, Culoe De Song, Foozak and Thandi Draai among the guests. KODA lists the 5 December date as the first of the final two shows, so check its ticket page for availability.

Saturday 5 to Sunday 6 December Amaplanka Live: The Takeover Homeboyz Entertainment Studios, Muchai Drive, off Ngong Road · Early Bird US$6 (KES 800), Regular US$9 (KES 1,200), VIP US$18 (KES 2,300) Tikiti lists an electronic and live-band showcase with a headline set by Zzero Sufuri, mixing Kenyan R&B, Afrobeats, gengetone and amapiano. The event text names the Hit Labzz studio while the venue field gives Homeboyz Entertainment Studios, both on Muchai Drive, so confirm the door before you travel.

Sunday 6 December, 2:00 to 4:00 pm Inspire Music Recital Homeboyz Entertainment Studios, Muchai Drive · US$8 (KES 1,000) A two-hour afternoon recital, a quiet option after the Saturday nightlife. Tickets are on Tikiti.

11 to 13 December: Jamhuri Weekend

Friday 11 December, 8 pm to 5 am MUZE Club presents Fatboy Slim Hangar 16, Wilson Airport · Last listed tier US$39 (KES 5,000) Fatboy Slim, a British big-beat DJ, plays an all-night set organised by MUZE Club, an electronic music promoter. Mookh, the ticket platform, lists the night from 8 pm to 5 am, and its event text says the venue is Hangar 16, a venue at Wilson Airport, Nairobi’s city airfield, while the venue field differs, so rely on the event text. The last tier listed is Phase 5, the final stage of staged ticket prices.

Friday 11 December Enoo Napa: Thirteen KE Residency, Night 4 KODA Nairobi The residency closes with its fourth night, again with Caiiro, Culoe De Song and Foozak. KODA lists this date as the final show.

Saturday 12 December, 10 am to 6 pm Kenya Mega Choma Battle 2026 KICC, city centre · Advance single US$8 (KES 1,000), Group of 3 US$18 (KES 2,400) Choma means grilled, and nyama choma is Kenya’s roast-meat tradition, so this is a daytime food contest hosted by Motic Africa at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). Ticketsasa closes sales at 11:59 pm on Friday 11 December.

Saturday 12 December, 3 pm, to Sunday 13 December, 4 am Ferre Gola Live in Nairobi (Dala Festival) ASK Arena, Nairobi Showground (Jamhuri Park) · Regular US$39 (KES 5,000), VIP US$77 (KES 10,000), VVIP US$192 (KES 25,000) Ferre Gola is a Congolese rumba singer, and this show lands on Jamhuri Day. Mookh’s page still names Uhuru Gardens, a Nairobi park, but the show is announced for ASK Arena at the Nairobi Showground, so confirm the venue before you travel. Mookh also sells tables, at US$769 (KES 100,000) for four and US$1,538 (KES 200,000) for eight, with payment in up to two instalments. The Mookh page shows 3 pm at the top and 12 noon in the ticket section, so confirm the start time.

Saturday 12 December, 4 pm, to Sunday 13 December, 4 am KENYA @63: Something For The Bunnies Simba Saloon, Carnivore Nairobi · Advance US$15 (KES 2,000), VIP US$92 (KES 12,000) A Jamhuri Day party at Carnivore Nairobi, running through to Sunday morning. Tikiti lists the two ticket types above.

Saturday 12 December, 6 pm, to Sunday 13 December, midnight Masquerade Prom 26 Tribe Hotel, Limuru Road · Individual US$46 (KES 6,000), Couples US$81 (KES 10,500) A prom-style night at the Tribe Hotel. Early-bird prices of US$35 (KES 4,500) for individuals and US$62 (KES 8,000) for couples were also listed on Mookh.

12 to 14 December: Indvstry Exchange

Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 December Indvstry Exchange: Writing Camp, Days 1 and 2 Hit Labzz Studios, 735 Muchai Drive, off Ngong Road · Invite only, approval required (Tikiti listing) Two writing-camp days at the studio. Tikiti lists them as free but invite only, with approval required and no RSVP available, so they are not open to the public.

Monday 14 December, 7 pm to midnight Indvstry Exchange: Summit Concert Hit Labzz Studios, 735 Muchai Drive, off Ngong Road · Early Bird US$8 (KES 1,000), Standard US$12 (KES 1,500), Gate US$15 (KES 2,000) Tikiti describes five hours of live music. The date is a Monday.

Monday 14 December Indvstry Exchange: Music Summit Hit Labzz Studios, 735 Muchai Drive, off Ngong Road · Early Bird US$12 (KES 1,500), Standard US$19 (KES 2,500), Final Release US$27 (KES 3,500), Silver US$30 (KES 3,900), Gold US$62 (KES 8,000) The summit is listed for the same day as the concert. Tikiti lists no start time.

17 to 20 December: SolFest and the Late-month Shows

Thursday 17 to Saturday 19 December SolFest 2026 (Sauti Sol) VIP Show on Thursday, Safari Oontz on Friday, Fan Show on Saturday · Tickets on the SolFest store on HustleSasa SolFest is the festival of the Kenyan band Sauti Sol, and its line-up has not been published. The SolFest store lists a VIP Show on 17 December and a Fan Show on 19 December, with a separate electronic day, Safari Oontz, on 18 December. Check the store for current prices.

Friday 18 December Jack White Masshouse, Ngong Racecourse · Tickets on HustleSasa Jack White, a US rock musician, plays a separate show at Masshouse, a venue at Ngong Racecourse. The HustleSasa ticket page lists the date and venue but no start time.

Friday 18 December Dancehall Detention with Konshens Sarit Expo Centre, Westlands · Regular US$46 (KES 6,000), VIP US$77 (KES 10,000) Konshens, the Jamaican dancehall star, plays the Sarit Expo Centre in Westlands, presented by Talent Africa Group Kenya with Homeboyz Entertainment. The Tikiti page is strictly 18 and over, lists no start time, and says tickets are non-refundable.

Friday 18 December BPM Trap House Alloy Bar & Lounge, Sarit Centre · Advance US$17 (KES 2,222) and US$21 (KES 2,777), Gate US$27 (KES 3,555), VIP US$39 (KES 5,000) A trap and house night with two stages, handy if the Konshens show is not your style. The VIP ticket adds House backstage and Trap balcony access.

Saturday 19 December, 3 pm, to Sunday 20 December, 4 am BACK & FORTH Old School Party Simba Saloon, Carnivore · Advance US$15 (KES 2,000), Gate US$19 (KES 2,500) An old-school music party hosted by Back & Forth Ltd. on Ticketsasa. The advance price closes at 11:59 am on Friday 18 December, and gate sales open at midnight into the day itself.

Planning Your Nairobi in December

Jamhuri Day falls on Saturday 12 December, Christmas Day on Friday 25 December and Boxing Day on Saturday 26 December, according to the schedule of the Public Holidays Act published by Kenya’s Interior ministry. Tickets are sold through Tikiti, Mookh, Ticketsasa and HustleSasa, so check each page’s payment options before you buy.

Mookh lets you pay the Ferre Gola tables in up to two instalments. KODA Nairobi’s ticket page lists more nights beyond those above, including Temple Nairobi on 28 November and Friends of Mongoma on 27 November, which fall before this guide’s month begins.

Check it for dates added in December. Many venues sit on Ngong Road, in Lang’ata or in Westlands, and several shows end at 4 or 5 am.

Arrange your ride home before a late finish. The exchange rate used here is about KES 130 to the US dollar (Rio Times data, 25 November 2026).

Ticket prices were read from the platforms on 25 November 2026 and can change.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Nairobi in December 2026?

Fatboy Slim plays on Friday 11 December, and SolFest, the festival of the Kenyan band Sauti Sol, runs from Thursday 17 to Saturday 19 December. Ferre Gola headlines the Dala Festival on Jamhuri Day, Saturday 12 December.

When are the public holidays in Nairobi this December?

Jamhuri Day is Saturday 12 December, Christmas Day is Friday 25 December and Boxing Day is Saturday 26 December.

How much are tickets for Fatboy Slim in Nairobi?

The last tier listed on Mookh costs US$39 (KES 5,000). The show runs from 8 pm on Friday 11 December to 5 am on Saturday.

Which December events in Nairobi are free?

The Christmas Tree Lighting at Village Market on Friday 4 December lists free tickets on Ticketsasa.