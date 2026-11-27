DURBAN · Culture

DURBAN — This is our monthly guide for people who live in the city or are staying for weeks, covering things to do in Durban in December 2026. Every event below has a date, a venue and a way to get in, checked against the organiser, venue or ticket page on 25 November 2026.

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Sean Paul, the Jamaican dancehall star, plays on 6 December, the light shows open from 9 December, and Anywhere, a two-day outdoor music festival, fills Moses Mabhida People’s Park on 19 and 20 December. Gagasi FM Beach Fest, run by a Durban radio station, is on 5 December at the same park (check Ticketpro for availability), and 16 December (Day of Reconciliation, a holiday for national unity after apartheid), 25 December and 26 December are public holidays.

Key Facts Sean Paul, a Jamaican dancehall star, plays the Durban ICC on 6 December; tickets from US$43.

The Trail of Lights opens 9 December; Anywhere, a music festival, follows on 19 and 20 December.

Three public holidays fall in the month: 16, 25 and 26 December.

Prices are in US$ first, converted from rand at R17.55 per dollar (RT, 25 November).

Sean Paul plays the Durban ICC on 6 December, the Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights opens on 9 December and Anywhere Festival fills Moses Mabhida People’s Park on 19 and 20 December. The month, day by day.

Who is who: Webtickets, Quicket, Howler, Ticketpro, uTickets and Blu Blood Tickets are South African online ticket sellers, and the ICC is Durban’s International Convention Centre. UKZN is the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the Playhouse Company runs the city’s main theatres, Day of Goodwill is the public holiday on 26 December, and R is the South African rand.

File photo. A view down into Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban from the arch, 2015. Photo: South African Tourism (CC BY 2.0).

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1 to 6 December: Cinderella, ELF, Beach Fest and Sean Paul

Friday 4 December, 11:00 schools’ performance (runs 3 December to 10 January 2027) Cinderella (pantomime) Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN Howard College campus, Mazisi Kunene Road · US$11 to US$18 (R185 to R310) This is a family theatre run over the festive season, and Webtickets lists shows on Saturday 5 December at 11:00 and 15:30 and Sunday 6 December at 14:30. There are no performances from 24 December to 1 January.

Friday 4 December, market from 16:00, film from 19:30 Park Square Christmas Market and Movie Night Park Square, Umhlanga (a seaside suburb north of Durban) · Free entry Park Square’s events page lists a family-friendly film that starts around 19:30. The title is still to be announced, so check the centre’s social media pages.

Friday 4 December (runs to Sunday 20 December), mostly 14:30 ELF The Musical Jr Playhouse Company, Drama Theatre, 231 Anton Lembede Street, Durban Central · From US$11 (R190), up to US$13 (R225) Webtickets lists most shows at 14:30. Extra shows run at 11:00 on 5, 8, 12, 16 and 19 December and at 18:30 on 11 and 18 December.

Saturday 5 December, gates 10:00 to midnight Gagasi FM Beach Fest Moses Mabhida People’s Park, 65 Masabalala Yengwa Avenue, Durban 4025 · Check Ticketpro for prices Gagasi FM, a Durban radio station, hosts this beach party. Check Ticketpro for availability and prices before you travel.

Sunday 6 December, doors 18:00, show 20:00 Sean Paul live Durban ICC, 45 Bram Fischer Road, central Durban · From about US$43 (R750); Blu Blood Tickets sells all tiers Blu Blood Tickets calls Durban the final date of his South Africa tour and the only KwaZulu-Natal show. Tickets start from about US$43 (R750), and Blu Blood Tickets sells all tiers.

9 to 13 December: Lights and Carols

Wednesday 9 December, 18:00 and 19:30 slots (to Saturday 2 January 2027) Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights, 10th anniversary Durban Botanic Gardens, John Zikhali Road · US$3 to US$5 (R50 to R95) · Children 2 and under free This is the city’s main light show, and Webtickets says you can enter at any time after your start time. Tickets cost from US$5 (R85) online and US$7 (R120) at the gate, and are also sold at Pick n Pay and Boxer, two supermarket chains.

Wednesday 9 December, 18:00 to 21:00 Carols by Candlelight, The Oyster Box Ocean Terrace, The Oyster Box, Umhlanga · US$80 (R1,400) per person, US$40 (R700) for children under 12 The Oyster Box, a luxury hotel, hosts this evening with the Durban Symphonic Choir, a local choir. We could not confirm the date and price on the hotel’s own pages, so check with the hotel before you book.

Thursday 10 December, 06:30 to 07:30 (tour runs to 20 December) Wake & Shake Coffee Rave Tour Now Coffee, 11 Park Avenue, Umhlanga · US$6 (R100); early bird sold out · Children under 6 free uTickets lists the Umhlanga stop as an early-morning dance session over coffee. The wider tour has 11 stops between 10 and 20 December.

Friday 11 December (Camp Orchards) and Saturday 12 December (Chris Saunders Park), to Monday 28 December Lights in the Park Camp Orchards, Hillcrest (a town west of Durban), and Chris Saunders Park, Umhlanga · US$4 to US$5 (R70 to R80) Webtickets lists Camp Orchards from 11 to 22 December and Chris Saunders Park from 12 to 28 December. Opening hours are not shown on the booking page, so check them at checkout.

Sunday 13 December, 14:00 (repeat on Wednesday 16 December, 14:00) André Rieu’s Christmas Concert screening: Let It Snow Rhumbelow Theatre, Cunningham Road, Durban · US$11 (R185) Webtickets lists two cinema-style screenings of the Dutch violinist’s 2026 Christmas concert. Doors open 90 minutes before each show.

15 to 20 December: Reconciliation Week and Anywhere Festival

Tuesday 15 December, gates 17:00, concert 19:15 to 21:30 One Night One Hope Fig Tree Farm, 57 Inanda Road, Hillcrest · Adults US$13 (R220), children 12 and under US$6 (R110), under 3 free Quicket lists a Christmas concert with gates at 17:00 and parking at US$1 (R20) a car. It is far cheaper than the hotel dinners, so arrive early to settle in before the music.

Wednesday 16 December, 18:00 to 21:00, film at 19:00 Outdoor Cinema 031: The Grinch Who Stole Christmas Sugar Rush Park, Ballito (a North Coast resort town) · Quicket lists free options; tickets are limited This is an open-air screening of the 2000 Jim Carrey film on the North Coast, on the evening of the Day of Reconciliation public holiday. Adult tickets cost about US$5 (R80) and children’s tickets US$3 (R50), so check the final price at checkout.

Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 December, 12:00 to midnight Anywhere Festival Moses Mabhida People’s Park, Durban · Day tickets US$14 to US$71 (R250 to R1,250), two-day pass US$23 to US$120 (R400 to R2,100) Webtickets says each day has its own line-up, but no artists are named yet. The event is 18+, with paid parking on site, no camping and no outside food or drink.

Saturday 19 December, 12:00 to 22:00 Corona Sunsets Summer Tour: Ballito Manor House, Sheffield Beach, Ballito · Prices not listed on the Howler page Corona, a beer brand, runs this daytime beach event, which Howler lists as on sale now and closed to under-18s. Check the ticket page for the line-up and price.

27 to 31 December: New Year’s Eve

Sunday 27 to Wednesday 30 December Big Week 2026: Homecoming Kingsmead Stadium (Durban’s cricket ground) Outer Field, 10 Kingsmead Way, Stamford Hill · From US$14 (R250) The organiser lists a Loyalty ticket from US$14 (R250), a one-night BIG Ticket from US$16 (R280) and a four-day BIG Pass from US$85 (R1,500). A booking fee applies at checkout.

Thursday 31 December, 14:00 to midnight 031 NYE Kings Park (Durban’s sports precinct) outer fields · US$14 to US$66 (R250 to R1,150) Webtickets lists general tickets and pass combos for the New Year’s Eve party beside the stadium. The page gives only the overall price range.

Thursday 31 December, 15:00 to 02:00 Summerdaze NYE Durban Beachwood Beach, Beachwood Place, Durban North · General admission US$14 (R250); six-ticket group deal US$68 (R1,200) uTickets lists a neon-lit beach stage, South African DJs and midnight fireworks. The group deal works out at US$11 (R200) a head, and the early-bird tier has sold out.

Planning Your Durban in December

Dollar amounts in this guide use about R17.55 to the dollar, the RT market rate on 25 November 2026. Ticket prices change, so treat each figure as the price on the day we checked.

South Africa’s government lists three public holidays this month: Wednesday 16 December (Day of Reconciliation), Friday 25 December (Christmas Day) and Saturday 26 December (Day of Goodwill). Expect shorter shop hours and busier roads around those dates.

The Trail of Lights is themed “10 Years of Wonder”. New this year are a Tree of Wonder, two food gardens, live entertainment, a Santa’s Village, ziplines and a rhino conservation display.

Webtickets shows no Trail of Lights time slots on 25 and 31 December. Paws ‘n Claus nights, when dogs may enter for R60 (US$3) each, are listed for 10 or 14 December.

Anywhere Festival and the Gagasi FM Beach Fest both use Moses Mabhida People’s Park, so plan your ride home before you go. Anywhere is for adults aged 18 and over.

Most tickets in this guide are sold on Webtickets, Quicket, Howler, uTickets and Ticketpro, while Sean Paul tickets are sold through Blu Blood Tickets. Some events can sell out, so check availability first.

If you want a New Year’s Eve dinner instead, FireLake, the restaurant at the Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga, hosts A Golden Midnight on 31 December from 18:00 to 02:00. It costs US$123 (R2,150) per person, children under 12 pay half, and you reserve by email because there is no ticket platform.

For events not listed here, watch the official Durban tourism listings.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Durban Trail of Lights run in 2026?

It runs from Wednesday 9 December 2026 to Saturday 2 January 2027 at the Durban Botanic Gardens, with time slots at 18:00 and 19:30. Webtickets lists R50 to R95 (US$3 to US$5), while gate tickets cost R120 (US$7).

Where can I see Sean Paul in Durban?

He plays the Durban ICC on Sunday 6 December, the last date of his South Africa tour. Blu Blood Tickets sells all tiers, with tickets from about R750 (US$43).

Which days are public holidays in Durban in December 2026?

Wednesday 16 December is the Day of Reconciliation, Friday 25 December is Christmas Day and Saturday 26 December is the Day of Goodwill.

What is on in Durban on New Year’s Eve 2026?

On Thursday 31 December there are 031 NYE at Kings Park (R250 to R1,150, or US$14 to US$66) and Summerdaze at Beachwood Beach (from R250, or US$14). FireLake, a hotel restaurant in Umhlanga, also hosts a dinner (R2,150, or US$123, per person).