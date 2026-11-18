Troops reportedly stopped attackers from reaching a campaign visit by Senator Mohammed Monguno in Borno State, in north-east Nigeria. Monguno is the Senate Chief Whip, the ruling party’s whip in Nigeria’s upper house, and he is seeking re-election in 2027.

BusinessDay, a Nigerian newspaper, reported on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that suspected terrorists fired three mortar bombs toward Kukawa town while he was there. No casualties were reported, and Premium Times, another Nigerian newspaper, said on Tuesday 17 November that no official army statement had been issued.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil exporter. The safety of campaigning and the credibility of the 2027 vote matter to US investors, diplomats and the Nigerian diaspora.

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Key Facts Who. Senator Mohammed Monguno, Senate Chief Whip, during a campaign visit in Kukawa, Borno State.

What. Three mortar bombs were fired toward Kukawa; troops reportedly foiled attempts to reach the entourage.

When. Monday 16 November 2026, with a second incident about 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday 17 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (crypto market), 8:25 a.m. ET: ruling-party candidate Gubio about 89% for Borno governor; US$11,769 traded.

As of. Wednesday 18 November 2026, 13:25 GMT.

The accounts agree that no one was reported hurt, but they differ on the day, on who fired and on whether the army has confirmed it.

The Big Picture

Borno State in north-east Nigeria is where Boko Haram, a jihadist group, and the rival Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), two armed groups, have been fighting the army. Operation Hadin Kai is the Nigerian military’s joint task force fighting insurgents in the north-east.

The campaign flag-off in the town of Monguno came on Sunday 15 November 2026 with Borno Governor Babagana Zulum present, according to Parallel Facts and The Nigerian Voice, two Nigerian news sites. Both say Zulum returned to Maiduguri, the state capital, by helicopter on Monday.

Premium Times reported on Tuesday 17 November that Mustapha Gubio, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC, Nigeria’s ruling party), survived an attack on 3 September.

File photo of farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria, not from Borno. photo of farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria. Harvest-season farms like this are where bandits have struck in several states.

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What We Know

Monguno, former Borno governor Maina Lawan and other APC figures were in Kukawa town on Monday 16 November 2026 for campaign activities, according to BusinessDay, Parallel Facts and The Nigerian Voice. Premium Times says Tuesday; see the section on what is not known.

BusinessDay reported on 18 November that troops of Operation Hadin Kai detected the attackers’ movement and foiled separate attempts to reach the entourage. The entourage returned safely to the town of Monguno with no casualties, according to BusinessDay, and Premium Times says the team escaped unhurt.

BusinessDay and The Nigerian Voice also report a second incident at about 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday 17 November 2026. Troops spotted attackers on foot moving from the Barwati area toward Kekeno, a village in Borno State, and The Nigerian Voice says the military said follow-up operations were ongoing.

Troops engaged them with heavy gunfire, the attackers fled into the bush and the area stayed calm.

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Why It Matters

Security shapes who can reach voters in Borno. The record includes three mortar bombs, a second alert at about 1:20 a.m., and the attack on Gubio on 3 September, per Premium Times.

For US investors, the question is whether the 2027 vote can be run credibly where insurgents are active.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, showed a market titled “Borno, Nigeria Governor Election Winner” at 8:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday 18 November 2026 (13:25 UTC). It priced Mustapha Gubio, the ruling party’s candidate, at about 89%, Babagana Buhari at about 8% and Ibrahim Abba Gana at 0.7%, with US$11,769 traded.

These prices are bets, not polls, and this market is about the governor race, not the senator’s seat. Gubio is the APC candidate named in the attack report above.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

Tribune, a Nigerian newspaper, reported on 13 November that the presidential and National Assembly votes are scheduled for Saturday 16 January 2027. Governorship and state assembly votes follow on Saturday 6 February 2027, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC, Nigeria’s election authority) running both.

What Is Not Known

Premium Times dates the visit to Tuesday, while the other three outlets say Monday, so we use Monday 16 November 2026. Premium Times said Operation Hadin Kai had issued no statement and its spokesperson, Mohammed Goni, had not responded.

Outlets differ on who fired: BusinessDay says only “terrorists”, while Parallel Facts and The Nigerian Voice name Boko Haram. No claim of responsibility is stated in these reports.

What It Means for Readers

For a reader in the United States, this episode shows that Nigeria’s campaign season runs alongside an active insurgency in the north-east. It does not change the election dates that INEC has announced.

For more context, see our Nigeria news coverage and our report on EU military aid to Nigeria. Our report on the election commission’s pledge to keep result data covers the other half of the vote’s credibility test.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Senator Mohammed Monguno?

He is Nigeria’s Senate Chief Whip, the ruling party’s whip in the upper house, and represents Borno North. Premium Times reported on 17 November 2026 that he is seeking re-election.

What happened in Kukawa, Borno?

BusinessDay reported on 18 November 2026 that suspected terrorists fired three mortar bombs toward Kukawa during a campaign visit. Troops reportedly foiled attempts to reach the entourage, and no casualties were reported.

Has the army confirmed the attack?

Premium Times reported on 17 November 2026 that Operation Hadin Kai had issued no official statement and its spokesperson had not responded. The Nigerian Voice says the military reported follow-up operations after the Kekeno incident, but no outlet quotes an army account of the convoy attack.

When is Nigeria’s 2027 election?

Tribune, a Nigerian newspaper, reported on 13 November 2026 that the presidential and National Assembly votes are scheduled for Saturday 16 January 2027. Governorship and state assembly votes follow on Saturday 6 February 2027.

Sources Sources: BusinessDay, report of 18 November 2026 (https://businessday.ng/uncategorized/article/troops-foil-terrorist-attacks-on-senate-chief-whips-campaign-convoy-borno-community/); Premium Times, report of 17 November 2026 (https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nnorth-east/925953-terrorists-disrupt-apc-campaign-in-borno.html); Parallel Facts, report of 17 November 2026, citing Vanguard, a Nigerian daily (https://parallelfactsnews.com/boko-haram-attacks-campaign-convoy-in-borno/); The Nigerian Voice, report on the Kukawa incidents (https://www.thenigerianvoice.com/news/376705/senate-chief-whip-apc-leaders-escape-boko-haram-attack-duri.html); Vanguard, report on the attack on the APC governorship candidate, September 2026 (https://www.vanguardngr.com/2026/09/boko-haram-terrorists-attack-apc-gov-candidates-convoy-in-borno/); Tribune, report of 13 November 2026 on the election dates (https://tribuneonlineng.com/2027-polls-why-nigerians-should-trust-inec-amupitan/).