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MARKETS · NIGERIA

The gap between Nigeria’s official and street price of the dollar widened to about 6.4% on Thursday 12 November 2026, according to dealer quotes reported by Nigerian market trackers. Dealers quoted the dollar at ₦1,445 in the parallel market that day, while the official rate of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM, the central bank’s official dollar window) stood at ₦1,358.50 per US$.

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NFEM is the daily official rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country’s monetary authority. The parallel market is informal quotes from bureau de change (BDC, licensed currency dealers) and traders, so every parallel figure here is a dealer quote reported by trackers and varies by tracker.

Key Facts Gap ₦86.50 per US$ on Thursday 12 November 2026, about 6.4% of the official rate.

Rates Parallel ₦1,445 per US$; official NFEM ₦1,358.50 (₦1,364 a day earlier).

Next date Central Bank of Nigeria rate meeting on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Vote Presidential election on Saturday 16 January 2027.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a US exchange, 8:29 a.m. ET 17 November: Tinubu 71.0%, Obi 21.5%, Atiku 6.2%.

The gap between the official and street price of the dollar widened to about 6.4% by 12 November, while the next central bank meeting and the January vote draw closer.

The Big Picture

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC, the interest-rate body) reset the Monetary Policy Rate (its benchmark interest rate) to 23 per cent at its 307th meeting on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 September 2026, according to the CBN decisions page read on 17 November 2026. It had been 26.5 per cent in July.

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One tracker put the gap at about ₦43.57 per US$ on Wednesday 4 November 2026. The ₦86.50 figure for Thursday 12 November comes from a different set of quotes, so the two are not a clean series.

Presidential and National Assembly elections are set for Saturday 16 January 2027, according to the INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission, which runs elections) timetable. The record we could check does not show whether the gap will persist.

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Why It Matters

Senders of money home and importers get or pay different naira amounts depending on the rate their channel uses. On Thursday 12 November 2026 the difference was ₦86.50 per US$, comparing the dealer quote with the CBN official rate.

The dealers and economists quoted below link the gap to limited dollar access at commercial banks. That is their explanation, and it is not a forecast.

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What Dealers and Economists Say

Currency dealers and Nigerian economists, quoted in a press report of 17 November 2026, gave several reasons. They named festive-season dollar purchases for travel, school fees abroad, medical bills and imports, limited dollar access at commercial banks, and election spending.

Yusha’u Aliyu, an economic analyst affiliated with the Abuja-based Institute of Professional Economists and Policy Management, said election campaigns raise dollar demand that the official window cannot meet and that this “is likely to continue until the election season is over”. He added that INEC’s election equipment is mostly imported.

Muda Yusuf, chief executive of the think tank Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, said the portability and traceability of dollars push politicians to the parallel market. None of this is confirmed by CBN data.

Quotes Since Then Differ

Market trackers published different official and parallel quotes for Monday 16 November 2026, and we found no single confirmed close. For that reason this article rests its gap on the 12 November figures, which dealer quotes reported on 13 November 2026 and the central bank’s closing rate support.

What to Watch Next

The CBN’s next MPC meeting is scheduled for Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November 2026, according to the central bank’s statement after its 307th meeting. The second checkpoint is the presidential vote on Saturday 16 January 2027, according to the INEC timetable.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” market had US$159,358 traded at 8:29 a.m. ET (13:29 GMT) on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It priced President Bola Tinubu at 71.0%, Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, at 21.5% and Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, at 6.2%, and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The confirmed 16 November close of either market is not known, nor whether the gap keeps widening. The split of dollar demand between election and festive season is unmeasured, and the CBN has published no parallel-market volumes.

What It Means for You

If you move money into or out of Nigeria, the rate your channel uses decides how many naira each dollar represents. A wider gap makes that choice matter more.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the naira gap?

On Thursday 12 November 2026, dealers quoted ₦1,445 per US$ in the parallel market, against ₦1,358.50 at the official rate. That is a gap of ₦86.50 per US$, or about 6.4%.

Why is the parallel rate higher?

Dealers and economists quoted in a press report on 17 November 2026 point to festive-season dollar demand, limited access at banks and election spending. The Rio Times has not confirmed these reasons against central bank data.

What is the parallel market?

It is informal trading of dollars by bureau de change dealers and traders, and no official body publishes its rate. Market trackers report different quotes for the same day.

When do Nigerians vote?

Presidential and National Assembly elections are set for Saturday 16 January 2027, according to the INEC timetable. Governorship and state assembly elections follow on Saturday 6 February 2027.

Sources: Central Bank of Nigeria, NFEM rates and MPC decisions page (read 17 November 2026); INEC election timetable; Polymarket market data (read 17 November 2026, 8:29 a.m. ET). Parallel-market quotes are dealer quotes reported by market trackers.

More on Nigeria: the naira’s first week of November and the parallel rate in July. See also our Nigeria news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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