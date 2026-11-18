Critical Minerals Financing Corp. Plc (CMFC), a Nigerian-listed investment bank focused on minerals and metals, has agreed to arrange US$50 million in capital for a gold project in south-western Tanzania. The company said it signed the partnership with Matundasi ASM Development Company Ltd, a Tanzanian gold developer (ASM stands for artisanal and small-scale mining), in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest city, on Thursday 22 October 2026.

The agreement is a framework, not yet funding: CMFC says due diligence, final signed funding agreements and its own board approval must come before full-scale drilling starts. For US readers who follow African mining finance, it shows a Nigerian-listed bank trying to finance minerals outside its home market.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. CMFC, a Nigerian-listed investment bank, and Tanzanian gold developer Matundasi ASM Development Company Ltd.

What. CMFC becomes exclusive investment banking partner and arranger of US$50 million for the Matundasi Gold Project.

Where. Lupa Goldfield, a gold-mining area in south-western Tanzania. Signed in Dar es Salaam on 22 October 2026.

Condition. Due diligence, final funding agreements and CMFC board approval must come before full-scale drilling.

As of. 18 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

A Nigerian-listed minerals bank says it has signed up to arrange US$50 million for a Tanzanian gold project, but the money depends on checks and approvals still to come.

What the Agreement Covers

CMFC said it will finance an exploration programme across Matundasi’s wider licence area. It will also support the merger of Matundasi’s mining licences into a single Tanzanian operating company.

The Nigerian bank will lead preparations for a possible public listing of the business and for later development financing. It will also take an equity stake in the company as it grows, giving it potential participation in the project’s future value.

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In Plain English

CMFC: Critical Minerals Financing Corp. Plc, a Nigerian-listed investment bank that finances minerals and metals projects. Matundasi: a Tanzanian gold developer whose project sits in the Lupa Goldfield, a gold-mining area in south-western Tanzania. Arranger: the bank that organises the money for a deal. The announcement does not say how much CMFC will put in itself. Shanta Gold: a gold producer whose mine, according to CMFC, borders one of Matundasi’s licences.

A mining area near Kahama, Tanzania. File photo; not the Matundasi site. photo. The Buzwagi gold mine area beside the road into Kahama, Tanzania, 2023. Photo: Mamatimo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What Matundasi Already Has

Matundasi’s processing plant, which separates gold and copper minerals using flotation, a bubble-based process, is close to installation and completion, the company said. It also reports a mineral resource prepared to international standards, but the announcement names neither the standard nor the size or grade.

Part of the wider exploration area remains undrilled. CMFC says one of Matundasi’s licences, Gawka, borders a producing Shanta Gold mine in the district and lies along the same geological trend.

CMFC itself cautioned that this closeness does not prove similar mineralisation on Matundasi’s land. That is a useful warning for investors who read geography as geology.

What the Executives Said

Israel Ovirih, president and co-CEO of CMFC, said the conversation about Africa’s mineral wealth too often stops at what is in the ground. The harder work, he said, is financing exploration, producing reliable data, reporting to international standards and reaching investors.

Samuel G. Mafwenga, executive chairman of Matundasi, said the deal gives the company the backing to expand exploration while keeping it Tanzanian. He added that CMFC understood this from its visits to the sites.

Ikenna Oguike, chief operating officer of CMFC, said the transaction reflects its approach of originating deals, structuring them and arranging capital. He said CMFC also invests alongside its project partners.

The Big Picture: From Small Licences to a Listing

The plan follows a familiar path for small mining developers: explore, merge licences into one company, then seek a listing and development funding. Both sides describe the deal in those terms, with CMFC aiming to turn Africa’s resources into assets investors can buy and Matundasi aiming to stay Tanzanian-owned and grow.

For CMFC, which is listed on the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos, the project is also a test of whether a West African bank can arrange mineral finance in East Africa. The announcement does not say whether CMFC has financed a mining project before.

What It Means for You

For a US investor, the headline figure of US$50 million is a target for capital raised, not money already committed. Until the conditions are met, the deal shows intent and a financing route rather than a funded mine.

The size of the resource, which the announcement leaves out, will decide whether US$50 million is generous or thin for a project of this kind. Readers should look for that figure in later filings.

What Is Not Known

The announcement does not give the size or grade of Matundasi’s resource, the split between debt and equity, or the size of CMFC’s equity stake. It also gives no dates for due diligence, which is the financier’s check of the project’s books and licences, or for board approval.

Nigerian business media have repeated the announcement, but it rests on the companies’ own statement, and we found no independent confirmation from Tanzanian authorities. The announcement also came about four weeks after the stated signing date.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is CMFC?

Critical Minerals Financing Corp. Plc is a Nigerian-listed investment bank focused on minerals and metals. It describes its work as originating, structuring and arranging capital for mining projects.

What is the Matundasi Gold Project?

It is a Tanzanian gold project in the Lupa Goldfield, in the south-west of the country. The developer is Matundasi ASM Development Company Ltd.

Has the US$50 million been paid?

No. CMFC is arranger of the capital, and the agreement is subject to due diligence, final funding agreements and CMFC board approval before full-scale drilling.

Does the project border an operating mine?

CMFC says one Matundasi licence, Gawka, borders a producing Shanta Gold mine in the district. CMFC also said that this proximity does not establish similar mineralisation on Matundasi’s licences.

Sources Statements by Critical Minerals Financing Corp. Plc and Matundasi ASM Development Company Ltd on the agreement signed in Dar es Salaam on 22 October 2026; CMFC disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange (https://ngxgroup.com) and the Exchange market bulletin of 17 September 2026 on CMFC’s share listing.

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