Nigeria’s election commission has said that the digital trail behind every result uploaded online in the 2027 vote will stay untouched. Lawrence Bayode, director of information and communication technology at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was quoted giving that assurance in Abuja on Tuesday 17 November.

He spoke at a stakeholder roundtable on independent results tabulation organised by Yiaga Africa, a Nigerian election-monitoring group. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, so the credibility of its count matters well beyond its borders, including to investors and governments in the United States.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Lawrence Bayode, ICT director at INEC, Nigeria’s election commission, at a Yiaga Africa roundtable in Abuja.

What. He was quoted saying IReV, INEC’s result portal, will keep upload metadata “intact” in 2027.

Why. Metadata, hidden upload data, shows when, where and from which device results were sent.

Next. Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly (parliament) elections are set for Saturday 16 January 2027.

As of. 18 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

INEC says it will not alter the hidden data attached to uploaded results, the details observers use to check when, where and how each result sheet was sent.

What INEC Said

One account of the session says Bayode answered a participant who said they represented MundX, an election-technology observatory, and asked whether INEC would preserve the metadata of results uploaded to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV). He was quoted as replying: “I can assure you those metadata will remain intact.”

He said he could not speak for earlier elections, but that INEC still holds the metadata for the elections in the Federal Capital Territory (the Abuja area) and in Ekiti and Osun, two Nigerian states. He was quoted as saying results uploaded in those votes showed greater consistency, with no discrepancies identified on the portal.

He added that the commission will not tamper with the raw data of uploaded results. That is a statement of intent by the commission, and independent observers have not yet been able to test it against 2027 data.

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In Plain English

IReV: INEC’s Result Viewing Portal, where images of the signed result sheets from each polling unit are posted for the public. Metadata: the hidden data attached to each upload. According to the roundtable discussion, it can show the time of upload, the device used and the location. Yiaga Africa: a Nigerian civil-society group that monitors elections and organised the roundtable. MundX: an election-technology observatory whose representative raised the question.

Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. File photo.

Why Observers Want the Metadata

The MundX participant said a review of results uploaded in earlier elections had allegedly found some uploads made as early as 5 a.m. on election day, before voting began. The same review allegedly found multiple results sent from the same mobile device.

The participant argued that such patterns raise concerns about irregularities and show why metadata must be preserved for independent scrutiny. These are allegations from one observer group, and the underlying review was not published at the roundtable.

The Big Picture: Why the Portal Matters

IReV exists so that citizens can compare the results INEC declares with images of the result sheets signed at each polling unit. During the presidential election of 25 February 2023, uploads to the portal stalled for hours.

Since then, disputes over what counts as the legal result have moved to the centre of Nigerian election debate. At the same roundtable, Bayode described two complementary records: the official paper result sheet, known as Form EC8A, and a digital transparency trail.

Preserved metadata would give observers a way to test uploads independently, whichever record a court treats as decisive. The commission’s pledge does not say whether the data will be published or only kept.

What It Means for You

Nigeria votes on Saturday 16 January 2027, which is 59 days from 18 November, so the technical rules for the count are being settled now. Readers who follow Nigerian risk, whether as investors, analysts or members of the diaspora, can expect any dispute to turn on the time, device and location records that INEC has now promised to keep.

If the metadata is kept and shared with observers, it gives outsiders a way to check claims of irregularity instead of trading accusations. If it is kept only inside INEC, the pledge is harder to verify.

What Is Not Known

Bayode was not reported to say how long the metadata will be stored or whether observers will get access to it. The metadata exchange comes from a single published account of the session, and we could not find it in other coverage.

What to Watch

INEC’s timetable sets the presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday 16 January 2027, with campaigning ending 24 hours before polling day. Governorship and state assembly elections follow on Saturday 6 February 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is IReV?

IReV is the INEC Result Viewing Portal, a website where images of polling-unit result sheets are published so the public can view them. Citizens can compare those images with the results INEC declares.

What is metadata on uploaded results?

Metadata is hidden data attached to a file, such as when it was uploaded, which device sent it and from where. Observers use it to check whether results were uploaded at plausible times and places.

What did INEC promise?

INEC’s ICT director, Lawrence Bayode, was quoted as saying metadata on results uploaded to IReV in 2027 “will remain intact” and that the commission will not tamper with raw data. No promise to publish it was reported.

When is Nigeria’s next presidential election?

INEC’s timetable sets the presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday 16 January 2027. Governorship and state assembly elections are set for Saturday 6 February 2027.

Sources Independent National Electoral Commission (https://inecnigeria.org): 2027 general election timetable; Yiaga Africa (https://yiaga.org): roundtable of 17 November 2026.

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