Borno Governor Offers Each Soldier US$37

File photo of farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria. Harvest-season farms like this are where bandits have struck in several states.

NIGERIA · SECURITY

Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria, announced N50,000 in naira (about US$37) in cash for each soldier preparing to deploy to Maiwa and Koshebe on Friday 13 November 2026. He made the announcement during a visit to the army’s 24 Task Force Brigade, a unit of the Nigerian Army, at its headquarters in Dikwa.

Maiwa and Koshebe are farming communities in a region where the jihadist group Boko Haram has waged an insurgency for years (see our explainer). The payment is aimed at strengthening security there, Zulum said.

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Key Facts What Governor Zulum announced N50,000 (about US$37) in cash for each soldier deploying to Maiwa and Koshebe.

Where Dikwa, Borno State, north-eastern Nigeria, at the 24 Task Force Brigade headquarters.

When Friday 13 November 2026.

Exchange rate N1 equals US$0.000745 at the 13 November 2026 market close.

Not known How many soldiers qualify, the total cost and when the money is paid.

A state governor is paying federal soldiers a cash bonus to guard two farming communities, and the move shows how far Borno leans on the army for farm-season security.

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What the Governor Announced

Zulum pledged continuous operational logistics and improved welfare support for the troops during the visit. The N50,000 payment is meant to reinforce security in Koshebe and Maiwa, he said.

The governor also wants measures to secure the Maiduguri–Mafa–Dikwa–Ngala highway, which links Maiduguri, the state capital, with communities in eastern Borno. He described the road as a strategic economic corridor for travel and trade.

The city gate at the entrance to Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital. Photo: Rio Times library

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Why Koshebe Carries Weight

In November 2020, armed men attacked rice-field workers at Koshebe, near Maiduguri. The United Nations called it the most violent attack on civilians in Nigeria that year, and the toll was given at different levels, from tens of civilians to more than 110.

Human Rights Watch, a New York-based rights group, attributed the attack to suspected Boko Haram insurgents. The new payment targets the soldiers who will be posted in that area.

What It Means for You

Nigeria’s army is a federal institution, so a cash bonus paid by a state government is an extra incentive on top of army pay. For readers following Nigeria’s security, it shows state governments in the north-east funding parts of the military effort themselves.

The announcement does not change the army’s orders or the security situation by itself. It is a welfare measure for troops, and its effect on safety in Koshebe and Maiwa is not yet measurable.

What Is Not Known

The number of soldiers who will receive the payment, the total cost and the payment date are not known. The details of the visit come from Nigerian news reports published on 13 November, and the army has not been quoted on the payment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will each soldier receive?

Zulum announced N50,000 for each soldier preparing to deploy, about US$37 at the 13 November 2026 market close. The total cost has not been stated.

Where will the soldiers be deployed?

To Maiwa and Koshebe, farming communities in Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria. The announcement was made at the army’s 24 Task Force Brigade, a unit of the Nigerian Army, at its headquarters in Dikwa.

Read more: Boko Haram and Nigeria’s jihadist war explained · Gombe governor says Boko Haram weakened, not defeated · Nigeria news

Sources Announcement by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, Dikwa, 13 November 2026 · United Nations News, 29 November 2020 · Human Rights Watch, 1 December 2020 · Naira exchange rate, 13 November 2026 market close.

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