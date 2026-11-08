Sudan Army Claims New Gains in Kordofan

A displaced woman in Darfur. Sudan has 8.6 million people displaced inside the country, on the UN migration agency's count. (Photo: "صورة لامرأة نازحة من الفاشر الي طويلة حيث ليس لها ماوى تاركن اولادها" by Ahmed 222222, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0.)

Published Sunday, 8 November, 10:30 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. Port Sudan) · Source: Sudan military statements, UNHCR, IOM, PolymarketSudan's army says it has taken a town in the Kordofan region, but nobody has confirmed it independently. Our Sudan war explainer gives the background to a conflict now in its fourth year.Key Facts

Who: Sudan's army and allied Darfur-based armed movements fighting as the Joint Force, against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudan's army and allied Darfur-based armed movements fighting as the Joint Force, against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). What: The army says it took Ayyal Bakhit after clashes, and its air defenses shot down an FH-95 (an armed drone) over the area earlier the same day.

The army says it took Ayyal Bakhit after clashes, and its air defenses shot down an FH-95 (an armed drone) over the area earlier the same day. Where: Al-Khuwei locality, West Kordofan state, near the North Kordofan border and north of the town of Al-Nuhud.

Al-Khuwei locality, West Kordofan state, near the North Kordofan border and north of the town of Al-Nuhud. When: Saturday, 7 November 2026. The source report does not state a time zone.

Saturday, 7 November 2026. The source report does not state a time zone. Humanitarian Need: About 15.4 million people need emergency shelter and household aid, but funding limits mean agencies can prioritise assistance for only about one in ten of them.

About 15.4 million people need emergency shelter and household aid, but funding limits mean agencies can prioritise assistance for only about one in ten of them. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 8% (8 November, 10:22 a.m. Eastern Time).

In plain English This story is part of our coverage of the sudan war. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Latest: Sudan Fuel Shortage Deepens Hunger Risk Get Sudan war alerts by email → Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have fought since April 2023. Kordofan, in the centre of the country, is where the front line is moving now.

Army Says It Took Ayyal Bakhit

Sudan's army and allied armed movements fighting as the Joint Force said they took control of Ayyal Bakhit in West Kordofan state on Saturday, 7 November, after clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The claim comes from unnamed military sources, and soldiers released videos announcing the capture.

Ayyal Bakhit lies in the northwestern part of Al-Khuwei locality, near the North Kordofan border and north of the town of Al-Nuhud. Earlier that day the army said its air defenses shot down an FH-95 drone over the area, without identifying who operated it.

The sources said the army is continuing to advance across North, West and South Kordofan, where fighting has intensified since 25 October. We found no RSF statement on the loss and no independent confirmation of the capture.

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A Week of Claimed Gains

On Thursday, 5 November, the army and the allied Joint Force said they had seized four areas in North and South Kordofan, destroying 40 RSF combat vehicles and capturing 43 others. Those figures are the army's own and have not been independently verified.

Military sources said troops regained Kazgeil and Abu Qaoud, near El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan. On Tuesday, 3 November, the army announced it had retaken Umm Marahik, also in Al-Khuwei locality, near the border between West and North Kordofan.

In recent weeks it has reported taking control of 11 areas in North Kordofan. Mutawakil Ali Abuja, spokesperson for the Sudanese Joint Forces, said his forces captured further areas on 5 November after fierce fighting.

Field sources also reported army gains at Al-Hammadi and Al-Dabibat in South Kordofan.

Port Sudan harbour on the Red Sea. File photo.

Shelter Gap Widens for the Displaced

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday, 6 November, that about 15.4 million people in Sudan need emergency shelter and basic household assistance. Funding limits mean agencies can prioritise assistance for only about one in ten of them.

IOM's Sudan chief, Mohamed Refaat, said the organization's warehouses had been emptied after it distributed more than 40,000 tons of supplies this year. Renewed clashes in South Kordofan have caused civilian casualties and displacement.

Ceasefire Odds and Diplomacy

We found no confirmed humanitarian truce as of November 2026. The RSF publicly accepted a truce proposal in November 2025, but the army had not signed on.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, prices an official ceasefire in Sudan by 31 December 2026 at 8%. About US$15,100 had been traded on this contract as of 8 November, 10:22 a.m. ET; the event's earlier ceasefire contracts have closed.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

A ceasefire priced at only 8% signals that traders see no near-term end to the fighting. That suggests the shelter and aid gap described above is likely to persist.

What Is Not Known

No independent source has confirmed the territorial claims or the vehicle figures, which come from the army and its allies. We also found no casualty figures for the Kordofan fighting.

We found no RSF statement on the recent losses, and the army did not say who operated the FH-95 drone. The first report of the capture carries a timestamp of 22:56 on 7 November without a time zone, so we cannot convert it to US Eastern Time.

On 1 November, senior army commander Yasir al-Atta said the army was advancing toward Darfur and Kordofan and accused the United Arab Emirates of backing the RSF. We found no UAE response and did not check its earlier denials.

We found no fixed date or time for the next talks, and no poll applies to this topic.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sudan's army claim on 7 November?

The army and allied Joint Force said they took Ayyal Bakhit in West Kordofan after clashes with the RSF. The claim comes from unnamed military sources and has not been independently confirmed.

Is there a ceasefire in Sudan?

We found no confirmed humanitarian truce as of November 2026. Polymarket prices a ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 8%, a bet and not a poll.

How many Sudanese need emergency shelter?

UNHCR and IOM said on 6 November that about 15.4 million people need emergency shelter and basic household assistance. Funding limits mean agencies can prioritise assistance for only about one in ten of them.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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