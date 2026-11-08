Sudan Army Claims New Gains in Kordofan

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.19% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.15% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.23% USD/PYG6,358▲ 6.40% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.77% USD/DOP60.59▲ 4.05% USD/CRC448.27▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.17% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.78% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.13▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.19% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 6.40% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.77% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 4.05% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.17% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Sudan Africa

Sudan Army Claims New Gains in Kordofan

By · · 5 min read
A displaced Sudanese woman sits in front of a straw and cloth shelter in Darfur.
A displaced woman in Darfur. Sudan has 8.6 million people displaced inside the country, on the UN migration agency's count. (Photo: "صورة لامرأة نازحة من الفاشر الي طويلة حيث ليس لها ماوى تاركن اولادها" by Ahmed 222222, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0.)

Published Sunday, 8 November, 10:30 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. Port Sudan) · Source: Sudan military statements, UNHCR, IOM, PolymarketSudan's army says it has taken a town in the Kordofan region, but nobody has confirmed it independently. Our Sudan war explainer gives the background to a conflict now in its fourth year.Key Facts

  • Who: Sudan's army and allied Darfur-based armed movements fighting as the Joint Force, against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
  • What: The army says it took Ayyal Bakhit after clashes, and its air defenses shot down an FH-95 (an armed drone) over the area earlier the same day.
  • Where: Al-Khuwei locality, West Kordofan state, near the North Kordofan border and north of the town of Al-Nuhud.
  • When: Saturday, 7 November 2026. The source report does not state a time zone.
  • Humanitarian Need: About 15.4 million people need emergency shelter and household aid, but funding limits mean agencies can prioritise assistance for only about one in ten of them.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 8% (8 November, 10:22 a.m. Eastern Time).

In plain English

This story is part of our coverage of the sudan war. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Latest: Sudan Fuel Shortage Deepens Hunger Risk

Get Sudan war alerts by email →

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have fought since April 2023. Kordofan, in the centre of the country, is where the front line is moving now.

Army Says It Took Ayyal Bakhit

Sudan's army and allied armed movements fighting as the Joint Force said they took control of Ayyal Bakhit in West Kordofan state on Saturday, 7 November, after clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The claim comes from unnamed military sources, and soldiers released videos announcing the capture.

Ayyal Bakhit lies in the northwestern part of Al-Khuwei locality, near the North Kordofan border and north of the town of Al-Nuhud. Earlier that day the army said its air defenses shot down an FH-95 drone over the area, without identifying who operated it.

The sources said the army is continuing to advance across North, West and South Kordofan, where fighting has intensified since 25 October. We found no RSF statement on the loss and no independent confirmation of the capture.

A Week of Claimed Gains

On Thursday, 5 November, the army and the allied Joint Force said they had seized four areas in North and South Kordofan, destroying 40 RSF combat vehicles and capturing 43 others. Those figures are the army's own and have not been independently verified.

Military sources said troops regained Kazgeil and Abu Qaoud, near El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan. On Tuesday, 3 November, the army announced it had retaken Umm Marahik, also in Al-Khuwei locality, near the border between West and North Kordofan.

In recent weeks it has reported taking control of 11 areas in North Kordofan. Mutawakil Ali Abuja, spokesperson for the Sudanese Joint Forces, said his forces captured further areas on 5 November after fierce fighting.

Field sources also reported army gains at Al-Hammadi and Al-Dabibat in South Kordofan.

Port Sudan harbour with container cranes
Port Sudan harbour on the Red Sea. File photo.

Shelter Gap Widens for the Displaced

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday, 6 November, that about 15.4 million people in Sudan need emergency shelter and basic household assistance. Funding limits mean agencies can prioritise assistance for only about one in ten of them.

IOM's Sudan chief, Mohamed Refaat, said the organization's warehouses had been emptied after it distributed more than 40,000 tons of supplies this year. Renewed clashes in South Kordofan have caused civilian casualties and displacement.

Ceasefire Odds and Diplomacy

We found no confirmed humanitarian truce as of November 2026. The RSF publicly accepted a truce proposal in November 2025, but the army had not signed on.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, prices an official ceasefire in Sudan by 31 December 2026 at 8%. About US$15,100 had been traded on this contract as of 8 November, 10:22 a.m. ET; the event's earlier ceasefire contracts have closed.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

A ceasefire priced at only 8% signals that traders see no near-term end to the fighting. That suggests the shelter and aid gap described above is likely to persist.

What Is Not Known

No independent source has confirmed the territorial claims or the vehicle figures, which come from the army and its allies. We also found no casualty figures for the Kordofan fighting.

We found no RSF statement on the recent losses, and the army did not say who operated the FH-95 drone. The first report of the capture carries a timestamp of 22:56 on 7 November without a time zone, so we cannot convert it to US Eastern Time.

On 1 November, senior army commander Yasir al-Atta said the army was advancing toward Darfur and Kordofan and accused the United Arab Emirates of backing the RSF. We found no UAE response and did not check its earlier denials.

We found no fixed date or time for the next talks, and no poll applies to this topic.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sudan's army claim on 7 November?

The army and allied Joint Force said they took Ayyal Bakhit in West Kordofan after clashes with the RSF. The claim comes from unnamed military sources and has not been independently confirmed.

Is there a ceasefire in Sudan?

We found no confirmed humanitarian truce as of November 2026. Polymarket prices a ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 8%, a bet and not a poll.

How many Sudanese need emergency shelter?

UNHCR and IOM said on 6 November that about 15.4 million people need emergency shelter and basic household assistance. Funding limits mean agencies can prioritise assistance for only about one in ten of them.


The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

Horn of Africa and the Red Sea

All Horn of Africa news, explainers and odds →
Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.
Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy.
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Zuma's party disputes Durban's vote”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Ayyal Bakhit humanitarian aid Kordofan Polymarket Port Sudan RSF sudan Sudan war

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.