Key Market Events for the Week of November 9–13, 2026

Rio Times Markets · The Week Ahead

Key Facts Inflation Mexico and Colombia report consumer prices on Monday, the United States on Tuesday, Brazil and Argentina on Thursday.

Central bank Peru’s central bank, the Banco Central de Reserva del Perú, announces its interest rate decision on Thursday, with 4.25 per cent the previous rate.

Argentina Monday 9 November is a national holiday for Pope Leo XIV’s visit, and 10 and 11 November are holidays in parts of the country.

US holiday Wednesday 11 November is Veterans Day, a US federal holiday honouring military veterans, when SIFMA recommends US bond markets stay shut all day.

Brazil Brazil’s central bank publishes the minutes of its rate meeting on Tuesday, and consumer prices on Thursday.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money prediction platform, prices Brazil’s 2026 inflation at 5.00 to 5.49 per cent with a 43.2 per cent chance (as of 8 November 2026, 3.01 a.m. ET).

This is a week for prices: Mexico, Colombia, the United States, Brazil and Argentina report inflation, and Peru’s central bank sets its interest rate on Thursday.

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A week of global data and central-bank decisions for investors in Latin America. (File photo: the New York Stock Exchange trading floor.)

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The calendar below comes from a market-data feed and lists consensus forecasts, meaning the average analyst expectation, next to the previous reading. The inflation rows for Mexico, Colombia and the United States show monthly changes, while Brazil and Argentina show annual rates.

Mexico opens the week with consumer prices on Monday. The United States reports inflation on Tuesday, and Brazil and Argentina follow on Thursday.

Three Themes for the Week

Inflation is the main theme, because price data in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia tell investors how long interest rates may stay high. Central banks supply the second theme: Peru decides on Thursday, and Brazil’s central bank minutes on Tuesday show how its policymakers reasoned at their last meeting.

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The United States sets the tone for the dollar, with consumer prices on Tuesday, jobless claims on Thursday and producer prices on Friday.

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The Week, Day by Day

Monday, November 9, 2026

Mexico’s consumer and producer price figures are the main events, followed late in the evening by Colombian inflation. Argentina is closed for a national holiday for the Pope’s visit, so its markets are quiet.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 11.30 am Brazil Brazil central bank Focus survey (weekly poll of economists) — — 12.00 pm Mexico Inflation Rate 0.5 0.42 12.00 pm Mexico Producer Price Index 4.2 4.05 LatAm 11.00 pm Colombia Inflation Rate 0.3 0.37 World 1.00 am Philippines GDP Growth Rate 1.2 0.6 World 1.30 am China Inflation Rate 0.8 0.9 World 3.00 am Bangladesh Inflation Rate 2 1.12

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

The United States reports consumer prices, which drives the dollar for the rest of the week. Brazil’s central bank also publishes the minutes of its last interest-rate meeting, and Argentina observes holidays in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba province.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 11.00 am Brazil Brazil central bank rate committee (Copom) minutes — — 1.30 pm United States Inflation Rate 0.3 0.6 Europe 5.30 am Netherlands Inflation Rate 0.7 0.1 Europe 6.30 am France Unemployment Rate 8.3 8.3 World 3.00 am China Balance of Trade Yuan 859 905.97 World 6.30 am Egypt Inflation Rate 1 1.3 World 7.00 am Norway Inflation Rate 3.8 3.4 World 7.00 am Denmark Inflation Rate 2.1 2.2 World 7.30 am Hungary Inflation Rate 1.9 1.6 World 8.30 am Sweden Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes — — World 10.00 am Greece Inflation Rate 0.5 2.1 World 1.00 pm Ukraine Inflation Rate 10.9 10

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

The calendar is light, with Mexican industrial production the main Latin American release. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the US bond-industry group, recommends that bond markets close all day for Veterans Day, while the New York Stock Exchange stays open.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 12.00 pm Mexico Industrial Production 0.5 0.69 LatAm 2.45 am El Salvador Inflation Rate 3.8 3.6 LatAm 10.00 pm El Salvador Producer Price Index 3.6 3.42 World 12.00 am New Zealand New Zealand central bank press conference — — World 7.00 am Thailand Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes — — World 11.00 am Ireland Inflation Rate 0.5 0.2

Thursday, November 12, 2026

This is the busiest day, with Brazil’s inflation, Argentina’s inflation, Peru’s rate decision and US jobless claims. Argentina’s inflation figure is listed for the afternoon, shortly before regional markets close.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 12.00 pm Brazil Inflation Rate 4.7 4.58 LatAm 7.00 pm Argentina Inflation Rate 33.2 33.4 LatAm n/a Peru Interest Rate Decision — 4.25 1.30 pm United States Initial Jobless Claims 195 189 7.00 pm United States Budget Balance -298 -27 Europe 7.00 am United Kingdom GDP Growth Rate 0.7 0.5 World 2.00 am Jordan Inflation Rate 3.2 2.73 World 7.00 am Romania Inflation Rate 0.7 0.77 World 10.30 am India Inflation Rate 0.4 0.69 World 1.00 pm Romania Interest Rate Decision 6.5 6.5

Friday, November 13, 2026

The day is quieter for Latin America, so US producer prices, the factory-gate price index, close the week. Mexico’s Buen Fin shopping weekend also starts.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 1.30 pm United States Producer Price Index 6.1 6.3 Europe 7.45 am France CPI (not seasonally adjusted) — 0.4 10.00 am Euro area Employment Change 0.2 0.1 10.00 am Euro area Balance of Trade -4.5 -16.1 World 6.00 am Finland Inflation Rate 3.2 2.5 World 7.00 am Turkey Inflation Rate 29.65 29.63 World 8.30 am Poland GDP Growth Rate 3.7 3.9 World 4.00 pm Russia Inflation Rate 7.1 6.3 World 4.00 pm Russia GDP Growth Rate 1 1.3

All times UTC, on the twelve-hour clock. Cons. means consensus forecast, the average analyst expectation, and Prior means the previous reading.

Consensus and prior are as published by the data provider; a dash means no forecast was published. Times are UTC.

The Week in Context

Consumer prices matter to investors because they shape what central banks do next. Higher inflation than expected can delay rate cuts and support a currency, while lower inflation tends to do the opposite.

Brazil’s central bank is the Banco Central do Brasil, Mexico’s is Banxico, and Peru’s is the Banco Central de Reserva del Perú. Each publishes minutes or decisions on its own schedule, which is why the dates above differ by country.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform where users trade real money on outcomes, prices Brazil’s 2026 annual inflation most likely at 5.00 to 5.49 per cent, with a 43.2 per cent chance. The 5.50 to 5.99 per cent range trades at 31.6 per cent and 4.50 to 4.99 per cent at 9.6 per cent, on US$212,165 of trading (as of 8 November 2026, 3.01 a.m. ET).

These prices are bets, not polls, and they will move after Brazil’s official inflation figure on Thursday. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The Bottom Line

For investors in Latin America, Thursday is the day to watch, with Brazilian and Argentine inflation and Peru’s rate decision. Monday’s Mexican prices and Tuesday’s US prices set the mood beforehand.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Mexico report inflation this week?

Mexico’s consumer price figure is listed for Monday 9 November at noon UTC, with producer prices at the same time.

When does Peru decide interest rates?

The feed lists Peru’s interest rate decision on Thursday 12 November. The previous rate was 4.25 per cent.

Are US markets open on Wednesday 11 November?

The New York Stock Exchange is open. SIFMA recommends that US bond markets close all day for Veterans Day.

Sources: RT economic calendar, Banco Central de Reserva del Perú, Brazilian statistics office IBGE, US Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is news, not investment advice.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error