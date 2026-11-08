Mexico Farmers Plan Nationwide Road Blockade

A toll plaza on the Mexico City-Puebla motorway at Huejotzingo, in a photo taken on 19 October 2025 (Photo: Luisalvaz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MEXICO · TRADE

Mexican farmers have announced a national mobilisation, with highway blockades, for Tuesday 17 November 2026. They say the federal agriculture ministry (known as Sader) cancelled at the last minute a round of talks that had been set for Friday 6 November.

For US readers, the blockades matter because trucks are a main channel for trade between Mexico and the United States, and the states involved include the Bajío, Mexico’s central manufacturing and farming belt, and Michoacán, a major source of US avocado imports. Organisers have not yet said which roads they will block.

Key Facts Who Farmers in Guanajuato and other states, including the Confederación Agropecuaria de México, a farm-sector group.

What They plan a national mobilisation and highway blockades on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Why The agriculture ministry cancelled talks set for Friday 6 November, they say.

Their demands Better crop prices, pending subsidy payments and relief from high production costs.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Farmers Announced

Farm groups from Guanajuato, Querétaro, Michoacán, Jalisco, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Campeche and other states said they will take to the federal roads on 17 November. They said the move responds to the lack of agreements and to the sudden cancellation of the talks with Sader that had been agreed for 6 November.

Representatives of the sector said the cancellation came at the last minute, when many participants had already paid for travel. They said no agreements have been reached in six months of negotiations.

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What They Want

The Confederación Agropecuaria de México, a farm-sector group that backs the call, listed three central demands. They are better marketing prices to protect harvests, payment of overdue subsidies and incentives, and solutions to high production costs.

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The organisations say the talks have produced no results. They have not yet said where they will gather, at what time they will start or which roads they will block.

Why Trade Watchers Care

Farmers and transport workers held large blockades in November 2025, when Mexico’s interior ministry (Segob) counted 29 blockades in 17 states on 24 November. Such protests can slow freight on the highways that link Mexican factories and farms to US border crossings.

It is not yet clear whether the farmers plan total road closures, partial closures or slow-moving convoys of vehicles and machinery. That difference decides how much freight would be delayed.

What It Means for You

If you ship goods through Mexico or drive in the Bajío region, check road conditions before 17 November and allow extra time for deliveries. Travellers in the states named should expect possible delays on federal highways that day.

For US buyers of Mexican produce, short blockades would more likely delay trucks than cut supply. A long closure could affect fresh fruit and vegetables.

What Is Not Known

The exact roads, times and length of the blockades have not been announced. Whether the agriculture ministry will reopen talks before 17 November is also not known.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Do Mexican Farmers Plan to Block Highways?

They announced a national mobilisation for Tuesday 17 November 2026. Organisers have not yet named the roads.

Why Are Mexican Farmers Protesting?

They say the agriculture ministry cancelled talks that were set for 6 November. They add that six months of negotiation have produced no agreement.

What Do the Farmers Want?

They want better crop prices and payment of overdue subsidies. They also want relief from high production costs.

Will the Blockades Affect US Trade?

Possibly, because trucks are a main channel for trade between Mexico and the US. The planned routes are not yet known.

Sources: Statements of the Confederación Agropecuaria de México and farm organisations, 7 November 2026; Mexico’s agriculture ministry (Sader), talks scheduled for 6 November; Mexico’s interior ministry (Segob) tally of blockades, 24 November 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error