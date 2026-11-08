Peru’s Huaraz Floods After Hail and Rain

Peru: Weather

Heavy rain, hail and a huaico, an Andean mudslide or flash flood, hit Huaraz in Peru’s Áncash region on Friday 6 November 2026, regional officials said on Saturday. Huaraz is the gateway city to the Cordillera Blanca, a mountain range popular with trekkers.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Environment story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. Flooded streets, hail and a huaico (Andean mudslide or flash flood) hit Huaraz, capital of Peru’s Áncash region. —When. Friday 6 November 2026, with light to heavy rain forecast to continue until Sunday 8 November. —Damage. One adobe home damaged, a school court flooded, about one kilometre of road damaged, a motorcycle and vendors’ goods swept away. —Casualties. None reported in the official information we read; the full toll is still unconfirmed.

What Happened

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre of Áncash (COER Áncash), the regional body that coordinates disaster response, reported flooded streets in Huaraz after the storm of Friday afternoon. It also reported a huaico, a sudden flow of water, mud and stones down a mountain slope, which damaged about one kilometre of the Piedras Azules to Huaraz road near Vista Alegre and restricted traffic there.

In the Tacllán area, a family home built of adobe, or sun-dried clay brick, with a corrugated-metal roof was damaged. The family stayed in the undamaged rooms while cleaning up.

The sports court of the Antonio Raimondi school was flooded. The Huaraz office of the national police criminal investigation division, known as DIVINCRI, reported water leaks.

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In Independencia, a district of Huaraz province, torrential rain with hail flooded streets and shops. The current swept away a motorcycle and street vendors’ goods, according to images shared on social media.

COER Áncash warned that light to heavy rain would continue. It has not given a count of affected families in the information we read.

File photo. The city of Huaraz below the Cordillera Blanca peaks. Photo: 68hgzujv, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why It Matters

Peru’s Andean highlands are prone to huaicos whenever intense rain falls on steep, saturated slopes. Mud and floodwater can cut roads and damage homes within minutes.

The national weather service, SENAMHI, said rain would continue in the Áncash highlands until Sunday 8 November 2026. Regional officials also forecast gusts of wind and lightning.

Huaraz is also the base for visits to Huascarán National Park, home to Peru’s highest peak. Many foreign trekkers pass through the city on the way to the Cordillera Blanca trails.

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We found no report of a closure of the park or the trails. Visitors should check conditions with local operators and official notices before travelling.

Huaraz lies in the Callejón de Huaylas, a long Andean valley below the Cordillera Blanca. Heavy rain on its slopes can raise water levels quickly.

COER Áncash advised residents to stay away from rivers and slopes, to check roofs and to clear drains. Those steps matter most in neighbourhoods built close to streams and hillsides.

What Is Not Known

No deaths, injuries or missing people were reported in the information we read. The full extent of damage has not been published.

It is not clear how many homes, shops or vehicles were affected across Huaraz and Independencia. The value of lost goods is also unknown.

We could not confirm whether this rain marks the formal start of the 2026–27 rainy season, so we make no such claim. How long the Piedras Azules road stays restricted is also unknown.

The condition of roads, water supply and access to the mountain trails after the storm has not been reported. Any disruption to visitors is unconfirmed.

Officials have not said whether local authorities will declare an emergency in the affected districts. No estimate of the cost of the damage has been published.

What It Means for You

If you plan to visit Huaraz or the Cordillera Blanca in the coming days, expect unsettled mountain weather. Storms and hail can make streets and trails slippery.

Travellers can follow the daily emergency reports of INDECI, Peru’s civil defence institute, and the SENAMHI warnings for Áncash. Local operators can say which routes are open.

Anyone with family or business ties in Huaraz should rely on official channels. Social media clips of floods can be hard to date.

For now, the reported damage is local, and the road damage is the largest item. More detail should follow as emergency teams survey the area.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a huaico?

A huaico is a sudden flow of water, mud and rocks down an Andean valley or slope, usually after heavy rain. It can flood streets and damage homes quickly.

Is it safe to visit Huaraz now?

The reports we read describe local flooding, not a closure of the city. Check SENAMHI warnings, INDECI reports and local tour operators before travelling to the mountains.

Sources Regional Emergency Operations Centre of Áncash (COER Áncash); National Weather Service of Peru (SENAMHI); National Civil Defence Institute (INDECI).