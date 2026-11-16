Archive photo: crowds with French flags near the Louvre in Paris.

Published Monday, 16 November, 12:35 p.m. ET (18:35 Paris) · Source: French unions, Paris police prefecture, Polymarket

Paris: France’s public-sector unions will hold a second one-day strike on Tuesday, 17 November, after pay talks with the government brought no change to the pay freeze. A march crosses eastern Paris at 2 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET), and 17 metro and RER stations are due to close; background: why France is in crisis.

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The strike follows a nationwide strike day on 5 November. The CFDT, a major union confederation, joined the strike call on 13 November.

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Key Facts What. Second one-day public-sector strike after 5 November, with a Paris march and rail disruption.

When. Tuesday, 17 November 2026. Paris march leaves at 2 p.m. Paris time, 8 a.m. ET.

Where. Paris, from Place de la Nation to Place d’Italie, two squares in the east and south of the city.

Travel. 17 metro and RER stations close from 11 a.m.; some Paris-area suburban trains run at two in three.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: Marine Le Pen 46.5% to win the 2027 presidency (US$176 million traded, 12:22 p.m. ET, 16 Nov).

This story is part of our coverage of the France protests. Why France is protesting, strike dates, curfews and the 2027 race are in our dossier. Latest: France Arrests 404 as Protest Crowds Shrink

France’s public-sector unions walk out again on Tuesday over pay, with a Paris march and station closures expected.

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In plain English The CGT is France’s large left-wing union confederation. The “intersyndicale” is the alliance of public-sector unions that calls strikes together. Public-sector pay is set by the government, which is why these strikes target the state budget.

Unions Call a Second Strike Day

The CGT, led by Sophie Binet, urges a generalised strike and marches across France. It demands higher wages, pensions and civil-service pay, and a different state and Social Security budget for 2027.

The public-sector alliance groups six unions: the CGT, UNSA, FSU, Solidaires, CFE-CGC and FA-FP. The FO confederation is not part of it.

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Paris March and Expected Disruption

Unions first proposed a march from Les Invalides, a landmark on the Left Bank, to Place d’Italie. Police approved a route from Place de la Nation to Place d’Italie, and the march departs at 2 p.m. Paris time, or 8 a.m. ET.

At the police prefecture’s request, 17 metro and RER stations close from 11 a.m., including Étoile, Concorde, Invalides and Austerlitz. Nation and Place d’Italie stay open.

CGT, SUD-Rail and CFDT rail unions called a joint strike for 17 November. Transilien, the Paris-area suburban rail network, expects two of three trains on part of RER D and lines J, N and R, while RER A, B, C and E run normally.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an online prediction-market exchange, traders valued Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally party, at 46.5% to win the 2027 French presidency, ahead of David Lisnard, the mayor of Cannes (16.0%), and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the veteran left-wing leader (about 14%). The market has traded about US$176 million; prices read at 12:22 p.m. ET on 16 November.

These prices are bets, not polls, and can move within minutes. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Pay Dispute Behind the Strike

On 9 November, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu held a social conference with unions and employers at Matignon, his official seat. Public-sector unions want the civil-service pay base indexed to inflation, and Lecornu has confirmed the freeze for 2027.

Eight public-sector unions met Lecornu on 13 November. The next meeting is set for 11 December.

What It Means for US Readers

Visitors in Paris should expect road closures and closed stations along and around the march route. SNCF, the national rail operator, notifies passengers directly when trains are cancelled.

What Is Not Known

Expected turnout is unknown, and we found no poll on the strike. Full SNCF and RATP (Paris public transport operator) traffic forecasts for 17 November were not available to us.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the French strike and where does the Paris march start?

The strike is on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. The Paris march leaves Place de la Nation at 2 p.m. Paris time, which is 8 a.m. ET.

Will the Paris metro run during the strike?

Services are expected to run, but 17 metro and RER stations close from 11 a.m. at the police prefecture’s request. Nation and Place d’Italie stay open.

Which trains are most likely to be affected?

Rail unions called a joint strike. Transilien expects two of three trains on part of RER D and lines J, N and R.

What are the unions demanding?

Higher wages, pensions and civil-service pay, indexing of the pay base to inflation, and a different 2027 state and Social Security budget.

Sources: French union statements (CGT civil-service federation), Paris police prefecture, Polymarket, The Rio Times France in Turmoil dossier.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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