Brazil Fuel-Tax Suspect Tied to Texas Plant
Crime and Justice: Brazil
A Brazilian fuel tycoon wanted in a huge tax case is linked to a Texas gas business, yet nobody can say where he is. Ricardo Magro, owner of Refit, a Rio de Janeiro refinery group, is a suspect, not a convicted man, in a case in which Brazil’s federal tax-debt agency, PGFN, counts about R$50 billion (US$8.8 billion) of unpaid tax, at R$5.67 per US$ (market close, 16 November 2026).
For US readers the link is concrete: a Texas local newspaper investigation published on 26 February 2025 tied a Houston gas business running East Texas plants to Magro. A Brazilian television investigation of 15 November 2026 added Florida and Oklahoma claims we could not confirm.
Key Facts
- Who. Ricardo Magro, owner of Brazilian refinery group Refit, is wanted by Brazil in a fuel-tax fraud case.
- Status. Suspect, not convicted; court-ordered alert via Interpol, the world police body; whereabouts unknown.
- US link. A Texas gas business is linked to Magro by a 2025 newspaper investigation; no US freeze is public.
- Unconfirmed. Florida homes, cars and an Oklahoma bitcoin farm come from a television report and are unconfirmed.
- Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
The documented US link is a Texas gas business tied to Magro. Reports of Florida and Oklahoma assets come from a television broadcast and remain unconfirmed.
What Brazil Says Magro Did
On 15 May 2026, Supreme Federal Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered Magro’s preventive arrest in Operation Sem Refino, a Federal Police (PF) operation against a fuel fraud in Rio de Janeiro. The decision also put him on Interpol’s Red Notice list, an alert asking police worldwide to find a wanted person, with a view to his future extradition.
On 11 November 2026 Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors (MPRJ) ran Operation Charon, a raid on the Refit group, and did not find Magro, with 14 arrest warrants, five to be served abroad, and at least nine people detained in the first hours. The federal tax-debt agency PGFN puts the group’s tax debts at about R$50 billion (US$8.8 billion).
Refit’s court-supervised restructuring, which began in 2015, was turned into bankruptcy on 31 August 2026 by the 5th Business Court, a Rio de Janeiro state bankruptcy court. The ruling also covered three other companies of the group.
Where His US Footprint Is Documented
A company press release of 7 December 2020 announced that Third Coast Midstream, a Texas pipeline and gas-processing company, sold its East Texas gathering and processing business, a 710-mile system with three gas plants, to J. Global Energy Midstream LLC, a Houston company. The release does not name Magro.
A Texas local newspaper investigation published on 26 February 2025 reported that the Longview Gas Plant was acquired in 2020 by J. Global Energy Midstream, a Houston company, which it described as controlled by Ricardo Magro. It also reported that OSHA, the US workplace-safety agency, fined the company more than US$43,000 for three serious violations after a fatal fire at one of its compressor stations in 2023.
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What One Broadcast Reported
A Brazilian television investigation broadcast on 15 November 2026 reported, citing public documents, nine properties and at least 20 companies in Florida tied to the family, plus 13 luxury cars in Florida tied to Magro and his family. It also reported an Oklahoma bitcoin mining farm bought in 2021 for US$450,000.
We could not confirm these items in public records. Treat them as claims, not findings.
Why a US Seizure Is Not Simple
A Red Notice is an alert, not an arrest warrant in the United States. The 15 May 2026 decision by Moraes asks for Magro’s future extradition to Brazil, from a country that is not named.
In general, a freeze of Florida or Texas assets would need a US court and a Brazilian request for legal assistance, and a Brazilian court order does not bind a US court. We have seen no sign that either step has happened.
After a São Paulo police operation against Refit-group companies on 13 December 2024, Magro’s spokespeople said, in our translation: “There is no tax evasion and all facts will be clarified in court.” They described the allegations as a clear defamation campaign.
What Is Not Known
Where Magro is remains unconfirmed. Reports in May placed him in Miami and then in Portugal from the end of 2025, while investigators suspect Spain.
In the sources we reviewed, no US Department of Justice, court or agency has commented on Magro, and we found no US asset freeze or Brazilian extradition request to the United States. No court date for his extradition or the Charon case is public, and we found no defence statement on the US assets.
What It Means for US Readers
For most Americans the direct effect is small. Those closest are US property and finance counterparties of companies tied to the family, and the question is whether Brazilian and US legal cooperation will be used.
Readers who follow Brazil’s fuel sector can find related reporting on gasoline tax relief in our Brazil coverage. Nothing here is advice.
In Plain English
Refit is a Brazilian refinery group owned by Ricardo Magro. Its Manguinhos refinery sits in Rio de Janeiro.
STF and PF: The STF is Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court. The PF is the Federal Police.
MPRJ and Red Notice: The MPRJ is the Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors’ office. A Red Notice is an Interpol alert asking police worldwide to locate a wanted person.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Ricardo Magro?
Magro owns the Refit refinery group and is a suspect, not a convicted person, in a Brazilian fuel-tax fraud case. Supreme Federal Court minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered his preventive arrest on 15 May 2026.
Is there an international arrest warrant?
Moraes’s 15 May 2026 decision put Magro’s name on Interpol’s Red Notice list, an alert for wanted people. A Red Notice is not an arrest warrant in the United States.
Which US assets are confirmed?
A company press release of 7 December 2020 names J. Global Energy Midstream as buyer of East Texas gas assets. A Texas local newspaper investigation published on 26 February 2025 links that company to Magro.
Where is Magro now?
His whereabouts are not confirmed, and reports differ. Reports in May said he moved to Portugal at the end of 2025, while investigators suspect he may be in Spain.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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