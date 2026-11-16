Crime and Justice: Brazil

A Brazilian fuel tycoon wanted in a huge tax case is linked to a Texas gas business, yet nobody can say where he is. Ricardo Magro, owner of Refit, a Rio de Janeiro refinery group, is a suspect, not a convicted man, in a case in which Brazil’s federal tax-debt agency, PGFN, counts about R$50 billion (US$8.8 billion) of unpaid tax, at R$5.67 per US$ (market close, 16 November 2026).

For US readers the link is concrete: a Texas local newspaper investigation published on 26 February 2025 tied a Houston gas business running East Texas plants to Magro. A Brazilian television investigation of 15 November 2026 added Florida and Oklahoma claims we could not confirm.

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Key Facts Who. Ricardo Magro, owner of Brazilian refinery group Refit, is wanted by Brazil in a fuel-tax fraud case.

Status. Suspect, not convicted; court-ordered alert via Interpol, the world police body; whereabouts unknown.

US link. A Texas gas business is linked to Magro by a 2025 newspaper investigation; no US freeze is public.

Unconfirmed. Florida homes, cars and an Oklahoma bitcoin farm come from a television report and are unconfirmed.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The documented US link is a Texas gas business tied to Magro. Reports of Florida and Oklahoma assets come from a television broadcast and remain unconfirmed.

What Brazil Says Magro Did

On 15 May 2026, Supreme Federal Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered Magro’s preventive arrest in Operation Sem Refino, a Federal Police (PF) operation against a fuel fraud in Rio de Janeiro. The decision also put him on Interpol’s Red Notice list, an alert asking police worldwide to find a wanted person, with a view to his future extradition.

On 11 November 2026 Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors (MPRJ) ran Operation Charon, a raid on the Refit group, and did not find Magro, with 14 arrest warrants, five to be served abroad, and at least nine people detained in the first hours. The federal tax-debt agency PGFN puts the group’s tax debts at about R$50 billion (US$8.8 billion).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Refit’s court-supervised restructuring, which began in 2015, was turned into bankruptcy on 31 August 2026 by the 5th Business Court, a Rio de Janeiro state bankruptcy court. The ruling also covered three other companies of the group.

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Where His US Footprint Is Documented

A company press release of 7 December 2020 announced that Third Coast Midstream, a Texas pipeline and gas-processing company, sold its East Texas gathering and processing business, a 710-mile system with three gas plants, to J. Global Energy Midstream LLC, a Houston company. The release does not name Magro.

A Texas local newspaper investigation published on 26 February 2025 reported that the Longview Gas Plant was acquired in 2020 by J. Global Energy Midstream, a Houston company, which it described as controlled by Ricardo Magro. It also reported that OSHA, the US workplace-safety agency, fined the company more than US$43,000 for three serious violations after a fatal fire at one of its compressor stations in 2023.

File photo of the federal courthouse in downtown Miami. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41

-1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 20% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% EUR / BRL 6.37 +2.14% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.75 -0.75% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.45% AZZA3 Materials +1.33% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.51% ABEV3 Financials -1.46% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.53% ENEV3 Energy -1.95% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials -2.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

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10,525.26

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S&P MERVAL Argentina

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — USD/BRL 5.79 +0.11% +9.34% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.02 -2.83% +33.88% 45.30 45.39 43.65 30,506,700 VALE3 60.70 -4.41% -6.93% 63.50 62.95 60.70 22,600,000 ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% +5.56% 42.27 42.30 41.04 15,671,600 BBDC4 14.23 -2.00% -26.35% 14.52 14.52 14.11 37,732,200 BBAS3 14.95 -0.99% -33.56% 15.10 15.14 14.57 70,779,600 B3SA3 14.81 -0.54% +4.59% 14.89 14.84 14.53 24,177,300 ABEV3 15.87 +0.51% +15.33% 15.79 15.97 15.69 27,761,200 WEGE3 50.40 -1.77% +14.62% 51.31 50.82 50.30 5,440,500 PRIO3 62.63 -1.06% +57.16% 63.30 63.47 62.14 3,707,600 SUZB3 55.50 +1.33% +14.43% 54.77 55.94 54.50 5,552,900 RENT3 29.31 -2.53% -32.11% 30.07 29.51 28.92 13,462,200 AZZA3 16.14 +1.45% -44.42% 15.91 16.14 15.79 4,687,800 CSNA3 3.68 -1.08% -55.93% 3.72 3.78 3.60 27,831,000 GGBR4 24.60 -0.53% +31.55% 24.73 24.81 24.30 5,208,900 ENEV3 26.40 -1.53% +36.15% 26.81 26.90 26.19 9,790,700 Largest moves today VALE3

60.70

-4.41% PETR4

44.02

-2.83% RENT3

29.31

-2.53% ITUB4

41.30

-2.29% BBDC4

14.23

-2.00% IBOV

169,295.41

-1.83% WEGE3

50.40

-1.77% ENEV3

26.40

-1.53% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Real Falls 2% as Brazil Fiscal Worries Grow Read →

What One Broadcast Reported

A Brazilian television investigation broadcast on 15 November 2026 reported, citing public documents, nine properties and at least 20 companies in Florida tied to the family, plus 13 luxury cars in Florida tied to Magro and his family. It also reported an Oklahoma bitcoin mining farm bought in 2021 for US$450,000.

We could not confirm these items in public records. Treat them as claims, not findings.

Why a US Seizure Is Not Simple

A Red Notice is an alert, not an arrest warrant in the United States. The 15 May 2026 decision by Moraes asks for Magro’s future extradition to Brazil, from a country that is not named.

In general, a freeze of Florida or Texas assets would need a US court and a Brazilian request for legal assistance, and a Brazilian court order does not bind a US court. We have seen no sign that either step has happened.

After a São Paulo police operation against Refit-group companies on 13 December 2024, Magro’s spokespeople said, in our translation: “There is no tax evasion and all facts will be clarified in court.” They described the allegations as a clear defamation campaign.

What Is Not Known

Where Magro is remains unconfirmed. Reports in May placed him in Miami and then in Portugal from the end of 2025, while investigators suspect Spain.

In the sources we reviewed, no US Department of Justice, court or agency has commented on Magro, and we found no US asset freeze or Brazilian extradition request to the United States. No court date for his extradition or the Charon case is public, and we found no defence statement on the US assets.

What It Means for US Readers

For most Americans the direct effect is small. Those closest are US property and finance counterparties of companies tied to the family, and the question is whether Brazilian and US legal cooperation will be used.

Readers who follow Brazil’s fuel sector can find related reporting on gasoline tax relief in our Brazil coverage. Nothing here is advice.

In Plain English

Refit is a Brazilian refinery group owned by Ricardo Magro. Its Manguinhos refinery sits in Rio de Janeiro. STF and PF: The STF is Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court. The PF is the Federal Police. MPRJ and Red Notice: The MPRJ is the Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors’ office. A Red Notice is an Interpol alert asking police worldwide to locate a wanted person.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ricardo Magro?

Magro owns the Refit refinery group and is a suspect, not a convicted person, in a Brazilian fuel-tax fraud case. Supreme Federal Court minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered his preventive arrest on 15 May 2026.

Is there an international arrest warrant?

Moraes’s 15 May 2026 decision put Magro’s name on Interpol’s Red Notice list, an alert for wanted people. A Red Notice is not an arrest warrant in the United States.

Which US assets are confirmed?

A company press release of 7 December 2020 names J. Global Energy Midstream as buyer of East Texas gas assets. A Texas local newspaper investigation published on 26 February 2025 links that company to Magro.

Where is Magro now?

His whereabouts are not confirmed, and reports differ. Reports in May said he moved to Portugal at the end of 2025, while investigators suspect he may be in Spain.