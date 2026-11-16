Morgan Stanley Cuts Brazil Stocks to Sell
BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS
Morgan Stanley, the Wall Street bank, told its clients on Monday to own fewer Brazilian shares than the market does, and São Paulo flinched. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, slid toward 170,000 points in morning trade.
The bank moved Brazil to “underweight” from “equal-weight” (in line with the market) in its Latin America strategy report, InfoMoney reported on Monday. InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, calls that rating the equivalent of a sell.
Key Facts
- What changed Morgan Stanley cut Brazil to underweight and sees the Ibovespa at 160,000 points by end-2027.
- The reaction At 10:45 a.m. ET the index was down 1.5%; the dollar rose to 5.76 reais from 5.65.
- Why High interest rates, fiscal doubts and a possible 10% to 20% fall in company profits.
- What is next Brazil’s central bank sets its interest rate on Wednesday, 9 December.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 82.5% to no rate change in December (16 November, 11:02 a.m. ET).
The cut comes days after UBS, the Swiss bank, also cut Brazil, and it hits a market that had closed between 171,000 and 172,500 points every day last week.
What Morgan Stanley Told Clients
Brazil, the bank says, has become the weakest link in its positive view of Latin America. Morgan Stanley blames “crowding out”: high borrowing costs that make companies invest less and investors take fewer risks.
It also doubts that Brazil’s fiscal framework, the rulebook meant to stop public debt from growing, can stabilise the debt. It warns that company profits could fall 10% to 20%, InfoMoney and Istoé Dinheiro, a Brazilian business magazine, reported on 16 November.
How Brazil’s Markets Reacted
At 10:45 a.m. ET the Ibovespa stood near 169,800 points, down about 1.5% from Friday’s close of about 172,458. Last week it closed between 171,324 and 172,458 every day, so the move breaks a narrow range.
The dollar rose to about 5.76 reais, against 5.65 at Friday’s close. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, the US-listed fund known as EWZ, fell 3.0% to US$31.25, because shares and the Brazilian real dropped together.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-1.83%
169,295.41
-1.83%
71,204.98
-0.84%
10,525.26
-1.27%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,295.41
|-1.83%
|+7.84%
|172,457.76
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.79
|+0.11%
|+9.34%
|5.78
|5.79
|5.78
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|44.02
|-2.83%
|+33.88%
|45.30
|45.39
|43.65
|30,506,700
|VALE3
|60.70
|-4.41%
|-6.93%
|63.50
|62.95
|60.70
|22,600,000
|ITUB4
|41.30
|-2.29%
|+5.56%
|42.27
|42.30
|41.04
|15,671,600
|BBDC4
|14.23
|-2.00%
|-26.35%
|14.52
|14.52
|14.11
|37,732,200
|BBAS3
|14.95
|-0.99%
|-33.56%
|15.10
|15.14
|14.57
|70,779,600
|B3SA3
|14.81
|-0.54%
|+4.59%
|14.89
|14.84
|14.53
|24,177,300
|ABEV3
|15.87
|+0.51%
|+15.33%
|15.79
|15.97
|15.69
|27,761,200
|WEGE3
|50.40
|-1.77%
|+14.62%
|51.31
|50.82
|50.30
|5,440,500
|PRIO3
|62.63
|-1.06%
|+57.16%
|63.30
|63.47
|62.14
|3,707,600
|SUZB3
|55.50
|+1.33%
|+14.43%
|54.77
|55.94
|54.50
|5,552,900
|RENT3
|29.31
|-2.53%
|-32.11%
|30.07
|29.51
|28.92
|13,462,200
|AZZA3
|16.14
|+1.45%
|-44.42%
|15.91
|16.14
|15.79
|4,687,800
|CSNA3
|3.68
|-1.08%
|-55.93%
|3.72
|3.78
|3.60
|27,831,000
|GGBR4
|24.60
|-0.53%
|+31.55%
|24.73
|24.81
|24.30
|5,208,900
|ENEV3
|26.40
|-1.53%
|+36.15%
|26.81
|26.90
|26.19
|9,790,700
60.70
-4.41%
44.02
-2.83%
29.31
-2.53%
41.30
-2.29%
14.23
-2.00%
169,295.41
-1.83%
50.40
-1.77%
26.40
-1.53%
Why Exporters Still Make the List
Morgan Stanley still likes companies that earn dollars, such as Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, and Suzano, the pulp producer, SpaceMoney, a Brazilian finance site, reported. Petrobras trades in New York as an ADR, a US-listed receipt, under the ticker PBR.
It sees more upside elsewhere by the end of 2027. The gains it projects are 35% in Argentina, 32% in Chile and 15% in Mexico, Istoé Dinheiro reported.
In Plain English
- Underweight: own less of Brazil than the benchmark index does.
- Ibovespa: the main index of the B3 stock exchange in São Paulo.
What It Means for US Readers
The losers are US investors holding Brazilian shares through funds such as EWZ, which lost about 3% in the morning. The likely winners are dollar earners such as Petrobras, which gain when the real is weak.
What Would Confirm or End the Call
The next test is Wednesday, 9 December, when the central bank sets its Selic rate, the benchmark interest rate, which has stood at 13.75% since 17 September. Lower rates would ease the “crowding out” Morgan Stanley describes, while a hold keeps the pressure on.
The 160,000 target is the line to watch. Brazil’s wider outlook is in our guide to Brazil’s economy.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gave 82.5% to no rate change in December. About US$78,240 had traded across the event’s markets (16 November, 11:02 a.m. ET).
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
The full Morgan Stanley report is not public, so we rely on Brazilian press accounts. It is unclear whether other banks will follow.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Morgan Stanley downgrade Brazil?
It cites high interest rates that discourage investment, doubts that Brazil’s fiscal rules can stabilise public debt, and a risk that company profits fall 10% to 20%, as InfoMoney reported on 16 November. The bank still backs selected exporters.
What does underweight mean for Brazilian stocks?
Underweight tells investors to hold fewer Brazilian shares than the benchmark index does. Morgan Stanley still likes selected exporters, such as Petrobras and Suzano.
Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Selic series (16 November 2026); B3, Ibovespa (16 November 2026); InfoMoney, 16 November 2026; Istoé Dinheiro, 16 November 2026; SpaceMoney, 16 November 2026; Polymarket (16 November 2026, 11:02 a.m. ET).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.