File photo. Traders at the São Paulo stock exchange, B3, in an undated archive picture. Photo: Rafael Matsunaga, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS

Published Monday, 16 November 2026, 11:15 a.m. ET · Source: Morgan Stanley report as carried by Brazilian press, B3 (the São Paulo stock exchange), Central Bank of Brazil

Morgan Stanley, the Wall Street bank, told its clients on Monday to own fewer Brazilian shares than the market does, and São Paulo flinched. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, slid toward 170,000 points in morning trade.

The bank moved Brazil to “underweight” from “equal-weight” (in line with the market) in its Latin America strategy report, InfoMoney reported on Monday. InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, calls that rating the equivalent of a sell.

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Key Facts What changed Morgan Stanley cut Brazil to underweight and sees the Ibovespa at 160,000 points by end-2027.

The reaction At 10:45 a.m. ET the index was down 1.5%; the dollar rose to 5.76 reais from 5.65.

Why High interest rates, fiscal doubts and a possible 10% to 20% fall in company profits.

What is next Brazil’s central bank sets its interest rate on Wednesday, 9 December.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 82.5% to no rate change in December (16 November, 11:02 a.m. ET).

The cut comes days after UBS, the Swiss bank, also cut Brazil, and it hits a market that had closed between 171,000 and 172,500 points every day last week.

What Morgan Stanley Told Clients

Brazil, the bank says, has become the weakest link in its positive view of Latin America. Morgan Stanley blames “crowding out”: high borrowing costs that make companies invest less and investors take fewer risks.

It also doubts that Brazil’s fiscal framework, the rulebook meant to stop public debt from growing, can stabilise the debt. It warns that company profits could fall 10% to 20%, InfoMoney and Istoé Dinheiro, a Brazilian business magazine, reported on 16 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo of downtown São Paulo. The photo does not show any market data.

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How Brazil’s Markets Reacted

At 10:45 a.m. ET the Ibovespa stood near 169,800 points, down about 1.5% from Friday’s close of about 172,458. Last week it closed between 171,324 and 172,458 every day, so the move breaks a narrow range.

The dollar rose to about 5.76 reais, against 5.65 at Friday’s close. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, the US-listed fund known as EWZ, fell 3.0% to US$31.25, because shares and the Brazilian real dropped together.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41

-1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 20% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% EUR / BRL 6.37 +2.14% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.75 -0.75% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.45% AZZA3 Materials +1.33% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.51% ABEV3 Financials -1.46% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.53% ENEV3 Energy -1.95% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials -2.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

-1.83%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,204.98

-0.84%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,525.26

-1.27%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — USD/BRL 5.79 +0.11% +9.34% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.02 -2.83% +33.88% 45.30 45.39 43.65 30,506,700 VALE3 60.70 -4.41% -6.93% 63.50 62.95 60.70 22,600,000 ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% +5.56% 42.27 42.30 41.04 15,671,600 BBDC4 14.23 -2.00% -26.35% 14.52 14.52 14.11 37,732,200 BBAS3 14.95 -0.99% -33.56% 15.10 15.14 14.57 70,779,600 B3SA3 14.81 -0.54% +4.59% 14.89 14.84 14.53 24,177,300 ABEV3 15.87 +0.51% +15.33% 15.79 15.97 15.69 27,761,200 WEGE3 50.40 -1.77% +14.62% 51.31 50.82 50.30 5,440,500 PRIO3 62.63 -1.06% +57.16% 63.30 63.47 62.14 3,707,600 SUZB3 55.50 +1.33% +14.43% 54.77 55.94 54.50 5,552,900 RENT3 29.31 -2.53% -32.11% 30.07 29.51 28.92 13,462,200 AZZA3 16.14 +1.45% -44.42% 15.91 16.14 15.79 4,687,800 CSNA3 3.68 -1.08% -55.93% 3.72 3.78 3.60 27,831,000 GGBR4 24.60 -0.53% +31.55% 24.73 24.81 24.30 5,208,900 ENEV3 26.40 -1.53% +36.15% 26.81 26.90 26.19 9,790,700 Largest moves today VALE3

60.70

-4.41% PETR4

44.02

-2.83% RENT3

29.31

-2.53% ITUB4

41.30

-2.29% BBDC4

14.23

-2.00% IBOV

169,295.41

-1.83% WEGE3

50.40

-1.77% ENEV3

26.40

-1.53% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Real Falls 2% as Brazil Fiscal Worries Grow Read →

Why Exporters Still Make the List

Morgan Stanley still likes companies that earn dollars, such as Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, and Suzano, the pulp producer, SpaceMoney, a Brazilian finance site, reported. Petrobras trades in New York as an ADR, a US-listed receipt, under the ticker PBR.

It sees more upside elsewhere by the end of 2027. The gains it projects are 35% in Argentina, 32% in Chile and 15% in Mexico, Istoé Dinheiro reported.

In Plain English Underweight: own less of Brazil than the benchmark index does.

own less of Brazil than the benchmark index does. Ibovespa: the main index of the B3 stock exchange in São Paulo.

What It Means for US Readers

The losers are US investors holding Brazilian shares through funds such as EWZ, which lost about 3% in the morning. The likely winners are dollar earners such as Petrobras, which gain when the real is weak.

What Would Confirm or End the Call

The next test is Wednesday, 9 December, when the central bank sets its Selic rate, the benchmark interest rate, which has stood at 13.75% since 17 September. Lower rates would ease the “crowding out” Morgan Stanley describes, while a hold keeps the pressure on.

The 160,000 target is the line to watch. Brazil’s wider outlook is in our guide to Brazil’s economy.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gave 82.5% to no rate change in December. About US$78,240 had traded across the event’s markets (16 November, 11:02 a.m. ET).

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The full Morgan Stanley report is not public, so we rely on Brazilian press accounts. It is unclear whether other banks will follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Morgan Stanley downgrade Brazil?

It cites high interest rates that discourage investment, doubts that Brazil’s fiscal rules can stabilise public debt, and a risk that company profits fall 10% to 20%, as InfoMoney reported on 16 November. The bank still backs selected exporters.

What does underweight mean for Brazilian stocks?

Underweight tells investors to hold fewer Brazilian shares than the benchmark index does. Morgan Stanley still likes selected exporters, such as Petrobras and Suzano.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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