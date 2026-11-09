Trump Says Deportation Policy Was Too Tough

A mural in the Pilsen neighbourhood of Chicago, a long-time Mexican-American district. File photo, 2014. Photo: Acediscovery, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday 8 November 2026 that his mass-deportation policy may have been too tough, five days after his Republican Party lost control of the US House of Representatives. For readers in the United States and across Latin America, the remark raises a simple question about whether the removal flights to Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico will slow down.

So far, nothing on the ground has changed. On Friday 6 November, the day the interview was recorded, Trump named Stephen Miller, the main architect of the deportation drive, as his White House chief of staff.

What: Trump said of mass deportations, “Too tough,” and “I think it might be too tough, yeah.”

When: broadcast Sunday 8 November 2026, five days after the Tuesday 3 November midterm elections.

Who: Stephen Miller, architect of the policy, became chief of staff on Friday 6 November.

Why it matters: Guatemala alone received US$15.45 billion in remittances in January to July 2026.

As of 9 November 2026, 01:00 GMT

In plain English: Mass deportation means removing millions of people who live in the United States without legal papers. The midterms are the national elections held halfway through a president’s four-year term, and the chief of staff is the president’s top aide, who runs the White House.

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In plain English: ICE is Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency that arrests migrants and flies them out. Remittances are money that migrants send home to their families.

What Trump Said and What Changed

Asked about his deportation policy in the televised interview, Trump answered in English that it was too tough. He added: “I think it might be too tough, yeah.”

No order, memo or new rule softening the policy has been announced as of this report. Our earlier report on the government’s statement that deportations will continue still describes the official line.

The timing matters politically. Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives in the election held on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

The count was still being finished in several races, so the final seat total is not settled. Certified results come from each state’s election office, and we have not yet seen full certified totals.

Trump named Miller on Friday 6 November, before the interview aired. His promotion to chief of staff puts the policy’s author in charge of the whole White House.

That sends two signals at once. The president’s words suggest a softer tone, while his choice of aide suggests the enforcement drive will continue.

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Flights to Latin America and the Money Going Home

Human Rights First, a US rights group that tracks ICE flights, found that Guatemala and Honduras together received 41% of all removal flights in March 2026, and counted a record 245 flights to 38 countries in April 2026. Those are the group’s own counts, not official figures.

The Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, below hillside neighbourhoods. File photo, undated. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Money flows are the other half of the story. Guatemala’s central bank (Banguat) said migrants sent home US$15.45 billion in January to July 2026, up 6.6% on a year earlier, and a record US$2.47 billion in July alone (data published Thursday 6 August 2026).

Honduras depends on the same flows, as shown in our report that Honduran remittances topped US$10 billion. Honduras is also where deportees land in large numbers, as our count of Honduran deportees near 38,000 shows.

What It Means for You

If you invest in or send money to Central America, the main risk is a shrinking pool of workers in the United States. Fewer migrants with jobs in the US means fewer dollars sent home, although the numbers have stayed high so far.

If you are a migrant or have relatives who are, do not read one interview as a change in the rules. Enforcement still runs under current law and the same agencies, so check official notices and speak to an immigration lawyer.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Trump will change any rule, flight schedule or detention practice. He gave no details, and the White House has not announced a new policy in the sources we checked.

We could not confirm a transcript beyond the broadcast excerpt, nor any changes for flights to Ecuador, Venezuela or Mexico. The final House seat count and certified results are also still to come.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Trump change his deportation policy?

Not yet. He called the policy too tough in an interview, but no formal change has been announced, and he did not say what he would alter.

Will deportation flights to Latin America stop?

There is no sign of that. Flights to countries such as Guatemala and Honduras continue, and the new chief of staff is the policy’s main architect.

Why does this matter for remittances?

Migrants send money home to relatives, and deportations can cut those flows over time. Guatemala still received a record US$2.47 billion in July 2026.

Sources: The White House (whitehouse.gov) announcement of the chief of staff appointment of 6 November 2026; the broadcast excerpt of the interview of 8 November 2026; state election offices and the Clerk of the US House (clerk.house.gov) for election results; Banco de Guatemala remittance data of 6 August 2026 (banguat.gob.gt); Human Rights First ICE Flight Monitor reports for March and April 2026 (humanrightsfirst.org).

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