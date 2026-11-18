Stalls around Sandaga market in central Dakar in January 2019. Trade here runs on cash and phone wallets (Photo: Balou46, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Africa: Senegal

Senegal’s National Assembly (parliament) opened plenary debate on the 2027 budget on Wednesday 18 November 2026, after its Finance Committee rejected the first part of the bill. Minister of Economy, Finance and Planning Cheikh Diba says the plan slows growth to 1.5% but doubles cash grants for poor families.

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Senegal carries high debt and, the minister says, has no access to international capital markets. A loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF, the global lender) is also at stake, as our report on the IMF’s call to finish the budget explains.

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All US$ figures below use about 597.8 West African CFA francs (FCFA) per US$. That rate is the fixed euro peg of 655.957 per euro divided by the EUR/USD market rate of 1.0972 on 18 November 2026.

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Key Facts Growth. Projected at 1.5% in 2027, down from 2.7% in 2026 and 6.75% in 2025.

Cash grants. Payments to 1,000,649 poor households double to 140 billion FCFA (about US$234 million).

Deficit. Falls to 4.7% of economic output (GDP) from 7.6% in the rejected 2026 bill.

Next. Plenary sessions run to Monday 30 November 2026, ending with the finance bill itself.

As of: Wednesday 18 November 2026, 13:30 GMT.

Senegal’s finance minister calls slower growth the price of recovery, while lawmakers question the numbers behind it. Plenary debate on the budget runs until 30 November.

The Big Picture

Senegal’s economy grew 6.75% in 2025, Diba’s speech says, helped by the Sangomar oil field, the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim gas field and a good farming season. Excluding oil and gas, growth was only 2.2%.

Growth then slowed to 2.7% in 2026, and Diba projects 1.5% for 2027. He told the Assembly’s Finance Committee: “this figure is not a renunciation; it is the assumed price of recovery.”

Diba blames the Middle East conflict that began on 28 February 2026, when a near closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, raised energy prices. Senegal imports petroleum products, he says.

On 1 September 2026 the IMF reached a staff-level agreement, an expert-level deal, with Senegal on a 36-month programme under its Extended Credit Facility, a loan window for low-income countries. The speech puts the programme at US$2.2 billion and says a debt treatment plan applies from October 2026.

The 2027 deficit is planned at 4.7% of GDP, against 7.6% in the rejected 2026 amending bill. Lawmakers voted that mid-year revision down on Tuesday 3 November 2026, and our report on the draft’s balance table covers the headline totals.

File photo: aerial view of the Dakar coastline, with the city and its seafront road.

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Where the Money Goes

Family security grants, cash payments to poor households, double from 70 billion FCFA (about US$117 million) in 2026 to 140 billion (about US$234 million) in 2027, Diba’s speech says. They would reach 1,000,649 households.

The state sets aside 480 billion FCFA (about US$803 million) in 2027 to pay private companies it owes, part of 1,280 billion (about US$2.1 billion) for 2025 to 2027. A separate 22 billion FCFA (about US$37 million) fund backs struggling state firms, and the speech says state-run SONACOS, SODEFITEX, SAED, SODAGRI and the airline Air Sénégal will be restructured.

Diba says a large share of energy subsidies goes to better-off households, so reform will be gradual. Small domestic butane gas bottles stay protected, a social electricity tariff would cover small consumers, and the subsidy bill should fall to 1% of GDP by 2029.

The speech also lists five big hospitals and 12 Nation-Armée lycées (secondary schools), and says 320,000 hectares of irrigated farmland will be developed by 2029. A new tax code and customs code are due in 2027.

How the Numbers Add Up

Diba’s speech to the Finance Committee puts 2027 revenue in the general budget at 5,653.9 billion FCFA (about US$9.5 billion) and spending at 7,005.6 billion (about US$11.7 billion). That leaves a deficit of 1,351.7 billion (about US$2.3 billion).

Against the rejected amending bill, spending is 246.3 billion FCFA (about US$412 million) lower and revenue 137.2 billion (about US$230 million) higher. The primary deficit, which excludes interest payments, falls from 450 billion (about US$753 million) in 2026 to 47.7 billion (about US$80 million) in 2027, or 0.2% of GDP.

Why It Matters

The grants double while growth falls to 1.5%, so the budget shields poor households as the economy cools. Paying 480 billion FCFA (about US$803 million) of arrears in 2027 would return cash to companies that supplied the state.

Bond investors follow the same numbers, as our report on the cut by Moody’s, a credit rating agency, shows. Diba’s speech says Senegal cannot borrow on international markets, so the IMF programme, which still needs IMF Board approval, matters more.

What the Lawmakers Say

Seneweb, a Dakar news site, reported on 18 November 2026 that Finance Committee members flagged inconsistencies in the bill’s documents. Rapporteur Mady Danfakha presented the report of the committee, chaired by Alphonse Mané Sambou, which met on Saturday 7 November 2026.

Members pointed to growth announced orally at 1.5% against 2.4% in written documents, variations in the deficit amount, and more than 120 references to the rejected 2026 amending bill. Seneweb adds that Diba answered that these reflect economic realities from the multi-year budget framework (DPBEP, the multi-year budget and economic programming document) and that errata, corrections, removed leftover mentions without affecting the main balances.

What to Watch

Senego, a Dakar news site, reported on 17 November 2026 that the Assembly’s Conference of Presidents, its scheduling body, set the calendar on Monday 16 November 2026. Xalima, another Dakar news site, said the Senegalese press agency APS reported the plenary opening at 10:22 on Wednesday 18 November.

Sessions run to Monday 30 November 2026, ending with the Economy ministry budget and common expenditure. The finance bill itself comes last, though the vote date is not confirmed.

Under Article 68 of the constitution, a bill filed on 12 October 2026 reaches its 60-day mark about 11 December 2026. Fratmat, an Ivorian news site, reports that after the deadline the government can put the bill into force by decree, and we found no reporting on how that applies after a formal rejection.

What Is Not Known

The date of the plenary vote on the finance bill is not confirmed, and neither is the outcome. We also do not know whether the Assembly will accept the 4.7% deficit or which growth figure, 1.5% or 2.4%, is final.

What It Means for You

Readers following Senegalese debt or the IMF programme should track the final growth figure and the date of the plenary vote. Families on cash grants and firms owed arrears are the groups the budget names most directly.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Senegal’s cash grants for poor families rise?

Family security grants double from 70 billion FCFA (about US$117 million) in 2026 to 140 billion (about US$234 million) in 2027. They are planned for 1,000,649 households, according to the finance minister’s speech.

Why does the budget project growth of only 1.5%?

Finance Minister Cheikh Diba calls it “the assumed price of recovery”. He points to the Middle East conflict since 28 February 2026, higher energy prices, high debt and no access to international capital markets.

When does the Assembly debate end?

Plenary sessions began on Wednesday 18 November 2026 and run to Monday 30 November 2026. The date of the vote on the finance bill itself is not confirmed.

Did lawmakers reject the 2027 budget?

The Finance Committee rejected the first part of the 2027 bill on Saturday 7 November 2026, four days after the Assembly rejected the 2026 amending bill. The full Assembly is now debating it in plenary.

Sources: Speech of the Minister of Economy, Finance and Planning on the draft finance law 2027, published on vie-publique.sn; Seneweb, 18 November 2026; Senego, 17 November 2026; Xalima, 18 November 2026; Constitution of Senegal, Article 68.

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