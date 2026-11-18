Photo: Fawaz.tairou, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

SENEGAL · POLITICS

Senegal’s ruling party, PASTEF (African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity), said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and 31 other people have automatically lost their party membership. Its national council, the party body that issued the statement, recorded the decision.

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For readers abroad, it is the clearest sign yet that the president and his old party have parted ways, while an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme of about US$2.2 billion still waits for approval. Our earlier report on Faye sacking Ousmane Sonko, the party leader, shows how the split began in May.

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Key Facts Who PASTEF, Senegal’s ruling party, and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, one of 32 names.

What The national council noted an automatic loss of membership under article 6 of the party statutes.

When Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Why Faye and party leader Ousmane Sonko have been at odds since May.

Open No reasons were given, and no reaction from Faye had been published as of 18 November.

The ruling party has struck its own president from its membership list, and the open question is what that changes for Senegal’s government and its IMF talks.

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The Big Picture

Faye and Sonko came to power together in March 2024 after a landslide victory, Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based news network, reported. On Friday 22 May 2026 Faye ended Sonko’s term as prime minister by decree and dissolved the government, according to AllAfrica’s French service, a pan-African news aggregator, on 22 May.

On Tuesday 26 May 2026 Sonko was elected President of the National Assembly, the parliament, with 132 votes out of 133 cast while the opposition boycotted, Ndarinfo, a Senegalese news site, reported. PASTEF won 130 of the 165 seats in the November 2024 legislative election, according to Afrik.com, an African news site.

On Saturday 14 November 2026 Sonko told party cadres, “Politiquement, le divorce est consommé, définitivement”, meaning the divorce is politically final, according to Bénin Web TV, a West African news site. The full speech has not been published.

On Saturday 25 July 2026 Faye launched his own party, Kiiraay, Les Patriotes républicains (Kiiraay is a word from Wolof, a Senegalese language), according to AIP, the Ivorian press agency. Aminata Touré, a Senegalese politician, said at the launch that 437 parties, movements and associations had joined, a figure Senego, a Senegalese news site, said it could not verify.

The council’s decision of 17 November formally ends Faye’s party membership, while PASTEF won the Assembly majority in 2024 and Faye now leads a rival party. It does not settle the budget or the IMF programme, which are covered in our Senegal explainer.

File photo. The National Assembly building in Dakar, Senegal, led by Ousmane Sonko since 26 May 2026. Photo: Photowalk (Lamine Niang) / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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What the Party Announced

The national council of PASTEF-Les Patriotes met on Tuesday 17 November 2026, according to its communiqué C N°02/PASTEF/CN/2026 as published by the Senegalese news sites SenePlus, Seneweb, SenTV and Exclusif.net on 17 and 18 November. Acting under article 6 of the party statutes, it noted the “perte automatique de la qualité de membre”, the automatic loss of membership, of 32 people.

It added: “En conséquence, ils sont définitivement rayés de la liste des membres du parti”, meaning they are struck permanently from the party’s list of members. The text does not call this a disciplinary sanction, and it gives no reasons.

Exclusif.net and Tchadinfos headline it as an exclusion. The sources checked do not show who signed the communiqué.

SenePlus and Exclusif.net also listed other names among the 32, including Alioune Dione, Moussa Balla Fofana and Aldiouma Sow. The sources we reviewed state no role for these three.

Why It Matters for Investors

Senegal’s money talks make the political split matter. The IMF said in press release PR26282 on 1 September 2026 that its staff had agreed with Senegal on a programme of about US$2.2 billion over 36 months under its Extended Credit Facility, a type of IMF loan.

The IMF board has not yet approved the programme. On Tuesday 3 November 2026 the National Assembly rejected the revised 2026 budget bill, Ndarinfo reported.

On Thursday 12 November 2026 IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said at an IMF briefing that Senegal must implement its agreed budget framework, among other conditions, before the board can approve the programme, BusinessDay, a South African daily, reported. The Assembly that rejected the budget is led by Sonko, whose party has now struck the president from its list.

What to Watch

No date has been set for the IMF board to consider the programme. No other dated checkpoint has been confirmed in the sources checked.

In Plain English PASTEF is Senegal’s ruling party, led by Ousmane Sonko. Its national council is the party body that issued the communiqué. Automatic loss of membership means the party records that membership ended under its statutes, rather than announcing a punishment. Kiiraay is the new party Faye launched, and its name comes from Wolof, a Senegalese language. The IMF is the International Monetary Fund, a global lender. Its board approval of the Senegal programme is still pending.

What It Means for You

For anyone following Senegal’s debt, the decision adds political uncertainty but changes no figure, because the IMF programme still awaits board approval and no date is set. Our bond coverage and our report on the Moody’s credit rating cut give the market background.

The communiqué concerns party membership, and the sources do not say it affects Faye’s office. Travellers and residents should expect no immediate change from a party decision alone.

What Is Not Known

Faye’s reaction, or any statement from the presidency, had not been published in the sources checked as of 18 November. No named opposing view is on record.

The communiqué gives no reasons for the decision. The sources do not say whether it affects Faye’s office, and no date has been set for the IMF board.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did PASTEF strike from its membership?

PASTEF’s national council recorded the automatic loss of membership of 32 people, including President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The communiqué gives no reasons.

Is Faye still president?

The communiqué concerns party membership only. The sources checked do not say it affects his office.

What is Kiiraay?

Kiiraay, Les Patriotes républicains is the party Faye launched on Saturday 25 July 2026. Aminata Touré, a Senegalese politician, said 437 parties and movements joined, a figure Senego could not verify.

Why does it matter for the IMF programme?

The IMF agreed with Senegal on a programme of about US$2.2 billion, but its board has not approved it. IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on 12 November that Senegal must first implement its agreed budget framework.

Sources: PASTEF national council communiqué C N°02/PASTEF/CN/2026 (17 November 2026); IMF press release PR26282 (1 September 2026); IMF briefing (12 November 2026). Named outlets: SenePlus, Seneweb, SenTV and Exclusif.net (17 and 18 November 2026); Ndarinfo (26 May 2026); AllAfrica French service (22 May 2026); Tchadinfos (18 November 2026); Afrik.com (November 2024); Bénin Web TV (14 November 2026); AIP and Senego (25 July 2026); Al Jazeera (2024 election); BusinessDay South Africa (12 November 2026). Related reading: Senegal explained, Faye meets Macron.

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