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Africa: Senegal

Senegal’s draft 2027 budget plans spending of 7,363.7 billion West African CFA francs (about US$12.4 billion), and that plan is now stuck in a fight in parliament. The draft law’s balance table shows a bigger number, 12,620.7 billion (about US$21.2 billion), because it also counts treasury operations such as debt repayment.

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On Tuesday 3 November 2026 Senegal’s National Assembly (parliament) rejected the 2026 amending finance bill, which revises this year’s budget. Four days later its Finance Committee, the Assembly’s budget panel, rejected the 2027 draft, deepening a budget row.

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The blockade comes while Senegal has a staff-level deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, on a US$2.2 billion loan programme. All US$ figures use about 595 CFA francs per US$, from the euro peg and a EUR/USD rate near 1.10.

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Key Facts Spending. Planned at 7,363.7 billion CFA francs (US$12.4 billion).

Balance table. Totals 12,620.7 billion (US$21.2 billion) because it adds treasury operations such as debt repayment.

Deficit. 1,351.7 billion (US$2.3 billion), or 4.7% of gross domestic product, against 7.6% in 2026.

Debt. Repaying debt principal, the amount originally borrowed, takes 4,552 billion (US$7.6 billion).

Next. Reportedly, the 60-day limit under Article 68 of the constitution falls about 11 December 2026.

Senegal’s 2027 budget plans US$12.4 billion in spending and a smaller deficit. Parliament has not agreed it, and the IMF loan programme still awaits Board approval.

The Big Picture

The draft cuts the overall deficit to 4.7% of gross domestic product (GDP, the size of the economy) from 7.6% in the adjusted 2026 budget. The draft law puts nominal GDP at 28,772.0 billion CFA francs (about US$48 billion).

On Tuesday 1 September 2026 the IMF announced a staff-level deal with Senegal, subject to Board approval, on a 36-month loan programme of about US$2.2 billion. The programme, called an Extended Credit Facility, also needs financing assurances from partners; see our earlier report.

The 2027 plan needs 6,608.7 billion CFA francs (about US$11.1 billion) in treasury financing, against 6,774.2 billion in the adjusted 2026 budget. Most of it, 4,552 billion (about US$7.6 billion), repays the principal of past borrowing.

The Dakar coastline seen from the air in December 2010. Photo: Jeff Attaway / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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What the Draft Says

In Plain English Balance table. The draft law’s summary of all resources and charges.

Treasury operations. The state’s cash side, including repaying debt.

Question préalable. A motion that blocks a text without examining it.

The balance table adds budget operations to treasury operations, so its 12,620.7 billion CFA francs (about US$21.2 billion) also covers debt repayment. Budget spending of 7,363.7 billion (about US$12.4 billion) is the figure to compare with a yearly state outlay.

Budget revenue is 6,012.1 billion CFA francs (about US$10.1 billion), made up of 5,653.9 billion for the general budget and 358.2 billion for special treasury accounts, which hold earmarked funds. The overall deficit is 1,351.7 billion (about US$2.3 billion), or 4.7% of GDP.

What Lawmakers Did

On Tuesday 3 November 2026 the National Assembly rejected the 2026 amending finance bill, which revises the current year’s budget, through a “question préalable”. The first count was 109 for the motion, 20 against and 3 abstentions; the Assembly later added 17 proxy votes, raising the votes for rejection to 126.

On Saturday 7 November 2026 the Assembly’s Finance Committee rejected the 2027 draft, but reports differ on whether that means part one or the whole bill. Committee chair Alphonse Mané Sambou said the 2027 forecasts rest on the rejected amending bill.

The draft was filed on Monday 12 October 2026, according to Senegalese press reports. Senegalese reports say that under Article 68 a bill not definitively voted within 60 days can be put into force by decree, pointing to about 11 December 2026.

We found no reporting on whether Article 68 covers a formally rejected bill. We also found no plenary date for the 2027 bill.

Why It Matters

Debt principal, at 4,552 billion CFA francs (about US$7.6 billion), is the largest item of the treasury financing need. Budget spending is 7,363.7 billion (about US$12.4 billion), according to the draft law.

The IMF programme of about US$2.2 billion still needs Board approval and financing assurances, according to the IMF release of 1 September 2026. That release does not mention the 2027 budget, so we cannot say how the vote affects its timing.

What to Watch

The 60-day limit under Article 68 falls about 11 December 2026, a date we calculated from the filing date. We found no scheduled plenary vote and no date for IMF Board approval.

The Two Positions

The Finance Ministry accused the committee of obstruction. Committee chair Alphonse Mané Sambou says the 2027 forecasts rest on the rejected amending bill and suggested the government withdraw the draft.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the date of any plenary vote, or whether the government will use the Article 68 decree route. We also do not know whether the rejected parts will be amended and resubmitted.

What It Means for You

Anyone comparing budgets should use the 7,363.7 billion CFA franc (about US$12.4 billion) spending figure, not the US$21.2 billion table total. Readers who follow Senegal and the IMF programme should watch the 11 December limit and any Board date.

The deficit path is the number to track, because it shows whether borrowing falls from 7.6% to 4.7% of GDP. Our Senegal coverage will follow the next fixed date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 12,620.7 billion CFA franc figure?

It is the total of resources and charges in the balance table of the draft 2027 finance law. It adds budget operations and treasury operations, so it is not the state’s spending.

How much does Senegal plan to spend in 2027?

The draft plans budget spending of 7,363.7 billion CFA francs (about US$12.4 billion) and revenue of 6,012.1 billion (about US$10.1 billion). The overall deficit is 1,351.7 billion (about US$2.3 billion), or 4.7% of GDP.

What happens if the Assembly does not pass the budget?

Senegalese reports say Article 68 of the constitution allows a finance bill not voted within 60 days to be put into force by decree, about 11 December 2026. We found no reporting on whether that applies after a formal rejection.

What did the IMF agree with Senegal?

On 1 September 2026 the IMF announced a staff-level agreement on a 36-month Extended Credit Facility of about US$2.2 billion. It still needs Board approval and financing assurances.

Sources: Draft finance law 2027 (projet de loi de finances initiale, PLFI 2027), published on vie-publique.sn; IMF press release 26/282, 1 September 2026; Constitution of Senegal, Article 68; statements of the National Assembly and its Finance Committee of 3 and 7 November 2026, as reported.

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