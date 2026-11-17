Africa: Senegal Justice Budget

A committee of the National Assembly, Senegal’s parliament, rejected the Justice Ministry’s draft 2027 budget on Friday 13 November 2026. The decision hits the money that runs the country’s courts and prisons, and it adds to a wider budget fight.

Justice Minister Moussa Sarr presented 85.76 billion CFA francs, or FCFA (about US$144 million, at about 596 FCFA to the dollar, based on the euro peg and the euro-dollar rate of 17 November 2026) in payment appropriations, the cash the ministry can actually spend. That is 6.2% above the 80.73 billion FCFA (about US$135 million) of 2026, yet prison funding falls.

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The vote happened in committee, so the full Assembly has not voted. The draft, filed on 12 October 2026, is subject to a 60-day constitutional examination period in the Assembly.

Key Facts Committee. Senegal’s parliament committee rejected the Justice budget on Friday 13 November.

Money. Payment appropriations, the cash to spend, are 85.76 billion FCFA (about US$144 million), up 6.2%.

Prisons. Prison funding falls 5.4% to 29.24 billion FCFA (about US$49 million).

Minister. Moussa Sarr, Senegal’s justice minister, says a committee rejection does not automatically end planned funding.

Next. The full Assembly has not voted yet; all its members vote after the committee stage.

Senegal’s parliament is fighting over the money for its courts and prisons. A committee rejected the Justice budget, but the full Assembly has not yet voted.

The Big Picture

The Justice budget rose 6.2% overall but with a cut for prisons. The Assembly had already rejected the amended 2026 finance law, known by its French initials, LFR, which revises this year’s budget.

On Saturday 7 November 2026 the same budget committee voted against the first part of the draft 2027 finance bill. See our earlier coverage of the Energy budget and the wider budget row.

The Dakar coastline seen from the air in a December 2010 photo. It does not show the Assembly or a recent event. Photo: Jeff Attaway / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

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What the Committee Did

The Finance and Budget Control Committee, the Assembly’s budget-scrutiny panel, enlarged to the legal-affairs Committee on Laws, Decentralisation, Labour and Human Rights, examined the draft on Friday 13 November 2026 and rejected it. Sarr presented 93.25 billion FCFA (about US$156.5 million) in commitment authorisations, the ceiling for new obligations, and 85.76 billion FCFA (about US$144 million) in payment appropriations.

Members of parliament (MPs) raised the cut in prison funding, body searches, routine use of detention warrants and differing criminal-record certificate fees between courts. Some MPs criticised a lack of honesty and transparency in the budget figures and the late delivery of documents.

Some MPs also questioned the budget framework, which relies on the guidelines of the amended 2026 finance law that the Assembly rejected. Put simply, the budget rests on rules the Assembly has refused.

What the Budget Contains

The judicial justice programme, which covers the courts, gets 32.54 billion FCFA (about US$55 million), up 24.3%. Prison administration gets 29.24 billion FCFA (about US$49 million), down 5.4% on the year.

Inside the prison line, 6.27 billion FCFA (about US$10.5 million) is for food for inmates and 1.14 billion FCFA (about US$1.9 million) for their health care. Child judicial protection gets 9.22 billion FCFA (about US$15.5 million), up 13.2%.

What the Minister Says

Sarr told the committee on 13 November 2026 that the ministry needs more resources. He said on Facebook on Sunday 15 November that he recognises parliament’s right to question the budget and that a committee rejection does not automatically end the planned funding.

Why It Matters

The rejection concerns the justice service, meaning courts and prisons. MPs questioned the prison cut inside a growing budget.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, announced a staff-level agreement with Senegal on 1 September 2026 on a US$2.2 billion programme, which still needs approval from the IMF’s executive board. A budget fight in parliament raises questions about how that programme moves forward.

What Is Not Known

The final outcome is not known, and neither is whether the government will revise the draft. How the dispute ends is not confirmed.

What It Means for You

For readers following Senegal, the committee decision is a warning sign rather than a final verdict. The full Assembly has not voted, and Sarr says funding is not automatically cancelled.

What to Watch

A plenary vote of all MPs follows the committee stage, and its date is not confirmed. The Justice budget has not yet reached that vote.

No plenary vote on the Justice budget has taken place. The draft finance bill was filed on 12 October 2026 and faces a 60-day limit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Senegal committee decide on the Justice budget?

On Friday 13 November 2026 it examined the Justice Ministry’s draft 2027 budget and rejected it. The full Assembly has not held a plenary vote.

Does the rejection cut Justice funding?

Not automatically, according to Minister Moussa Sarr. He said on 15 November that a committee rejection does not by itself remove the planned funding.

How much money is involved?

The ministry presented 85.76 billion FCFA (about US$144 million) in payment appropriations, up 6.2%. Prison funding falls 5.4% to 29.24 billion FCFA (about US$49 million).

What happens next?

The committee stage comes first, then a plenary vote of all MPs. The date of that vote is not confirmed.

Sources National Assembly of Senegal (committee session, 13 November 2026) · Justice Minister Moussa Sarr, committee hearing of 13 November and Facebook statement of 15 November 2026 · IMF press release, 1 September 2026

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