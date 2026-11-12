IMF Says Senegal Must Finish Budget for Loan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that Senegal must put its agreed policies into practice, including a completed budget framework, before the fund’s board can approve a US$2.2 billion lending programme. Julie Kozack, the IMF’s communications director and spokesperson, also named two other conditions: corrective measures on Senegal’s misreported debt and financing assurances from its partners.

For US readers, the condition matters because investors in Senegal’s debt are waiting on the programme, and the country’s parliament has already rejected the revised 2026 budget. The IMF’s message is that the loan cannot move until the budget fight in Dakar is resolved.

Julie Kozack, IMF communications director, spoke at the fund’s regular briefing on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Board approval needs a finished budget framework, fixes for misreported debt and partner financing assurances.

The programme: about US$2.2 billion over 36 months, 2026 to 2029, agreed at staff level on 1 September.

Senegal’s parliament, the National Assembly, rejected the revised 2026 budget on 3 November.

As of 12 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

What the IMF Said

Kozack told the briefing that what matters is that Senegal’s authorities stay committed to the policies in the staff-level agreement and can carry them out. A staff-level agreement is a deal between IMF staff and a government that still needs approval by the fund’s executive board.

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Misreported debt means Senegal’s earlier debt figures given to the fund were wrong. She said the board needs three things: completion of the budget framework, completion of corrective measures over the hidden-debt misreporting, and financing assurances from Senegal’s partners.

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She said the IMF is not a party to the talks between the government and the National Assembly, Senegal’s parliament. The fund, she said, respects each member’s sovereignty and its own legal framework.

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How the Programme Got Here

On 1 September 2026 the IMF announced a staff-level agreement on a 36-month Extended Credit Facility, a low-interest IMF loan for poorer countries. The arrangement is worth about US$2.2 billion (SDR 1,537.1 million, or 475% of Senegal’s quota, its IMF contribution share; the SDR is the IMF’s unit of account) and covers 2026 to 2029.

The IMF’s own statement said the deal needs board approval and decisive corrective action on the misreporting case, in which the fund was given inaccurate debt data. It also requires financing assurances from Senegal’s partners.

The International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington. File photo, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons (International Monetary Fund).

Why the Budget Fight Matters

On Tuesday 3 November the National Assembly rejected the revised 2026 budget through a preliminary motion that ended the bill without a debate on its merits. Lawmakers questioned how sincere its figures were, and the bill cut about 555 billion CFA francs (the West African currency; about US$940 million at CFA 592 per dollar, the market rate on 12 November) from public investment spending.

The government’s bill lowered the revenue forecast by CFA 340.1 billion (about US$575 million) and raised the projected 2026 deficit from 5.4% to 7.6% of gross domestic product (GDP). On 29 October Kozack had said that a budget conforming to the agreed parameters is essential for the programme to continue.

The split is between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s government and the Assembly, whose speaker Ousmane Sonko leads the Pastef party (African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity), which holds the majority. Our earlier reports on the 2026 budget vote and the committee votes on the 2027 budget cover the detail, and our explainer on the debt crisis and IMF talks sets out the background.

What Is Not Known

The IMF has set no board date in anything we found, and Kozack gave no timetable. Nobody has said whether the president will try to adopt a budget without parliament, or whether the government will resubmit a revised bill.

The exact scale of the hidden debt is still disputed. We also do not know whether the government will say how it plans to close the gap with parliament.

What It Means for You

Investors in Senegal’s debt should read the briefing as a sequence of hurdles, not a date. On Kozack’s account all three conditions remain to be completed, so a first IMF payment is not close.

US readers who follow African oil should note that, even with oil output lifting growth to 6.7% in 2025 (IMF statement, 1 September), Senegal is still seeking this programme. More coverage is on our Senegal page.

What to Watch Next

Watch for a resubmitted budget bill and any decision by the president on how to adopt a 2027 budget. Also watch for an announced IMF board date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the IMF need before approving Senegal’s loan?

Senegal must implement the policies agreed in September, including a completed budget framework, finish corrective measures on its misreported debt, and secure financing assurances from partners. IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack named all three on 12 November.

How big is the IMF programme for Senegal?

About US$2.2 billion over 36 months under the Extended Credit Facility, covering 2026 to 2029. IMF staff and Senegal agreed it on 1 September, but the board has not approved it.

Why did Senegal’s parliament reject the budget?

On 3 November the National Assembly voted to end the revised 2026 budget bill without a debate, and lawmakers questioned how sincere its figures were. The IMF says it is not a party to the dispute between government and Assembly.

Sources: IMF communications director Julie Kozack, regular press briefing, 29 October and 12 November 2026; IMF staff statement on Senegal, 1 September 2026; National Assembly of Senegal, plenary vote of 3 November 2026.

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