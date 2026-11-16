Capital Markets: Africa

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), the holding company of Nigeria’s stock exchange in Lagos, has bought a 10% stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Kenya’s stock market. The group announced the purchase on Monday 16 November 2026.

The stake follows the group’s earlier investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange, Ethiopia’s first securities exchange. NGX Group did not state a price in its release.

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Key Facts Deal. Nigerian Exchange Group bought a 10% equity stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Announced. Monday 16 November 2026.

Price. The release did not give the value of the transaction.

Earlier step. The group already holds an investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange.

Aims. Closer African market links, wider investment exposure and long-term shareholder returns.

The purchase links the Lagos and Nairobi markets through ownership, not only through cooperation, and leaves open how large a role NGX Group will play in Nairobi.

What NGX Group Said

NGX Group said the stake extends its participation in East Africa and advances its pan-African growth strategy. Chairman Umaru Kwairanga called it “a disciplined, long-term step” toward stronger financial links between West and East Africa.

Group Chief Executive Temi Popoola said Kenya is “a cornerstone of East Africa’s financial ecosystem” and that the stake broadens the group’s sources of investment returns beyond Nigeria. Popoola added that a shareholding gives the two markets’ collaboration “permanence”.

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Where This Fits

The group says the Nairobi stake builds on its strategic investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange, and describes both as part of building regional leadership through partnerships and African market integration. It names three priorities: stronger links between African capital markets, investment exposure beyond Nigeria, and long-term growth with sustainable shareholder returns.

On Tuesday 29 September 2026, NGX Group and the Nairobi exchange explored stronger links between the two markets at an investor event hosted by the Nairobi exchange on the share offer in the refinery of Aliko Dangote, the Nigerian industrialist. Our NGX Group profit report and our Nairobi market value report give the background on each market.

Nairobi skyline with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower, seen from Uhuru Park. Rio Times photo library.

What It Means for Investors

The release describes no change for companies listed in Lagos or Nairobi and does not mention cross-listing, which lets a company’s shares trade on two exchanges. More market news is on our Nigeria news page.

Closer links between the two exchanges could matter first to companies and brokers that work in both markets. The release names support for cross-border investment opportunities as one of the group’s goals.

What Is Not Known

NGX Group did not state the price or the seller, and did not say whether it will seek a board seat or a larger holding. The Nairobi exchange’s own comment is not part of the NGX Group release.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Nigerian Exchange Group?

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) is the holding company of Nigeria’s stock exchange in Lagos. It announced the Nairobi purchase on 16 November 2026.

How much of the Nairobi exchange did it buy?

NGX Group bought a 10% equity stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange. The value of the transaction was not stated.

Does NGX Group hold other foreign exchange stakes?

The group says the Nairobi stake builds on its strategic investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange.

Will Nigerian companies list in Nairobi now?

No such plan was announced. The release speaks of stronger connections between African capital markets, not of specific listings.

Sources: Nigerian Exchange Group Plc release of Monday 16 November 2026, “NGX Group Acquires 10% Strategic Stake in Nairobi Securities Exchange”, quoting Chairman Umaru Kwairanga and Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Temi Popoola (NGX Group); NGX Group corporate disclosure on its Ethiopian Securities Exchange investment, April 2024; investor engagement for the Dangote refinery share sale in Nairobi, 29 September 2026.

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