Nigeria’s Naira Slips 0.22% as Trading Slows

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
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Saturday, November 7, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigeria’s Naira Slips 0.22% as Trading Slows

By · November 7, 2026 · 4 min read
Aerial view of Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria
File photo: Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Rio Times Markets · Nigeria

Published Saturday, 7 November 2026 · Source: Central Bank of Nigeria (official foreign exchange data)

Nigeria’s naira weakened 0.22% in the first week of November, closing at N1,349 (naira) per US dollar on Friday 6 November. Trading on the official currency market, known as the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), slowed sharply from the week before.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) published daily figures for 2 to 5 November that add up to about US$1.45 billion. Its figure for Friday had not appeared when we wrote.

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Key Facts

  • Rate N1,349 per US$1 on 6 November, from N1,346.01 on 2 November, a 0.22% fall.
  • Turnover About US$1.45 billion traded on 2 to 5 November; Friday’s figure was not yet published.
  • Last week The five sessions of 26 to 30 October traded about US$4.10 billion.
  • Weakest close N1,350.45 per dollar on Thursday 5 November.
  • Next Our economic calendar lists October inflation for Monday 16 November.

The naira barely moved over the week, but the fall in trading volumes shows how quickly the market cooled after October’s swings.

How the Week Went

The naira closed at N1,346.01 per dollar on Monday 2 November and at N1,349 on Friday 6 November, a fall of 0.22%. A weaker naira means more naira are needed to buy one dollar; N1,349 per dollar equals about US$0.74 for every N1,000.

The weakest close of the week came on Thursday 5 November at N1,350.45. On Friday the currency traded between N1,345 and N1,353 before settling at N1,349.

Why Volumes Matter

Aerial view of central Lagos, Nigeria, with office towers and a waterfront highway
File photo: central Lagos with its office towers and waterfront highway.

Reported trading on the NFEM was US$227 million on Monday, US$404 million on Tuesday, US$435 million on Wednesday and US$381 million on Thursday. That is an average of about US$362 million a day, against about US$820 million a day in the week of 26 to 30 October.

October had a burst of activity, including about US$3.24 billion on Friday 23 October, when the naira closed at N1,370. Compared with that close, the naira is now about 1.5% stronger, while it is about 1.2% weaker than its N1,333 close on 14 October.

What It Means for You

For US investors with Nigerian bonds or stocks, a steady rate with thin trading means prices can move more on a single large order. Importers and travellers face a currency that has moved in a narrow range since 28 October, though it is not as firm as in mid-October.

Remittance senders get slightly fewer naira per dollar than in mid-October at the official closing rate. Background on how analysts view the currency is in our report on a bank’s view that the naira is undervalued.

What Is Not Known

The CBN had not published trading volume for Friday 6 November, so the week’s total is incomplete. We also cannot say why activity fell, because the data do not give reasons.

Our economic calendar, a feed of scheduled data releases, lists October inflation from the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s statistics office, for Monday 16 November. More Nigeria coverage is on our Nigeria page and in a report on how the World Bank, a global development lender, backs private financing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the naira exchange rate?

The naira closed at N1,349 per US dollar on Friday 6 November on the official market. That was 0.22% weaker than on 2 November.

How much was traded on the official market?

Daily figures for 2 to 5 November add up to about US$1.45 billion. The figure for 6 November was not published when we wrote.

When is the next Nigerian inflation release?

Our economic calendar lists October inflation from the National Bureau of Statistics for Monday 16 November. We will cover it when published.

Sources: Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) daily rates and turnover, 2 to 6 November 2026, https://www.cbn.gov.ng/rates/ExchRateByCurrency.html ; Our economic calendar for the 16 November release date (not yet confirmed on the statistics office’s own calendar). This is news, not investment advice.

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