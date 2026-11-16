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Africa: Nigeria

Aisha Yesufu, a Nigerian activist, warned on Sunday 15 November 2026 that anyone who attacks her party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), “will be met with equal force.” She spoke three days after suspected political thugs broke up a town hall in Lagos for the opposition’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer. Violence around the race for its 2027 presidency matters to US investors and travellers, because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) set the vote for Saturday 16 January 2027.

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President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has held office since May 2023. His challengers include Obi, the presidential candidate of the NDC.

Key Facts Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto market, gives Tinubu 71.5% and Obi 21.0% to win (16 November 2026, 8:27 a.m. ET).

Who. Aisha Yesufu, an activist in the opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), spoke on Sunday 15 November 2026.

Trigger. Suspected thugs disrupted an NDC town hall for Peter Obi in Oregun, Lagos, on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Denial. Oluseye Oladejo, Lagos publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), rejects any involvement.

Vote dates. Presidential election on Saturday 16 January 2027; governorship elections on Saturday 6 February 2027.

An activist’s warning after a disrupted Lagos town hall adds heat to Nigeria’s presidential race. No attacker has been named, and the ruling party denies any involvement.

In Plain English NDC. The Nigeria Democratic Congress, an opposition party; Obi is its presidential candidate.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress, an opposition party; Obi is its presidential candidate. APC. The All Progressives Congress, the ruling party of President Tinubu.

The All Progressives Congress, the ruling party of President Tinubu. INEC. The Independent National Electoral Commission, which runs Nigeria’s elections.

The Big Picture

Yesufu sought the NDC ticket for the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) Senate seat this year and did not get it. She alleged that the contest was manipulated.

In June 2026 she clashed publicly with Seriake Dickson, the NDC National Leader, saying he seemed insecure and in competition with Obi. Presidential campaigning began on 19 August 2026, and the Lagos town hall was disrupted on 12 November.

The NDC says it will win and will protect its votes, and Yesufu said in the interview: “Winning is not our problem.” The Lagos APC denies any role, and police say they hold one suspect, with no charges announced.

For longer context, see our history of Nigeria up to the 2027 election. It traces the political road that leads to the January 2027 vote.

Flags along a roadside in Abuja, Nigeria; Wikimedia Commons files the picture under Millennium Park, 2019. Photo: Kritzolina / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What Happened

Yesufu, who joined the NDC this year after leaving the African Democratic Congress, gave a televised interview on Sunday 15 November 2026. She said that “anybody that comes to attack us will be met with equal force”, adding that she was not threatening violence.

She also said the era of monopoly of violence is over. Her words answered the disruption on Thursday 12 November 2026 of an NDC town hall for Obi in Oregun, Lagos.

The NDC says attackers smashed vehicles and four people were hurt, while police say they are investigating. Reports describe attackers with cutlasses, cudgels and stones, and one suspect was handed to police, but no charges have been announced.

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Why It Matters

A leading opposition voice has tied her party’s safety to a promise of force, which can raise tension while campaigns are still running. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, so the risk of election violence reaches US investors, oil buyers and travellers.

INEC lists the presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday 16 January 2027. The US State Department publishes travel advisories for Nigeria.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Tinubu at 71.5%, Obi at 21.0% and Atiku Abubakar, another candidate, at 5.9% (16 November 2026, 8:27 a.m. ET). Traders have traded US$159,108 on the market.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show what traders expect, not what voters have said.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

INEC’s election calendar sets the presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday 16 January 2027. It sets the governorship and state assembly elections for Saturday 6 February 2027.

The Ruling Party’s Response

Oluseye Oladejo, publicity secretary of the Lagos chapter of the APC, said: “Lagos APC categorically rejects any insinuation of involvement, direct or indirect, in the alleged disruption.” He called the NDC claim “reckless, baseless and irresponsible.”

What Is Not Known

We do not know who the attackers were, or whether anyone will be charged. We also do not know what “equal force” would mean in practice.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, this is a signal to follow, not a verdict on the vote. Our Nigeria coverage will track the weeks before 16 January 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Aisha Yesufu say?

Yesufu said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that “anybody that comes to attack us will be met with equal force”, adding that she was not threatening violence. She also said “Winning is not our problem.”

What happened in Oregun, Lagos?

On Thursday 12 November 2026, suspected political thugs disrupted an NDC town hall for candidate Peter Obi, and the NDC says attackers smashed vehicles and four people were hurt. Police are investigating, and no attacker has been named or charged.

Has the ruling party responded?

Oluseye Oladejo, publicity secretary of the Lagos APC, said it “categorically rejects any insinuation of involvement.” He called the NDC claim “reckless, baseless and irresponsible.”

When is Nigeria’s presidential election?

INEC lists the presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday 16 January 2027. Governorship and state assembly elections follow on Saturday 6 February 2027.

Sources: INEC election calendar; Polymarket market page; statements by Aisha Yesufu (15 November 2026) and Oluseye Oladejo (Lagos APC, November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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