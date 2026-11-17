Africa: Nigeria

The president of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, the country’s second-highest court, has warned the clerks and registry staff who will run the country’s election petition tribunals that bribe-taking will be sanctioned. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem spoke in Abuja on Monday 16 November 2026, at the opening of a two-day workshop ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Election petition tribunals are the special courts that hear challenges to election results, so their staff handle the paperwork of election disputes. For US readers watching Nigeria’s presidential vote on 16 January 2027, the warning shows the judiciary trying to protect the credibility of the dispute process before the first ballot is cast.

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Key Facts Who. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, president of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, which sets up election tribunals.

What. She warned tribunal secretaries and registry staff that anyone compromising the process would be sanctioned.

When and where. Monday 16 November 2026, Abuja; the presidential election follows on 16 January 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, an online market, gives President Bola Tinubu 71% to win (17 November 2026, 3:02 a.m. ET).

As of 17 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

The warning targets the quiet middle of the system: the registry staff who file petitions, serve court papers and keep the record, rather than the judges who decide cases.

Why Tribunal Staff Are in the Spotlight

Under Section 285 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, disputes over election results go to election petition tribunals. Dongban-Mensem said that section empowers her to constitute them in each state and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Court of Appeal’s Chief Registrar, Umar Bangari, the court’s senior administrative officer, said 375 judicial officers were inaugurated for the tribunals on 9 November. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which runs Nigerian elections, moved the presidential and National Assembly (parliament) vote to 16 January 2027 from 20 February after the new Electoral Act changed the legal timelines, according to its revised timetable of February 2026.

The message is not new. In January 2023, before the last general election, Dongban-Mensem told registry staff at a similar workshop in Abuja that those who compromised the process would be sacked and prosecuted.

This time she named no penalty beyond “sanction”, and the public accounts of the workshop cite no specific case of misconduct. The court is setting expectations early, in a country where election results can be challenged in these tribunals.

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What Dongban-Mensem Told the Registry Staff

She told secretaries and registry staff that the assignment was “not an opportunity for self-enrichment, but a call to national service”, and that the court would “not hesitate to sanction any staff found wanting”. She called the registry “the engine room” of every tribunal, responsible for filing petitions, serving court papers and preserving records.

She urged the staff to master the Electoral Act 2026 and the Election Petition Tribunal Proceedings Practice Direction 2026 (the court’s procedure rules), warning that ignorance could leave them open to manipulation and costly errors. She added that the court would be “constantly monitoring every aspect of your conduct”.

Bangari said staff who colluded with parties or lawyers would face sanctions, while diligent staff would be rewarded. The workshop covers the Electoral Act and the tribunals’ case management system.

Flags along a fenced road in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. File photo, 2019. (Photo: Kritzolina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online prediction market, lists a Nigerian presidential election winner market with US$159,358 traded, as of 3:02 a.m. ET on 17 November 2026. It prices President Bola Tinubu at 71%, opposition figure Peter Obi at 21.5% and former vice-president Atiku Abubakar at 6.2%; these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch Next

The presidential and National Assembly elections are set for Saturday 16 January 2027. The governorship and state assembly elections follow on Saturday 6 February 2027.

Our report on the appeal by the party of Atiku Abubakar, a former vice-president, over a court ruling shows how quickly political fights move into the courts. More is in our Nigeria section.

What Is Not Known

The court has not said how misconduct would be investigated or who would decide a sanction. No tribunal staff member has been named in connection with misconduct in the public accounts of the workshop.

What It Means for You

For investors and observers in the US, tribunal credibility is part of how a Nigerian election outcome is judged after the vote, because losing candidates can challenge results in these courts. Treat the warning as a sign of preparation, not as a forecast of any dispute.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are election petition tribunals?

They are special courts, provided for by Section 285 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, that hear challenges to election results; the Court of Appeal president constitutes them in each state and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).

When is Nigeria’s next presidential election?

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for 16 January 2027, with governorship and state assembly elections on 6 February 2027.

What did the Court of Appeal president warn about?

She warned tribunal secretaries and registry staff against bribes and any conduct that compromises the process, and said the court would sanction offenders.

Who is Monica Dongban-Mensem?

She is the president of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, the court below the Supreme Court, and says Section 285 of the Constitution empowers her to constitute the election petition tribunals.

Sources: Remarks of the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Abuja, 16 November 2026; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, Section 285; Electoral Act 2026; INEC revised timetable for the 2027 general elections, February 2026; Court of Appeal workshop for election tribunal registry staff, Abuja, 9 and 10 January 2023; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner, 17 November 2026.

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