Attacks in Plateau State, central Nigeria, killed at least four people between Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November 2026, and suspected gunmen burnt seven houses on Sunday. Deaths were reported in Riyom and Barkin Ladi, and the house burning was in Qua’an-Pan, three local government areas (LGAs, Nigeria’s local authorities).

The dead include two herders, a 79-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, and the Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday 16 November. The attacks came days after the state lifted an earlier curfew, imposed on 21 September and lifted on 12 November.

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The people most affected are rural families in Plateau. No direct effect on American interests has been reported, so the story matters mainly for readers with ties to the state.

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Key Facts Dead: At least four people killed in separate attacks on 14 and 15 November.

Burnt: Suspected gunmen burnt seven houses in Bong community, Doemak District, on Sunday 15 November.

Curfew: Qua’an-Pan council ordered a 6 pm to 6 am curfew on Doemak District.

Zwagal: Deaths reported in Mangu LGA have no confirmed toll and are not counted.

Responsibility: Nobody has claimed any of the attacks.

Four deaths, seven burnt houses and a new curfew in three days have unsettled Plateau State. The violence followed the end of an earlier curfew on 12 November.

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The Big Picture

Plateau is in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, the country’s central region. We have no sourced death statistic for the violence there, so we give no totals.

The latest attacks came days after the state lifted a dusk-to-dawn curfew on three LGAs, imposed on 21 September and lifted on 12 November. The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM, a youth group of the Berom, a Plateau ethnic group) reported the shooting of Joshua Doro Dafwel in Jol community and the killing of Ina Arin, ambushed on the way to Dorong village, as earlier attacks.

BYM said Dafwel was shot on the preceding Wednesday and gave no date for Arin’s killing. It called on Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the federal government and security agencies to strengthen security.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (a herders’ body) wants arrests and calm among the Fulani, a largely pastoralist ethnic group. Its state chairman, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, said on the killing of two herders that those responsible must be found.

The Qua’an-Pan council, the local authority for that area, wants rebuilding and stronger security in Bong. Neither community group blamed a named party, and both asked security agencies to act.

A rocky hill above Jos, the capital of Plateau State, in 2012. Photo: Jiří Komárek, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. The attacks took place in rural communities elsewhere in the state.

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What We Know

On Saturday 14 November at about 10 pm, two herders, Abdulhamid Isa and Rabiu Sale, were killed in Tafawa community. Babayo said so, condemned the killings and urged security agencies to investigate and arrest those responsible.

He also asked the Fulani community to stay calm. His statement is the only account we found of these two deaths.

On Sunday 15 November, Ishaku Pam Vwos, 79, was killed in Sho community, Barkin Ladi LGA. Dauda John Davou, 42, was killed in Sambak community, Hoss District, Riyom LGA.

BYM spokesperson Rwang Tengwong disclosed both deaths. He said local vigilantes repelled a separate attack on Jol community just after midnight early on Sunday 15 November.

At about 9 pm on Sunday, suspected gunmen burnt seven houses in Bong community, Doemak District, an area of Qua’an-Pan LGA. Silas Bishop, a community source, confirmed the attack.

Council chairman Christopher Audu Manship visited Bong and condemned the attack. He said the government would support rebuilding in Bong and strengthen security.

In a notice issued on Monday 16 November, the council imposed a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am on Doemak District. Shops stayed shut there on Monday.

Qua’an-Pan chairman Manship also condemned killings in Zwagal community, Mangu LGA. Reports give no confirmed toll, so we left them out of our count of four.

Why It Matters

Rural families in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Qua’an-Pan carry the main risk. Our explainer on Nigeria’s security sets out the wider pattern.

The curfew shows how local authorities restrict daily life after an attack, with shops closed in Doemak on Monday. More reporting is on our Nigeria page.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has claimed responsibility for any attack, and no suspects have been named. We found no police statement, so we do not know whether anyone has been arrested.

Captain Polycap Oteh, spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace (the joint military task force in Plateau), did not respond to our enquiries. No confirmed Zwagal toll has been published, and the end date of the Doemak curfew is unknown.

What It Means for You

Readers with family or business ties to Plateau should note the Doemak curfew, which runs from 6 pm to 6 am. It was issued by the council on Monday 16 November.

We do not cite a travel advisory because none is part of our confirmed reporting. Updates depend on statements from the police and the local councils.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Plateau State?

At least four people were killed in separate attacks, including in Riyom and Barkin Ladi, on 14 and 15 November 2026. Suspected gunmen also burnt seven houses in Bong community, Qua’an-Pan, on Sunday 15 November.

Is there a curfew?

Yes. The Qua’an-Pan council imposed a 6 pm to 6 am curfew on Doemak District in a notice issued on Monday 16 November, and no end date has been published.

Who carried out the attacks?

Nobody has claimed responsibility and no suspects have been named. The herders’ body and the Berom youth group both called for security agencies to act.

How many people died in Zwagal?

Reports of deaths in Zwagal community, Mangu LGA, give no confirmed toll. We therefore left them out of our count of at least four.

Sources: Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council; Berom Youth Moulders Association; Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria; community sources in Plateau State.

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