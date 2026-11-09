Mexico’s Buen Fin Opens Friday, Growth Slows

Shoppers on Calle Madero, the pedestrian shopping street in Mexico City's historic centre (file photo). (Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts What. Mexico’s El Buen Fin, an annual national discount weekend, opens Friday, Nov. 13, and runs to Nov. 17.

Forecast. Sales of MXN 235 billion (US$12.6 billion), up 7.3%, against 26.1% growth in 2025.

Prize draw. Tax agency SAT draws MXN 500 million (US$27 million) in prizes on Dec. 4, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Deadline. Shops can register free until Nov. 12 at elbuenfin.org. No opening hour is confirmed.

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Mexico’s El Buen Fin 2026, the country’s biggest annual discount weekend, opens on Friday, Nov. 13. Shops will run offers through Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the 16th edition of the campaign.

The forecast is large, but growth is slowing sharply. For US readers, it is a useful early read on Mexican consumer demand, and on how confident Mexican households feel before the holidays.

Five Days From Friday to Tuesday

This year’s edition runs Friday to Tuesday, one day longer than the Friday-to-Monday format of 2023 and 2024. The 2025 edition ran Thursday to Monday, on the same calendar dates, Nov. 13 to 17.

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Businesses can register free of charge until Nov. 12 at elbuenfin.org, the official campaign site. No source we reviewed gives an opening hour for Friday, so start times may differ by shop and region.

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A Slower Growth Target

Concanaco Servytur, Mexico’s national chamber of commerce, projects sales of MXN 235 billion (US$12.6 billion), up 7.3% on 2025. That is a sharp slowdown from the 26.1% jump between 2024 and 2025.

Physical stores should take about 79% of sales, roughly MXN 186 billion (US$10.0 billion). Online sales should account for the remaining 21%, around MXN 49 billion (US$2.6 billion), at about 18.65 pesos per dollar.

More than 200,000 establishments are expected to take part. In Concanaco’s survey of shoppers, fashion leads purchase plans at 38%, followed by electronics at 30% and personal care at 27%.

Price Checks and a Tax-Agency Draw

Profeco, Mexico’s federal consumer protection agency, offers an online price comparison tool called “Quién es quién en los precios” (Who’s Who in Prices) at elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx. Profeco says it has monitored prices on more than 490 products since September.

The SAT, Mexico’s tax authority, runs a prize draw with a pool of MXN 500 million (US$27 million). The draw takes place on Dec. 4 at 12:00 in Mexico City (1:00 p.m. ET), and winners are published from Dec. 7.

To enter, shoppers need a minimum card purchase of MXN 250 (US$13) made between Nov. 13 and 17. Cash payments do not count.

Regional Measures

In Puebla, the state chamber of commerce expects more than 7,200 establishments to generate over MXN 6.2 billion (about US$332 million) in sales. Profeco’s Puebla delegate, Uriel Erazo García, announced service desks at four shopping centres: Parque Puebla, Angelópolis, Galerías Serdán and Galerías Las Ánimas.

In Sinaloa, a state on Mexico’s Pacific coast, the state tax agency offers discounts of up to 100% on fines and surcharges for vehicle procedures. The offer runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20.

Archive photo: the Palacio Nacional on Mexico City’s Zócalo, the main square.

What It Means for US Readers

Mexico City is one hour behind Eastern Time in November. Most of Mexico no longer observes daylight saving, so the gap stays fixed until US clocks change again in March.

Retail chains with Mexican operations will report the weekend’s results in coming weeks, and a weaker-than-forecast result would signal cautious households. The next fixed date to watch is the SAT draw on Dec. 4.

What Is Not Known

No opening hour for Friday, Nov. 13, has been published in the material we reviewed. Opening times may differ by region and retailer.

We found no poll or prediction-market data on the campaign. The sales figures are projections by Concanaco Servytur, not results, and the final tally usually comes only after the event.

Sources

Concanaco Servytur · SAT (Servicio de Administración Tributaria) · Profeco · El Buen Fin (official)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

When does El Buen Fin 2026 start and end?

It runs from Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. No opening hour has been confirmed.

When is the SAT prize draw?

The SAT draw is on Dec. 4 at 12:00 in Mexico City (1:00 p.m. ET), with winners published from Dec. 7. A card purchase of MXN 250 (US$13) or more, made Nov. 13 to 17, is required.