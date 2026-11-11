Mexican Pension Fund Plans US$2B for Roads
Pensions: Mexico
Afore Sura, a Mexican pension fund manager owned by Grupo Sura, a Colombian financial conglomerate, plans about US$2 billion more in infrastructure over the next two to three years. Investment director Andrés Moreno said, in remarks Bloomberg Línea (a Latin American business news service) published on 11 November, that energy and road projects come first.
Key Facts
—Plan. Afore Sura will add about US$2 billion to infrastructure over two to three years.
—Share. Infrastructure is about 6.5% of its assets; the target adds at least two percentage points.
—Size. It manages 1.5 trillion pesos (about US$81 billion) of Mexican workers’ retirement savings.
—Focus. Energy and road projects come first, and most of the money stays in Mexico.
—Government. Mexico seeks 1.7 trillion pesos (about US$91 billion) from pension funds for infrastructure.
What an Afore Is
An Afore is a private company that invests the mandatory retirement savings of Mexican workers under rules set by CONSAR, the national pension regulator. Every formally employed worker has an individual account, and the Afore decides which bonds, shares and projects sit behind it.
Moreno said about 6.5% of Afore Sura’s assets are in infrastructure now and he wants that to rise by at least two percentage points, Bloomberg Línea reported. He spoke at a conference of Amafore, the association of Mexican pension fund managers.
Why It Matters
Pension money is long-term capital, which is why President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government wants it for infrastructure. María del Carmen Bonilla, Mexico’s deputy finance minister (undersecretary of finance and public credit), told the same conference the government aims to mobilise 1.7 trillion pesos (about US$91 billion) more from Afore funds, Bloomberg Línea reported.
What Is Not Known
Neither Afore Sura nor CONSAR has published a project list or a start date for the US$2 billion. The figure comes from Moreno’s remarks as published by Bloomberg Línea on 11 November, and we found no company statement or CONSAR filing that confirms it.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an Afore?
An Afore is a private Mexican company that manages workers’ mandatory retirement savings under rules set by the regulator CONSAR. Each formally employed worker has an individual account with one Afore.
How much will Afore Sura invest?
Afore Sura plans about US$2 billion more in infrastructure over two to three years, according to remarks of investment director Andrés Moreno published on 11 November. Energy and road projects come first, and most of the money stays in Mexico.
Sources
Bloomberg Línea, 11 November 2026 · Diario Financiero, a Chilean business daily, 11 November 2026. Peso conversions use the 11 November 2026 market rate of US$0.0537 per peso (RT, a market-data provider); the sources round the assets to US$82 billion.
In depth
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