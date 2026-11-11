Mexican Pension Fund Plans US$2B for Roads

IBOV 172,301.21 ▲ 0.56% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.42% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.10% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,278▲ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.07% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP61.09▲ 1.14% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.17▼ 0.17% BRENT 92.41 ▲ 1.01% WTI 86.29 ▲ 0.29% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.84% GOLD 3,995 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.88 ▲ 1.51% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.80 ▼ 0.18% CATTLE 327.90 ▼ 0.74% LITHIUM 61.12 ▲ 1.90% PETR4 43.82 ▼ 2.51% VALE3 64.50 ▼ 0.46% ITUB4 41.92 ▲ 1.75% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.03% ABEV3 15.83 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 17.03 ▼ 0.41% B3SA3 14.83 ▲ 2.42% WEGE3 51.79 ▲ 1.65% PRIO3 61.55 ▲ 2.55% SUZB3 53.82 ▼ 1.18% RENT3 30.28 ▲ 1.64% AZZA3 15.43 ▲ 4.75% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 — 0.00% GMAT3 4.07 ▲ 6.82% PSSA3 46.18 ▼ 1.05% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 1.16% POSI3 3.31 ▲ 5.08% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.65 ▲ 1.80% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.43 ▼ 0.24% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 2.74% IBOV 172,301.21 ▲ 0.56% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.42% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.08% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,278 ▲ 0.13% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 61.09 ▲ 1.14% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.17% BRENT 92.41 ▲ 1.01% WTI 86.29 ▲ 0.29% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.84% GOLD 3,995 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.88 ▲ 1.51% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.80 ▼ 0.18% CATTLE 327.90 ▼ 0.74% LITHIUM 61.12 ▲ 1.90% PETR4 43.82 ▼ 2.51% VALE3 64.50 ▼ 0.46% ITUB4 41.92 ▲ 1.75% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.03% ABEV3 15.83 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 17.03 ▼ 0.41% B3SA3 14.83 ▲ 2.42% WEGE3 51.79 ▲ 1.65% PRIO3 61.55 ▲ 2.55% SUZB3 53.82 ▼ 1.18% RENT3 30.28 ▲ 1.64% AZZA3 15.43 ▲ 4.75% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 — 0.00% GMAT3 4.07 ▲ 6.82% PSSA3 46.18 ▼ 1.05% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 1.16% POSI3 3.31 ▲ 5.08% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.65 ▲ 1.80% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.43 ▼ 0.24% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 2.74%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Mexico Business & Economy

Mexican Pension Fund Plans US$2B for Roads

By · · 3 min read
Banco de México building facade in Mexico City
The entrance of the Banco de México headquarters in Mexico City, with the bank's name and two sculpted figures above the door, undated. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Pensions: Mexico

Afore Sura, a Mexican pension fund manager owned by Grupo Sura, a Colombian financial conglomerate, plans about US$2 billion more in infrastructure over the next two to three years. Investment director Andrés Moreno said, in remarks Bloomberg Línea (a Latin American business news service) published on 11 November, that energy and road projects come first.

Key Facts

Plan. Afore Sura will add about US$2 billion to infrastructure over two to three years.

Share. Infrastructure is about 6.5% of its assets; the target adds at least two percentage points.

Size. It manages 1.5 trillion pesos (about US$81 billion) of Mexican workers’ retirement savings.

Focus. Energy and road projects come first, and most of the money stays in Mexico.

Government. Mexico seeks 1.7 trillion pesos (about US$91 billion) from pension funds for infrastructure.

What an Afore Is

An Afore is a private company that invests the mandatory retirement savings of Mexican workers under rules set by CONSAR, the national pension regulator. Every formally employed worker has an individual account, and the Afore decides which bonds, shares and projects sit behind it.

Moreno said about 6.5% of Afore Sura’s assets are in infrastructure now and he wants that to rise by at least two percentage points, Bloomberg Línea reported. He spoke at a conference of Amafore, the association of Mexican pension fund managers.

Why It Matters

Pension money is long-term capital, which is why President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government wants it for infrastructure. María del Carmen Bonilla, Mexico’s deputy finance minister (undersecretary of finance and public credit), told the same conference the government aims to mobilise 1.7 trillion pesos (about US$91 billion) more from Afore funds, Bloomberg Línea reported.

What Is Not Known

Neither Afore Sura nor CONSAR has published a project list or a start date for the US$2 billion. The figure comes from Moreno’s remarks as published by Bloomberg Línea on 11 November, and we found no company statement or CONSAR filing that confirms it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an Afore?

An Afore is a private Mexican company that manages workers’ mandatory retirement savings under rules set by the regulator CONSAR. Each formally employed worker has an individual account with one Afore.

How much will Afore Sura invest?

Afore Sura plans about US$2 billion more in infrastructure over two to three years, according to remarks of investment director Andrés Moreno published on 11 November. Energy and road projects come first, and most of the money stays in Mexico.

Sources

Bloomberg Línea, 11 November 2026 · Diario Financiero, a Chilean business daily, 11 November 2026. Peso conversions use the 11 November 2026 market rate of US$0.0537 per peso (RT, a market-data provider); the sources round the assets to US$82 billion.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Afore Afore Sura Amafore Consar Grupo Sura infrastructure investment Mexico infrastructure Mexico pension funds Sura Asset Management

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