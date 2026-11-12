Mexico’s Buen Fin Offers US$27M in Prizes

Perisur shopping centre in Mexico City at dusk, in a file photo from 2025. Liverpool opened a new zone there on 10 September. Photo: Ehécatl Cabrera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Key Facts What. El Buen Fin, Mexico's annual discount shopping weekend, runs Friday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Forecast. Concanaco Servytur, Mexico's national chamber of commerce, projects US$12.6 billion in sales, up 7.3%.

Prize draw. The SAT tax authority offers US$27 million in prizes, with the draw reported for December 4.

Unknown. The official start hour and time zone are not confirmed.

This story is part of our coverage of the El Buen Fin 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Profeco Fields 350 Brigades for Buen Fin Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

What Is Confirmed

El Buen Fin 2026, Mexico's annual discount shopping event, runs from Friday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The five-day window is consistent across the SAT and Mexican press reports.

The SAT is offering a prize pool of 500 million pesos (about US$27 million), of which 400 million pesos (about US$21 million) is for consumers and 100 million pesos (about US$5.4 million) for merchants. The top consumer prize is 250,000 pesos (about US$13,400), and there are more than 300,000 consumer prizes in all.

Merchant registration through the Secretaría de Economía (Economy Ministry) portal closes on Thursday, November 12, the day before the campaign starts. Card purchases of 250 pesos (about US$13) or more at registered merchants qualify, according to press reports citing the SAT.

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The draw is reported for December 4, though we could not confirm that date on the SAT's own site.

Shoppers on Calle Madero in Mexico City's historic centre (file photo). Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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What Has Changed

Concanaco projects sales of 235 billion pesos (about US$12.6 billion), up 7.3% from 2025, said Octavio de la Torre, Concanaco's president. Mexican press reports citing the Economy Ministry put 2025 sales at 219.2 billion pesos (about US$11.8 billion), against a target of 200 billion pesos (about US$10.7 billion).

Concanaco expects more than 200,000 establishments to take part this year. Physical stores are expected to account for about 79% of sales, or 186 billion pesos (about US$10.0 billion), with online sales near 49 billion pesos (about US$2.6 billion).

A Concanaco survey of shoppers' purchase intent leads with fashion at 38%, followed by electronics at 30%, beauty at 27%, appliances at 24% and phones at 21%. Profeco, Mexico's federal consumer protection agency, offers a price-history tool called Quién es Quién en los Precios at elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx.

It has warned that some stores raise prices before the event and then advertise a minor discount.

What Is at Stake

Forecasts are more cautious at the regional level. The Guadalajara chamber of commerce, the regional business association, expects growth of about 4% and local sales of 8.42 billion pesos (about US$451 million), citing a high 2025 base, inflation and falling remittances.

Profeco is advising shoppers to set a budget, compare prices and read the terms of instalment offers. Complaints can be filed on Mexico City's 55 5568 8722 or the toll-free 800 468 8722, both for callers inside Mexico.

Interest-free instalment offers, known as meses sin intereses, carry terms worth reading before you commit.

What It Means for US Readers

The practical routes are the event's official site, elbuenfin.org, and Profeco's price tool at elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx, alongside Mexican press coverage. We did not verify any live stream of the event.

The SAT draw covers card purchases at registered Mexican merchants. Our sources do not say whether foreign cardholders qualify.

What Is Not Known

The official start hour and time zone for Friday, November 13, are not confirmed, and we could not read the organiser's site. We therefore give no start time in US Eastern.

Forecasts differ: Concanaco projects 7.3% national growth, while the Guadalajara chamber of commerce expects about 4% locally. The event keeps its five days but shifts from Thursday–Monday in 2025 to Friday–Tuesday in 2026.

The December 4 draw date comes from press reports citing the SAT and is not confirmed at the SAT site. Reports also differ on the scope of Profeco's price tool.

Dollar values are approximate, at about 18.64 pesos per dollar, the RT market-data rate on November 12. All figures come from press reports, not directly from the Economy Ministry, Profeco or the SAT.

Earlier coverage: Mexico's Buen Fin Opens Friday, Growth Slows, Profeco Fields 350 Brigades for Buen Fin and our El Buen Fin 2026 guide. For the wider picture, see our Mexico coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does El Buen Fin 2026 start and end?

It runs from Friday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The official start hour and time zone are not confirmed.

How much are sales expected to reach?

Concanaco Servytur projects 235 billion pesos (about US$12.6 billion), up 7.3% from 2025. The Guadalajara chamber of commerce is more cautious, forecasting about 4% growth locally.

What is the SAT prize draw?

The SAT is offering 500 million pesos (about US$27 million) in prizes to consumers and merchants, with a top consumer prize of 250,000 pesos (about US$13,400). Card purchases of 250 pesos (about US$13) or more at registered merchants qualify, and the draw is reported for December 4.

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