Aeroméxico to Fly to Nashville, New Orleans

MEXICO · AVIATION

Aeroméxico, Mexico’s flag carrier, will fly nonstop from Mexico City to Nashville, New Orleans and San Juan, Puerto Rico, in June 2027. Each route gets four flights a week, announced on Monday, 9 November, by the airline and Delta Air Lines, its US alliance partner.

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What Aeroméxico will fly nonstop from Mexico City to Nashville, New Orleans and San Juan from June 2027.

First flights Nashville on Sunday, 13 June; New Orleans on Thursday, 17 June; San Juan on Thursday, 24 June.

Frequency Four flights a week on each route, on Embraer 190 regional jets and a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Also new An extra daily Austin flight starts 3 June, and the announcement puts the Aeroméxico and Delta alliance at 30 destinations.

Times From Mexico City: Nashville 15:15, New Orleans 09:40, San Juan 11:55, all local time.

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What the Airlines Announced

The first service to start is Mexico City to Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, 13 June 2027. New Orleans, Louisiana, follows on Thursday, 17 June, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, 24 June.

Nashville and New Orleans will use Embraer 190 jets, regional aircraft with 99 seats, 11 of them in Premier, the airline’s business cabin. San Juan will use a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 166 seats, 16 of them in Premier.

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Flight Times

Nashville flights leave Mexico City on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 15:15 local time and land at 20:00. New Orleans flights leave Mexico City on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 09:40 and land at 13:30.

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San Juan flights leave Mexico City on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 11:55 and land at 19:00. All times are local.

More Flights to Texas

Aeroméxico will also add an extra daily flight between Mexico City and Austin, Texas, from Thursday, 3 June 2027. With its flights to Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, that means Aeroméxico will operate six daily flights from Mexico City to Texas.

Delta Air Lines is Aeroméxico’s US alliance partner. With the new routes, the announcement says, the alliance reaches 30 destinations between Mexico City and the United States.

What It Means for You

Travellers in Nashville, New Orleans and San Juan get a nonstop way to Mexico City, Aeroméxico’s main hub for flights across Mexico. The Texas addition gives Austin passengers an extra daily flight to Mexico City.

Our earlier coverage of Aeroméxico’s three January 2027 US routes and its credit rating upgrade gives more background. More coverage is on the Mexico hub and the Mexico City page.

What Is Not Known

Fares were not available at publication. Whether more routes will follow was not stated.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the new Aeroméxico flights start?

Flights from Mexico City to Nashville start on Sunday, 13 June 2027, to New Orleans on Thursday, 17 June, and to San Juan on Thursday, 24 June. Each route has four flights a week.

What times do the flights leave Mexico City?

Nashville flights leave at 15:15, New Orleans flights at 09:40 and San Juan flights at 11:55, all local time. Nashville flights run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Which aircraft will fly the new routes?

Embraer 190 jets with 99 seats will serve Nashville and New Orleans. A Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 166 seats will serve San Juan.

Sources: Aeroméxico and Delta Air Lines, joint announcement of new Mexico City routes and Austin frequency, 9 November 2026 (read 9 November 2026).