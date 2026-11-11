Iran Names Argentine Navy, Air Force Terrorist

Politics: Argentina

Iran says it is retaliating for Argentina’s terrorist listing of the Revolutionary Guards, and Senator Patricia Bullrich says the move shows which side Argentina is on.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has declared Argentina’s Navy and Air Force terrorist organisations, according to a statement it issued on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. Tehran says it acted under the principle of reciprocity after Argentina listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation earlier this year, and it describes the Guards as Iran’s ideological army.

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Patricia Bullrich, an Argentine senator and former security minister, replied on X that a terrorist state declaring Argentina terrorist “marks which side we are on.” She wrote in Spanish, and the quotation is our translation.

Key Facts —Move. Iran’s Foreign Ministry lists Argentina’s Navy and Air Force as terrorist organisations under a 2019 Iranian law. —Trigger. Argentina listed Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, its ideological army, as a terrorist organisation, announced 31 March 2026. —Reaction. Senator Patricia Bullrich: the step “marks which side we are on.” —Unknown. Iran did not say what the listing means in practice, and no Argentine government reply has been reported.

The Casa Rosada, seat of Argentina’s presidency, in Buenos Aires (file photo).

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What Tehran Said

According to the Spanish text of the Iranian statement, Iran invoked “the principle of reciprocity and by virtue of the 2019 law” to say the Argentine Navy and Air Force are subject to that law and are designated terrorist organisations. It added that the Argentine government will bear responsibility for all the consequences, without saying what they are.

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Tehran says the 2019 law lets it retaliate against states that list its forces as terrorist. The statement names no sanctions, assets or travel limits.

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How We Got Here

Argentina’s government listed the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s ideological army, as a terrorist organisation, announced on 31 March 2026 through a joint resolution of its Security and Foreign ministries and published in the official gazette on 6 April. The step lets Argentina apply financial sanctions and operating restrictions, and the government has accused the Guards of backing Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group it blames for two 1990s bombings in Buenos Aires.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Those attacks hit the Israeli embassy in 1992, killing 29 people, and the AMIA Jewish community centre in 1994, killing 85. In early April 2026 Argentina also gave Iran’s chargé d’affaires 48 hours to leave the country, and our report on the AMIA case tracks the court proceedings.

The Obelisco and Avenida 9 de Julio in Buenos Aires (file photo).

Bullrich’s Answer

Bullrich wrote, in the Spanish original, that Iran denies freedom and human rights to its own people, and she recalled the two 1990s attacks in Argentina (our translation). She said that a terrorist state declaring Argentina terrorist “marks which side we are on.”

Bullrich was security minister under President Javier Milei and now sits in the Senate. Her post is a political reaction, not a government position, and no reply from the Milei government has been reported.

What It Means for US Readers

Argentina’s foreign ministry backed the US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February 2026. The United States designated the Revolutionary Guards a foreign terrorist organisation in 2019.

The practical effect for Argentine forces is unclear. The Iranian statement names no sanctions, assets or travel limits, and the war context is covered in our report on Iran’s claim of tankers burning in the Strait of Hormuz.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what practical consequences Iran intends, whether it will list other states’ forces, or whether Argentina’s foreign ministry will answer formally. No Argentine government reply has been reported so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iran declare Argentina’s Navy and Air Force terrorist?

Iran says it acted under reciprocity and a 2019 law after Argentina listed Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation. The statement does not set out any penalties.

What are Iran’s Revolutionary Guards?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is Iran’s ideological military force, separate from its regular army. Argentina listed it as terrorist in 2026, and the United States did so in 2019.

Sources: Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, statement on reciprocity, 11 November 2026, as reported by Argentine media; Senator Patricia Bullrich, post on X, 11 November 2026; Government of Argentina (argentina.gob.ar), Joint Resolution 3/2026 of the Ministries of Security and Foreign Affairs, 31 March 2026.