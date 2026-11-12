LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Thursday, November 12, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Thursday, November 12, 2026

As of 12:45 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:45 a.m. Brasília, Thursday 12 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Argentina’s bank branches reopen today in Buenos Aires province, ending a closure that began on Friday 6 November. Brazil’s inflation report comes out at 7:00 a.m. ET, and Argentina’s follows at 2:00 p.m. ET. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Argentina: branches in Buenos Aires province reopen today after six days. The rest of the country reopened on Wednesday, and cards, bank apps and transfers kept working. The rest of the country reopened on Wednesday, and cards, bank apps and transfers kept working. Status Board 02 Brazil and Argentina publish October inflation today. Brazil’s comes at 7:00 a.m. ET and Argentina’s at 2:00 p.m. ET. Brazil’s comes at 7:00 a.m. ET and Argentina’s at 2:00 p.m. ET. Today’s Clock 03 Brazil’s real firmed about 0.4% on Wednesday. The central bank’s reference rate (the PTAX) fell to 5.5606 reais per US$1 from 5.5840. The central bank’s reference rate (the PTAX) fell to 5.5606 reais per US$1 from 5.5840. Money Today What changed since yesterday: The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso firmed slightly, while Colombia’s official dollar rate is about 0.8% weaker than Tuesday’s. The overnight storm outlooks still show no new system near our countries. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso firmed slightly, while Colombia’s official dollar rate is about 0.8% weaker than Tuesday’s. The overnight storm outlooks still show no new system near our countries. Money Today

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Argentina Today Authorities Bank branches in Buenos Aires province reopen today, and the next long weekend runs through Monday 23 November, a holiday. Status Board

Bank branches in Buenos Aires province reopen today, and the next long weekend runs through Monday 23 November, a holiday. Status Board Money The wholesale rate (the official interbank rate) was 1,544.00 pesos per US$1 on Wednesday, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,570. Money Today Brazil Today Authorities Consumer inflation for October is published at 7:00 a.m. ET, and retail sales for September follow on Friday 13 November. Today’s Clock

Consumer inflation for October is published at 7:00 a.m. ET, and retail sales for September follow on Friday 13 November. Today’s Clock Money The official rate was 5.5606 reais per US$1 on Wednesday, so R$1,000 buys about US$180, up from about US$179 on Tuesday. Money Today Colombia Today Visa Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax

Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The official rate is 3,297.07 pesos per US$1, about 0.8% weaker than Tuesday’s rate. Money Today Peru Note Authorities Peru’s central bank decides on interest rates today, and the hour is not confirmed. The Calendar Ahead

Peru’s central bank decides on interest rates today, and the hour is not confirmed. The Calendar Ahead Money Peru’s sol closed Wednesday at 3.4082 per US$1, almost unchanged from Tuesday. Money Today Mexico Note Authorities The Bank of Mexico’s next rate decision is in December, and Monday 16 November is a national holiday. The Calendar Ahead

The Bank of Mexico’s next rate decision is in December, and Monday 16 November is a national holiday. The Calendar Ahead Money The peso closed Wednesday at 18.6005 per US$1, slightly firmer than Tuesday’s 18.6255, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

No New Storm Near Latin America Outlook Area North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, Gulf of America, and the eastern and central Pacific Status Formation of a tropical cyclone is not expected in either basin during the next 7 days Timing The outlook names only Tropical Storm Pena, well southwest of Honolulu, Hawaii Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects no new tropical cyclone in the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of America, the US name for the Gulf of Mexico, over the next 7 days. For the eastern Pacific it says the same, and its outlook names only Tropical Storm Pena, which is far from our countries. Outlooks cover storm formation, not rain or flood risk on the ground. Follow your national weather service for local alerts. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued overnight, Thursday 12 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Brazil’s and Argentina’s inflation reports are the main events, and Peru’s rate decision has no confirmed hour.

7:00 a.m. ET 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: consumer inflation (the IPCA index) for October; forecast 4.74% over twelve months. The mid-month preview, the IPCA-15, was 4.62%. Hour and forecast: see The Calendar Ahead 7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 10:00 a.m. ET 9:00 a.m. San José Costa Rica: third-quarter economic growth; forecast 2.9% against 3.4% before. Hour and forecast: see The Calendar Ahead 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 2:00 p.m. ET 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: consumer inflation for October; forecast 1.8% for the month and 32.7% for the year. Hour and forecast: see The Calendar Ahead 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch Hour not confirmed Lima Peru: central bank interest-rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 4.25%. Details in The Calendar Ahead

03 Money Today

Brazil’s real and Mexico’s peso firmed slightly in the latest rates, Colombia’s peso weakened, and Peru’s sol barely moved. Argentina’s official wholesale rate was almost unchanged from the last rate before the bank closure.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.5606 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Wed 11 Nov −0.0234 (−0.42%) vs 5.5840 on Tue 10 Nov · real firmer R$1,000 ≈ US$180 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 11 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.6005 pesos per US$1 Market close, Wed 11 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) −0.0250 (−0.13%) vs 18.6255 on Tue 10 Nov · peso firmer MXN 10,000 ≈ US$538 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 11 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,297.07 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force from Wed 11 Nov, listed through Thu 12 Nov +27.19 (+0.83%) vs 3,269.88 that applied Tue 10 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$303 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 12 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4082 soles per US$1 Market close, Wed 11 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read −0.0002 (−0.01%) vs 3.4084 on Tue 10 Nov · sol almost unchanged PEN 1,000 ≈ US$293 Market close, 11 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,544.00 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Wed 11 Nov; other rates as of Wed 11 Nov: blue (informal) sell 1,570 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,664.90 −1.50 (−0.10%) vs 1,545.50 on Thu 5 Nov, the last rate before the closure · peso slightly firmer ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$648 at the wholesale rate, US$601 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 12 Nov 2026

Brazil’s real firmed by 0.4% and Mexico’s peso by 0.1%, while Colombia’s peso weakened by 0.8%. Argentina’s blue rate sold at 1,570 pesos on Wednesday.

04 Status Board

Argentina Banks Fri 6 to Tue 10 Nov: bank branches closed nationwide, with local holidays on top; Wed 11 Nov: branches reopened outside Buenos Aires provinceThu 12 Nov: branches in Buenos Aires province reopen after six days without serviceThe next long weekend ends with the Monday 23 Nov holiday (Sovereignty Day), and branches reopen on Tue 24 Nov, according to Argentine press reports; cards, bank apps and transfers kept working Source: Argentine press reports on the central bank’s and the government’s holiday decisions, Nov 2026 Brazil Real Tue 10 Nov: PTAX of 5.5840 reais per US$1Wed 11 Nov: PTAX of 5.5606Real firmer by 0.42% after Tuesday’s 1.26% fall Source: Banco Central do Brasil, 11 Nov 2026 Brazil Inflation Oct 23: the IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of consumer inflation, was 0.32% for the month and 4.62% over twelve monthsFull IPCA inflation for October is due Thu 12 Nov, at 7:00 a.m. ETThe 4.62% twelve-month pace is above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target range Source: IBGE, Brazil’s statistics institute, Oct and Nov 2026 Argentina Inflation September: 1.9% for the month and 33.4% over twelve months, per the Rio Times economic calendarOctober figures are due Thu 12 Nov, at 2:00 p.m. ETForecast 1.8% for the month and 32.7% for the year; Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) traders favor a monthly reading of 1.9% to 2.1% Source: INDEC, Argentina’s statistics institute, Nov 2026 Brazil Interest Rate Wed 16 Sep: the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, was cut to 13.75%Wed 4 Nov: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75%Polymarket traders see no change in December Source: Brazil’s central bank, 4 Nov 2026 Mexico Interest Rate Bank of Mexico’s rate before the 5 Nov decision: 6.50%Thu 5 Nov: cut by 0.25 point to 6.25%, a 3 to 2 votePolymarket traders see no change at the December meeting; see What Prediction Markets Say Source: Banco de México, 5 Nov 2026 Chile Interest Rate Oct 26 to 27: the central bank’s council considered raising its rate from 4.5% to 4.75%It held the rate at 4.5%, unanimously, and published its minutes on Wed 4 NovThe next meeting is Tue 15 Dec; Polymarket traders see no change at about 53.5% and a 0.25-point rise at about 45.5% Source: Banco Central de Chile (Chile’s central bank), Oct and Nov 2026 Brazil Enem Exam Sun 8 Nov, day one of the national university entrance exam: 32% of registered test-takers stayed away, a preliminary countDay two is Sunday 15 November, three days from nowEducation Ministry figures for day one were preliminary Source: Brazil’s Education Ministry (MEC) and Inep (Brazil’s education research agency), Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, Colombia.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 12 November 2026 Bank of Mexico Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 90.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 9.0%. US$29,926 traded. Brazil Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 90.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 6.4%. US$70,971 traded. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 53.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 32.2%. US$41,612 traded. Chile Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 53.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 45.5%. US$24,966 traded. Argentina Monthly Inflation in October Polymarket: a reading of 1.9% to 2.1% about 52.0%, and 1.6% to 1.8% about 36.5%. US$42,923 traded. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 12 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Thu 12 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: consumer inflation (the IPCA index) for October; forecast 0.26% for the month and 4.74% for the year

Thu 12 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. San José Costa Rica: third-quarter economic growth; forecast 2.9% vs 3.4% before

Thu 12 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 1.8% for the month vs 1.9% before, and 32.7% for the year vs 33.4%

Thu 12 Nov Hour not confirmed Lima Peru: central bank interest-rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 4.25%

Fri 13 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast −0.2% for the month vs 0.1% before

Fri 13 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: industrial production for September; forecast −0.8% vs −3.7% before

Sun 15 Nov Brazil: second day of Enem

Mon 16 Nov Mexico: Revolution Day holiday; Colombia: Independence of Cartagena holiday

Mon 16 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Lima Peru: unemployment rate for October (previous reading 4.4%) and September economic growth

Tue 17 Nov 11:00 a.m. ET · 11:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: third-quarter economic growth

Tue 17 Nov Hour not confirmed Uruguay: central bank rate decision; the calendar forecasts a hold at 6%

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday (moved from Friday 20), so bank branches reopen on Tuesday 24 November

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 12 Nov 2026; Enem dates: Inep

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Are Banks Open in Argentina Today? Branches in Buenos Aires province reopen on Thursday 12 November 2026, after six days without service, and the rest of the country reopened on Wednesday. Cards, bank apps and transfers worked during the closure. When Does Brazil Publish October Inflation? Brazil’s statistics institute publishes consumer inflation for October on Thursday 12 November 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The mid-month preview was 0.32% for the month and 4.62% over twelve months. What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,297.07 pesos per US$1, in force from Wednesday 11 November 2026. That is 27.19 pesos weaker than Tuesday’s 3,269.88.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); Banco de México; Banco Central de Chile; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep; Brazil’s Education Ministry; Argentine press reports; Polymarket.