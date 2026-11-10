Profeco Fields 350 Brigades for Buen Fin

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Key Facts What. Mexico’s government-backed El Buen Fin sale runs Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Enforcement. Profeco, the federal consumer protection agency, plans 350 inspection brigades with more than 1,000 public servants.

Forecast. Concanaco-Servytur, Mexico’s national chamber of commerce, expects sales of about US$12.7 billion, up 7.3%.

Next. Small businesses joining the tax-authority prize draw must register by Nov. 12.

This story is part of our coverage of the El Buen Fin 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mexico's Buen Fin Opens Friday, Growth Slows Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Mexico’s biggest shopping weekend opens in three days, and the consumer watchdog is already taking positions. Profeco, the federal consumer protection agency, is deploying 350 inspection brigades for El Buen Fin 2026.

Profeco says the brigades will include more than 1,000 public servants, working in shopping centres. It also plans 169 in-person complaint modules, plus phone lines: 55 5568 8722 for Mexico City and the metro area, and 800 468 8722 for the rest of the country.

Why Profeco’s Brigades Matter

El Buen Fin is a five-day shopping sale, a little like Black Friday, that Mexican businesses run with government backing. Profeco’s brigades check that advertised promotions are shown clearly and that stores honour them.

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Rocío Rubio Hermosillo, a Profeco director general for consumer defence, said stores must show promotions, their validity and tax-inclusive prices clearly. In 2025, Profeco settled 93.1% of Buen Fin complaints (205 of 220) through conciliation, meaning it mediated a deal between shopper and store.

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File photo: a La Comer supermarket in Querétaro, Mexico.

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How Shoppers Can Check a Price

Profeco’s price-comparison site, Quién es Quién en los Precios (“Who’s Who in Prices”), lets users compare the same product across stores. They can also see how an item’s price has moved over recent days.

Checking a price before Friday and again during the sale shows whether a discount is real. We have not verified the site’s full list of features, so check it directly at Profeco.

What the Chambers Expect

Concanaco-Servytur, Mexico’s national chamber of commerce, led by Octavio de la Torre, projects sales of MXN 235 billion (about US$12.7 billion at about 18.5 pesos per dollar, RT, Nov. 9). That is 7.3% above 2025, a slowdown from the 26.1% rise between 2024 and 2025.

It expects about 79% of sales in physical stores and 21% online. Fashion leads purchase intent at 38%, ahead of electronics at 30% and personal care at 27%.

Deadlines and the Tax Draw

Small and micro businesses that want to join the tax authority’s prize draw must register by Nov. 12, according to Mexican tax-authority guidance. Official information on the sale is at elbuenfin.org.

Card purchases of about MXN 250 (about US$13) or more at registered stores enter a draw run by the SAT, Mexico’s tax authority. The prize pool is MXN 500 million (about US$27 million), including 321,260 consumer prizes.

What It Means for US Readers

Amounts in this article are converted to US dollars at the rate above, but prices in stores are in pesos. Visitors who shop during the sale can use Profeco’s complaint lines and modules.

Official information is published in Spanish at elbuenfin.org and by Profeco. The Rio Times follows the sale in its live hub, and the first sales figures normally appear after Nov. 17.

What Is Not Known

Actual sales, the number of complaints and any sanctions against retailers will be known only after the event. Sources also differ on the exact rules and date of the SAT draw, so check the tax authority’s official terms.

We also do not know whether growth will beat the 7.3% forecast.

Sources

Profeco (gob.mx/profeco), Concanaco-Servytur, SAT, elbuenfin.org.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

When does El Buen Fin 2026 start and end?

It runs from Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

How can shoppers check whether a discount is real?

Profeco’s Quién es Quién en los Precios site lets users compare the same product across stores and see how its price has moved. Checking before and during the sale shows whether a discount is real.

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