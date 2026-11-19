Mali has dismantled its main Bamako camp for people expelled from Guinea, but 467 of them still wait in a youth hall.

File photo, February 2026. The Third Bridge over the Niger River in Bamako, Mali. (Photo: Awinch1001, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Migration: Mali

The tents are gone from Bamako, but the people who filled them are not all home. Mali’s government said on 18 November 2026 that it had entirely dismantled the main assembly site in the capital district for people expelled from neighbouring Guinea.

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The Centre de coordination et de gestion des crises (CECOGEC), the Malian government’s crisis coordination centre, moved the last people to a youth hall in Ouinzindougou. It recorded 467 people there as of 18 November, mostly Beninese and Togolese.

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The wave began when Guinea banned unauthorised gold panning from 2 November 2026 in Siguiri, a gold-mining region in its north-east. For readers in the United States the direct impact is limited, but the episode touches gold supply chains, West African migrant workers and regional stability.

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Key Facts What. Mali dismantled its main Bamako site for people expelled from Guinea by 18 November.

Who remains. 467 people, mostly Beninese and Togolese, wait in a youth hall in Ouinzindougou.

Sent home. 79,044 expellees had returned home by 16 November, and 13 deaths were recorded.

Trigger. Guinea banned unauthorised gold panning in Siguiri, its north-eastern gold region, from 2 November 2026.

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

Mali has dismantled its main Bamako camp for people expelled from Guinea, but 467 of them still wait in a youth hall.

The Big Picture

Guinea banned unauthorised gold panning, known locally as orpaillage, from 2 November 2026 in the Siguiri region, according to the Malian communiqués. Foreign nationals, including Burkinabè, Malians and other West Africans, were detained or moved and pushed across the border into Mali.

Guinea’s government cites environmental damage as the reason for the ban. About 4 November, CECOGEC announced a large population movement at the Mali-Guinea border towards Bamako district, after an emergency meeting at the Ministry of Security and Civil Protection, and it called for calm.

Our earlier coverage explains why Guinea expelled foreign gold miners, and we reported that Guinea sentenced 22 former local administrators over gold mining damage. The closure of the Bamako site points to a slower, country-by-country repatriation, and it does not settle whether Guinea will allow anyone back.

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What We Know

In its communiqué of Monday 16 November 2026, CECOGEC said 79,044 expellees had already returned home. They travelled in 522 vehicles, of which 421 were trucks and 101 were buses.

File photo, February 2026. The Third Bridge over the Niger River in Bamako, Mali. (Photo: Awinch1001, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The centre recorded 13 deaths during operations. Its health toll lists 3,388 medical consultations, 2,148 people treated and 59 medical evacuations.

On 15 November two convoys left. Seven trucks carried about 688 people from Kouremalé, a border-area site, to Burkina Faso, while 11 trucks and 5 buses took about 2,335 people from Bamako district.

The figures as of 18 November show 467 people at the Maison des jeunes, the youth hall, in Ouinzindougou. They are 248 Beninese, 186 Togolese, 30 Burkinabè, 2 Nigeriens and 1 Ivorian.

Kouremalé still hosts 20 Burkinabè. Authorities keep working with the governments of the countries concerned on repatriation, and they asked citizens to help guide isolated expellees to the main site.

CECOGEC praised the solidarity of youth groups, social workers, businesses and humanitarian partners. Burkina Faso’s government sent buses, and its national relief council CONASUR (Conseil national de secours d’urgence et de réhabilitation) said on Monday 16 November that 68,381 of its citizens had been repatriated from Guinea.

The Malian and Burkinabè counts use different methods, and we have not reconciled them. For more on the neighbouring state, see our Burkina Faso coverage.

Why It Matters

The direct US consequence is limited. Guinea is a gold and bauxite exporter, so trouble in its mining regions can matter to buyers of those commodities, though we have no figures on any supply effect.

The larger effect is human and regional. The expellees are West African migrant workers, and the 13 deaths and 59 medical evacuations recorded as of 16 November show the strain on Mali’s response.

Instability in the Sahel and West Africa also touches US counter-terror and migration interests. Travellers planning a trip to the region should read the official government travel advisories first.

What Is Not Known

CECOGEC has not said how many people remain in total. The cause-by-cause breakdown of the 13 deaths is not available, and we saw no independent verification of the death toll.

Guinea’s government has not given a clear count of people sent across the border. Reports from the region say 1,557 West Africans arrested in the operation were expelled on Saturday 14 November after being tried and convicted in Conakry, Guinea’s capital; we could not confirm that figure independently.

It is also unclear whether Guinea will allow return. A coalition of Guinea’s main opposition parties and civil-society groups accused the government on Saturday 14 November of an “authoritarian drift” and of offering no viable alternative to the thousands who depend on illegal gold mining.

What It Means for You

Readers with ties to West African mining or trade should expect uneven news until Guinea publishes its own figures. Travellers should read official advisories before any trip near the Mali-Guinea border, and keep in mind that conditions there are changing.

Investors who follow gold and bauxite can treat this as a regional risk signal rather than a measured supply shock. No output figures have been confirmed, and more detail is in our Mali news and Guinea news sections.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mali close the main Bamako site?

Mali’s crisis coordination centre said the site was entirely dismantled as of 18 November 2026. The remaining people moved to a youth hall in Ouinzindougou.

How many expellees are still in Mali?

The total is not known. CECOGEC recorded 467 people at the youth hall and 20 Burkinabè at Kouremalé as of 18 November.

Why were people expelled from Guinea?

Guinea banned unauthorised gold panning in the Siguiri region from 2 November 2026, according to Malian communiqués. Foreign nationals were detained or moved across the border into Mali. Guinea’s government cites environmental damage as the reason for the ban.

How many people have returned home?

CECOGEC said 79,044 expellees had returned home as of 16 November. Burkina Faso’s relief council counted 68,381 of its citizens repatriated from Guinea as of 16 November.

Sources: Centre de coordination et de gestion des crises (CECOGEC), Mali, communiqués of 4, 16 and 18 November 2026; Burkina Faso’s CONASUR communiqué of 16 November 2026; statements of Guinea’s government on the Siguiri operation (November 2026).

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