Mali Army Says It Freed 24 Soldiers
The army says a helicopter raid freed 24 soldiers, and no independent account has appeared. In August it announced 82 soldiers freed after, a foreign ministry source said, Algerian mediation.
Mali · Security
Mali’s army said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that it freed 24 soldiers held hostage by what it calls armed terrorist groups, about 110 km south-east of Kidal, a town in northern Mali. It said the men were taken to Gao, a city in the north, and that its own forces suffered no losses.
The account comes from the army’s general staff alone, and we found no independent witness or claim by the groups concerned. Mali has faced an armed insurgency in the north since 2012.
Key Facts
- What. Mali’s army (FAMa) says it freed 24 soldiers held by armed groups on Wednesday 18 November 2026.
- Where. In-Tebezas, an area about 110 km south-east of Kidal; the men were taken to Gao.
- Losses. None on its side, the army says; it gave no count of fighters it says it neutralised.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices rebels taking Gao by 31 December at 23% (5:54 a.m. ET).
- As of. 19 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.
The army says a helicopter raid freed 24 soldiers, and no independent account has appeared. In August it announced 82 soldiers freed after, a foreign ministry source said, Algerian mediation.
What the Army Says Happened
According to the army’s statement, the operation began around 13:00 on 18 November with aerial reconnaissance that located the armed groups and the place where the hostages were held. A first strike hit several gathering points of the groups.
Combat helicopters then engaged the captors and their guard posts, and troops landed by helicopter and stormed the detention zone. All 24 hostages were freed and taken to Gao.
The statement calls it a carefully prepared joint operation carried out by the army “and its partners”. It does not name the partners, the unit involved, or the date and place the soldiers were captured.
Where This Fits in the Wider Fight
On 13 August 2026 the army said 82 soldiers had been freed after being held since 25 April by armed groups tied to JNIM, an al-Qaeda-linked coalition, and the Azawad Liberation Front, or FLA, a Tuareg-led separatist movement. The army gave no details of how that release happened.
A Malian foreign ministry source said Algeria had mediated that release. Prisoner swaps later that month freed more soldiers.
The FLA gave a different account in August. Its spokesman, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, said the group had released about 80 soldiers on a strictly humanitarian basis and that they had been captured between 2023 and 2026.
In early October, the army said it had entered Kidal after the FLA’s fighters withdrew. The operation of 18 November took place roughly 110 km from that town, and the army has not said whether the area was under its control before October.
In our assessment, the contrast between the August releases, which came through mediation and swaps, and a helicopter raid in November is the main change. It is also a claim only the army has made so far.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a global prediction market, the question “Will Rebels capture Gao by December 31?” was priced at 23% at 5:54 a.m. ET on 19 November 2026, with US$13,275 traded in total. The price had fallen by 12.5 percentage points over the previous 24 hours, according to Polymarket’s data, and we found no single trigger reported for the move.
The market is thin, with only about US$343 of liquidity, and it resolves “Yes” only if anti-government militant groups establish military control over a named mosque in Gao by 31 December 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls, and this one prices the fate of Gao, not the hostage operation.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
In Plain English
- FAMa: the Forces armées maliennes, Mali’s national army
- JNIM: a coalition of armed groups linked to al-Qaeda that is active across Mali
- FLA: the Front de libération de l’Azawad, a Tuareg-led separatist movement in the north
- Kidal: a town in northern Mali that the army said it entered in early October 2026
- Gao: a large city in northern Mali, where the freed men were taken
What Is Not Known
It is not known who the 24 men are, which unit they came from, or when and where they were captured. The army has not said which armed group held them or who its “partners” were.
The army says it neutralised fighters but has given no count. We found no statement on the operation from JNIM or the FLA by 19 November.
What It Means for You
For US readers, the practical stake is regional security rather than a market price: Mali’s north is where the army and armed groups such as JNIM and the FLA contest ground. The army’s claim, if confirmed, would describe a raid rather than a negotiated release, unlike in August.
We found no scheduled official date that bears on this story, so there is no calendar checkpoint to give. The next signal will be whether the army names the unit and the captives, or whether the armed groups answer.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Mali’s army say happened on 18 November 2026?
It said it freed 24 soldiers held by armed groups in the In-Tebezas area, about 110 km south-east of Kidal. The men were taken to Gao, and the army reported no losses.
Who held the soldiers?
The army calls their captors “armed terrorist groups” and has not named a group. We could not find a claim from JNIM or the FLA.
Has the release been confirmed independently?
No. The account comes from the army’s general staff, and we found no independent witness or statement from the groups concerned.
How is this different from the August release?
On 13 August the army said 82 soldiers were freed, with no operational details, and a Malian foreign ministry source cited Algerian mediation. On 18 November it describes a helicopter raid.
Sources
Statement of the general staff of Mali’s army (État-major général des Armées), Bamako, 18 November 2026; Malian army announcement of 13 August 2026; Polymarket market “Will Rebels capture Gao by December 31?”, read 19 November 2026. · Polymarket
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